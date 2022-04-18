Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Selection Procedure, Training & Commissioning Details for 52nd Course

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Selection Procedure & Training: The Indian Army is inviting applications from unmarried male and female (including Wards of Battle Casualties of Indian Army Personnel) for grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army under the NCC Special Entry Scheme 52 Course against 55 Vacancies. The last date to apply online for Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 was 13th April 2022. The course will commence in October 2022 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. In this article, we have shared Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Selection Procedure, Medical & Training Details for 52nd Course for Men & Women.

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Important Dates

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Events Important Dates Application Start Date 15th March 2022 Application End Date 13th April 2022

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Selection Procedure

Unmarried male and unmarried female (including Wards of Battle Casualties of Indian Army Personnel), for grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army will undergo:

Shortlisting of Applications

Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) reserves the right for shortlisting of applications, without assigning any reason. After shortlisting of applications, the Centre allotment will be intimated to candidates via their email. After allotment of Selection Centre, candidates will have to log in to the website and select their SSB dates which are available on a first come first serve basis initially. Thereafter, it will be allotted by the Selection Centres. The option to select the dates for SSB by candidates may be forfeited due to occurrence of any exceptional circumstance/events.

SSB Interview

Only shortlisted eligible candidates will undergo SSB at Selection Centres, Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Bangalore (Karnataka) and Kapurthala (Punjab). Call up letter for SSB interview will be issued by respective Selection Centre on candidates’ registered e-mail id and SMS only. Allotment of Selection Centre is at the discretion of Directorate General of Recruiting, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) and no request for changes will be entertained in this regard.

Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage I will go to Stage II. Those who fail in stage I will be returned on the same day. Duration of SSB interview is five days and details of the same are available on official website of Directorate General of Recruiting ie www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. This will be followed by a medical examination for the candidates who get recommended after Stage II.

Stage 1: Intelligence Test, Picture Perception, and Discussion Test

Stage 2: Psychological Test, Group Test I & II, Interview

NOTE: Entitlement for Travelling Allowance. Candidates appearing for SSB interview for the first time for a particular type of commission shall be entitled to AC-3 Tier to and fro Railway fare or Bus fare including reservation cum sleeper charges within Indian limits. Candidates who apply again for the same type of commission will NOT be entitled to traveling allowance on any subsequent occasion. For any query/ clarification regarding admissibility or payment of Travelling Allowance, the candidates may directly approach the concerned Selection Centres.

Medical Exam

Candidates recommended by the Services Selection Board (SSB) will undergo a Medical Exam (Special Medical Boar) by a Board of Service Medical Officers. Candidates recommended by the SSB and declared medically fit will be issued a Joining Letter for Training in the order of merit, depending on the number of vacancies available, subject to meeting all eligibility criteria.

Candidates must possess a robust physique and good mental health. They should have a well-developed chest with a minimum 5 cm expansion scope. They should have normal hearing with each ear and good binocular vision in both eyes. They should be able to read in distant vision with each eye. They should be free from any disease/ disability such as deformity of bones, piles, etc which is likely to interfere with the efficient performance of duties.

Merit List

Merit list will be prepared engineering stream/subject-wise on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidate at the SSB interview. It is to be noted that mere qualifying at the SSB Interview does not confirm final selection. Those in the merit list and who come within the stipulated stream-wise vacancies and are medically fit will be issued joining letters for pre-commissioning training at Officers Training Academy (OTA) subject to meeting all eligibility criteria.

In case equal SSB marks are obtained by more than one candidate, the older candidate(s) in age will be ranked higher in the merit.

In case both SSB marks and age of more than one candidate are same, the candidate(s) with a higher percentage of marks in the qualifying examination will be placed higher in the merit.

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Training

Duration of Training: 49 weeks

Selected candidates will be detailed for training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai according to their position in the final order of merit (engineering stream-wise) upto the number of available vacancies and subject to meeting all eligibility criteria.

Candidates will neither be allowed to marry during the period of training nor will he/she be allowed to live with parents/guardians. Candidates must not marry until they complete the full training at OTA. A candidate, who marries subsequent to the date of his/her application, though successful at the SSB interview or medical examination, will not be inducted for training. A candidate if he/she marries, while under training, shall be discharged and will be liable to refund all expenditure incurred on him/her by the Government. It is also applicable to the wards of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel.

All candidates who successfully complete Pre-Commission training at OTA, Chennai will be awarded ‘Post Graduate Diploma in Defence Management and Strategic Studies’ by University of Madras.

The final allocation of Arms/Services will be made prior to passing out of Gentlemen /Lady cadets from OTA.

Cost of Training

The entire cost of training at OTA is at Government expense. In case the cadet is withdrawn from training academy due to reasons other than medical ground or the reasons not beyond his/her control, he/she will be liable to refund cost of training @ ₹ 13,941/- per week till 30 Jun 2022, thereafter a yearly escalation of 8% p.a. will be calculated on the Per Capita Cost of Training for each ensuing year (or as notified from time to time) apart from allied charges as fixed by the Government from time to time, for the period of his/her stay at OTA, Chennai.

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Commissioning

Tenure of Commission

Short Service Commission will be granted to Male and Female in the regular Army for 14 years i.e. for an initial period of 10 years extendable by a further period of 04 years.

Male & Female officers who are willing to continue to serve in Indian Army after the expiry of period of ten years of Short Service Commission may, if eligible and suitable in all respects, be considered for the grant of Permanent Commission (PC) in the 10th year of their Short Service Commission in accordance with the relevant policies as issued from time to time.

Those SSC officers (Male & Female) who are not selected for grant of PC but are otherwise considered fit and suitable, will be given options to continue as SSCOs for a total period of 14 years (including the initial tenure of 10 years) on expiry of which they will be released from Indian Army.

Probation Period

An officer will be on probation for a period of six months from the date he/she receives his/her commission. If he/she is reported on within the probationary period as unsuitable to retain his/her commission, his/her services may be terminated any time whether before or after the expiry of the probationary period.

Ante Date Seniority

No ante date seniority will be granted.

Termination of Commission

An officer granted Short Service Commission will be liable to serve for ten years but his/her Commission may be terminated at any time by the Government of India for:

(i) Misconduct or if his/her services are found to be unsatisfactory, or

(ii) On account of medical unfitness, or

(iii) If his/her services are no longer required, or

(iv) If he/she fails to qualify in any prescribed test or course.

(v) An officer may on giving three months’ notice be permitted to resign his/her commission on compassionate grounds of which the Government of India will be the sole judge. An officer who is permitted to resign his/her commission on compassionate grounds will not be eligible for terminal gratuity.

Reserve Liability

Short Service Commission Officers on release before or expiry of contractual length of service will carry reserve liability to serve Indian Army for five years plus two years on voluntary basis or up to the age of 37 years for women and 40 years for men whichever is earlier.