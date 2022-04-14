Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 PayScale: The Indian Army is inviting applications from unmarried male and female (including Wards of Battle Casualties of Indian Army Personnel) for grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army under the NCC Special Entry Scheme 52 Course against 55 Vacancies. The last date to apply online for Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 was 13th April 2022. The course will commence in October 2022 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. In this article, we have shared Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 PayScale, Perks, Promotion for 52nd Course for Men & Women.

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Important Dates

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Events Important Dates Application Start Date 15th March 2022 Application End Date 13th April 2022

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Vacancies

Cadre Vacancies Total NCC Men General: 45 Wards of Battle Causalities of Indian Army personnel only: 5 50 NCC Women General: 4 Wards of Battle Causalities of Indian Army personnel only: 1 5 Total 55

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 PayScale

Rank Level (Pay in ₹) Lieutenant Level 10 56,100 - 1,77,500 Captain Level 10B 61,300 - 1,93,900 Major Level 11 69,400 - 2,07,200 Lieutenant Colonel Level 12A 1,21,200 - 2,12,400 Colonel Level 13 1,30,600 - 2,15,900 Brigadier Level 13A 1,39,600 - 2,17,600 Major General Level 14 1,44,200 - 2,18,200 Lieutenant General HAG Scale Level 15 1,82,200 - 2,24,100 Lieutenant Gen HAG+Scale Level 16 2,05,400 - 2,24,400 VCOAS/Army Commander/ Lieutenant General (NFSG) Level 17 2,25,000/-(fixed) COAS Level 18 2,50,000/-(fixed)

Military Service Pay (MSP)

Military Service Pay (MSP) to the Officers from the rank of Lieutenant to Brigadier ₹15,500/- Per month fixed

Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training

Stipend to Gentlemen or Lady Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service academy i.e. during training period at OTA ₹ 56,100/- Per month* (Starting pay in Level- 10)

NOTE: *On successful commissioning, the pay in the Pay Matrix of the Officer commissioned shall be fixed in the first Cell of Level-10 and the period of training shall not be treated as commissioned service and arrears on account of admissible allowances, as applicable, for the training period shall be paid to cadets.

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Allowances

Allowances Details Flying Allowance Rs 25,000/- per month fixed (R1H1 of Risk and Hardship Matrix) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above) Dearness Allowance Admissible at the same rates and under the same condition as are applicable to the civilian personnel from time to time Para Allowance ₹ 10,500/- per month Para Reserve Allowance ₹ 26,25/- per month Para Jump Instructor Allowance ₹ 10,500/- per month Project Allowance ₹ 3,400/- per month Special Forces Allowance ₹ 25,000/- per month Technical Allowance (Tier-I) ₹ 3,000/- per month Technical Allowance (Tier-II) ₹ 4,500/- per month Field Area Allowance Rs 10,500 per month (R2H2) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above) Highly Active Field Area (HAFA) Allowance Rs 16,900 per month (R1H2) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above) Modified Field Area Allowance Rs 6,300 per month (60 per cent R2H2) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above) High Altitude Allowance Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above) Category-I - Rs 3,400 per month (R3H2) Category-II - Rs 5,300 per month (R3H1) Category-III - Rs 25,000 per month (R1H1) Siachen Allowance Rs. 42,500 per month Uniform allowance Included into the newly proposed Dress Allowance of Rs 20,000/-per year Ration in Kind Officer in Peace & Filed Areas get Free ration Transport Allowance (TPTA) Higher TPTA Cities: Rs 7,200 + DA per month Higher TPT Cities (UA) include Hyderabad, Patna, Delhi, Ahmadabad, Surat, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kozhikode, Indore, Greater Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Jaipur, Chennai, Coimbatore, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Kolkata. Other Places: Rs 3,600 + DA per month Officers in Pay Level 14 and above, who are entitled to use an official car, will have the option to avail official car facility or to draw the TPTA at the rate of Rs. 15,750+DA per month. Physically disabled service personnel will continue to be paid at a double rate, subject to a minimum of Rs. 2,250 + DA per month Children Education Allowance (CEA) Rs. 2,250 per month per child for only the eldest two eldest surviving only. CEA is admissible from Nursery to Class 12th. CEA is applicable from kids' Nursery to 12th class. Reimbursement should be done just once a year, after completion of the financial year (which for most schools coincides with the Academic year). Hostel Subsidy Rs 6,750/- per month per child for two eldest surviving children only. Hostel subsidy is admissible from Nursery to Class 12th.

NOTE: Qualification Grant. Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by newly proposed Higher Qualification Incentive (HQI). Order for HQI is yet to be issued by Ministry of Defence. Pay & allowances and rules/provisions thereof are subject to revision from time to time.

Army Group Insurance Fund (AGIF)

The Gentlemen/Lady Cadets when in receipt of stipend are insured for ₹ 1 Cr (w.e.f 01 Apr 2022) as applicable to officers of the regular Army. For those who are invalidated out by Invalidating Medical Board (IMB) on account of disability and not entitled to any pension will be provided ₹ 25 lakhs for 100 percent disability. This will be proportionately reduced to ₹ 5 lakhs for 20 percent disability.

However, for less than 20 percent disability, an Ex-Gratia Grant of ₹ 50,000/- only will be paid. Disability due to alcoholism, drug addiction and due to the diseases of pre-enrolment origin will not qualify for disability benefit and Ex-Gratia Grant.

In addition, Gentleman/Lady Cadets withdrawn on disciplinary grounds, expelled as undesirable or leaving the Academy voluntarily will not be eligible for disability benefits and Ex-Gratia. Subscription at the rate of ₹ 10,000/- will have to be paid in advance on monthly basis by Gentlemen/Lady Cadets to become member under the AGI Scheme as applicable to regular Indian Army officers. The subscription for the relegated period would also be recovered at the same rate.

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Promotion

Rank Promotion Criteria Lieutenant On commission Captain On completion of 2 years Major On completion of 6 years Lieutenant Colonel On completion of 13 years Colonel (TS) On completion on 26 years Colonel On selection basis subject to fulfillment of requisite service conditions Brigadier Major General Lieutenant General/HAG Scale HAG + Scale (*Admissible to 1/3rd of total strength of Lieutenant General)

