Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Eligibility: The Indian Army is inviting applications from unmarried male and female (including Wards of Battle Casualties of Indian Army Personnel) for grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army under the NCC Special Entry Scheme 52 Course against 55 Vacancies. Interested candidates can apply online for Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 till 13 April 2022. The course will commence in October 2022 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. In this article, we have shared Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Eligibility, Vacancies, How to Apply for 52nd Course for Men & Women.

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Important Dates

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Events Important Dates Application Start Date 15th March 2022 Application End Date 13th April 2022

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Eligibility, Age Limit, Educational Qualification

Interested unmarried male and unmarried female (including Wards of Battle Causalities of Indian Army Personnel) should ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before applying. Below we have shared the Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Education Qualifications in detail.

Nationality

A candidate must either be:

(i) A citizen of India, or

(ii) A Subject of Nepal, or

(iii) A Person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India,

A candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii) above should a certificate of eligibility that has been issued by Government of India. Certificate of eligibility will however not be necessary in the case of candidates who are Gorkha subjects of Nepal. A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary, will attach such certificate along with the application.

Age Limit

For National Cadet Corps (NCC) candidates (including wards of Battle Casualties) 19 to 25 years as on 01 July 2022 (born not earlier than 02 Jul 1997 and not later than 01 July 2003; both dates inclusive).

Note: Candidates should note that the date of birth as recorded in the Matriculation/Secondary School Examination Certificate or an equivalent certificate on the date of submission of applications will only be accepted and no subsequent request for its change will be considered or granted.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Candidates must note that they can appear for ONLY one of the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, either SSC (NT)-116 Course (Oct 2022) /SSC (NT) (Women)-30 Course (Oct 2022) as CDSE candidate OR NCC (Spl) Entry-52 Course (Oct 2022). Candidates are required to give undertaking to this effect under the declaration part of the online application.

Educational Qualifications

(i) For NCC 'C' Certificate Holders

(a) Educational Qualification: Degree of a recognized University or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years. Those studying in final year are also allowed to apply provided they have secured minimum 50% aggregate marks in the first two/three years of three/four years degree course respectively. Such students will need to secure overall aggregate of minimum 50% marks in degree course if selected in interview, failing which their candidature will be CANCELLED.

(b) Service in NCC: Should have served for minimum two/three years (as applicable) in Senior Division/Wg of NCC.

(c) Grading: Should have obtained minimum of ‘B' Grade in ‘C’ Certificate Exam of NCC. Applicants, who are not holding NCC ‘C’ Certificate on date of application, are not eligible to apply for the course.

Note 1: For the Qualified Graduate Candidates of the Degree Course. Candidates who have passed the graduation degree course must produce the provisional/degree certificate by 1st Oct 2022 to the Directorate General of Recruiting, failing which their candidature will be cancelled.

Note 2: For the Candidates Studying in the Final Year of Degree Course. The candidates studying in the final year of graduation, if not already in possession of provisional /degree certificate must submit the proof of passing the graduation degree exam along with marksheet of all the semesters by 1st Oct 2022 to the Directorate General of Recruiting, failing which their candidature will be cancelled.

Note 3: All Final Year appearing candidates whose final year/final semester exam will be scheduled after 1st October 2022 are not eligible to apply for this course.

Note 4: Candidates, who have yet to pass their graduation degree examination will be eligible only if they are studying in the final year of degree examination. Those candidates who have yet to qualify in the final year Degree Examination and are allowed to appear for SSB, should note that this is only a special concession given to them. They are required to submit proof of passing Graduation Degree Examination along with all marksheets of Graduation Degree Examination by the above prescribed date and no request for extending this date will be entertained on the grounds of late conduct of basic qualifying University Examination, delay in declaration of results or any other grounds whatsoever.

(ii) For Wards of Battle Casualties of Indian Army Personnel

(a) Eligibility Criteria: The vacancies under wards of battle casualties are available to wards (unmarried sons and unmarried daughters including legally adopted) of Battle casualties as mentioned: Killed in action, Died of wound or injuries (Other than self-inflicted), Wounded or Injured (Other than self-inflicted), Missing, presumed dead.

(b) Educational Qualification: Degree of a recognized university or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years.

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Vacancies

Cadre Vacancies Total NCC Men General: 45 Wards of Battle Causalities of Indian Army personnel only: 5 50 NCC Women General: 4 Wards of Battle Causalities of Indian Army personnel only: 1 5 Total 55

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 How to apply

(i) Applications will only be accepted online. Visit the official website of Indian Army, click on ‘‘Officer Entry Application/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’ (Registrations not required, if already registered on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

(ii) Fill the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully. After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard. A page ‘Officers Selection - ‘Eligibility’ will open. Then click ‘Apply’ shown against Short Service Commission NCC Special Entry Course. A page ‘Application Form’ will open.

(iii) Read the instructions carefully and click ‘Continue’ to fill details as required under various segments. Personal information, Communication details, Education details and details of previous SSB. ‘Save & Continue’ each time before you go to the next segment.

(iv) After filling details on the last segment, you will move to a page ‘Summary of your information’ wherein you can check and edit the entries already made. Only after ascertaining the correctness of all your details, click on ‘Submit’.

(v) Candidates must click on ‘Submit’ each time they open the application for editing any details. The candidates are required to take out two copies of their application having Roll Number, 30 minutes after final closure of online application on last day.

Important Notes: No changes to details submitted in online application can be made after closure of application. No representation in this regard shall be entertained. CGPA/Grades must be converted into Marks as per the formulae adopted by the concerned University for filling ‘Marks obtained in Graduation’ in online application. Candidate’s name/parent’s name (father & mother)/ date of birth in the profile and online application must be as per matriculation /Secondary School Examination certificate or equivalent certificate issued by the concerned Board of education.

For Wards of Battle Casualties of Indian Army Personnel

(i) NCC 'C' certificate NOT required for Wards of Battle Casualties.

(ii) Details of Documents to be provided in the Application Form:

The ‘Battle Casualty’ certificate Number issued by Manpower (Policy & Planning) Directorate (MP Dte) certifying that the parent has been killed/wounded/reported missing in action. Battle casualty certificate issued by respective Record Offices is valid for casualties prior to Sep 2013. For casualties since Sep 2013, battle casualty certificate should have been issued by Adjutant General’s Branch Manpower (Policy & Planning)-5(D).

A copy of Manpower (Policy & Planning) Directorate (MP Dte)/Respective Regimental Records Part II Order Number. notifying injuries and being classified as ‘Battle Casualty’.

Relationship Certificate No issued by Manpower (Policy & Planning) Directorate 5 & 6 / Respective Regimental Records.

