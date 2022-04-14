Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 PayScale, Perks, Promotion for 52nd Course

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022: Check PayScale, Perks, Promotion for 52nd Course (Oct 2022): Short Service Commission (NT) for Men & Women.

Created On: Apr 14, 2022 12:36 IST
Modified On: Apr 18, 2022 16:27 IST
Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 PayScale, Perks, Promotion for 52nd Course
Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 PayScale, Perks, Promotion for 52nd Course

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 PayScale: The Indian Army is inviting applications from unmarried male and female (including Wards of Battle Casualties of Indian Army Personnel) for grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army under the NCC Special Entry Scheme 52 Course against 55 Vacancies. The last date to apply online for Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 was 13th April 2022. The course will commence in October 2022 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. In this article, we have shared Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 PayScale, Perks, Promotion for 52nd Course for Men & Women.

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Important Dates

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Events

Important Dates

Application Start Date

15th March 2022 

Application End Date

13th April 2022

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Vacancies

Cadre

Vacancies

Total

NCC Men

General: 45

Wards of Battle Causalities of Indian Army personnel only: 5

50

NCC Women

General: 4

Wards of Battle Causalities of Indian Army personnel only: 1

5

Total

55

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 PayScale

Rank

Level

(Pay in ₹)

Lieutenant

Level 10

56,100 - 1,77,500

Captain

Level 10B

61,300 - 1,93,900

Major

Level 11

69,400 - 2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel

Level 12A

1,21,200 - 2,12,400

Colonel

Level 13

1,30,600 - 2,15,900

Brigadier

Level 13A

1,39,600 - 2,17,600

Major General

Level 14

1,44,200 - 2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG Scale

Level 15

1,82,200 - 2,24,100

Lieutenant Gen HAG+Scale

Level 16

2,05,400 - 2,24,400

VCOAS/Army Commander/ Lieutenant General (NFSG)

Level 17

2,25,000/-(fixed)

COAS

Level 18

2,50,000/-(fixed)

Military Service Pay (MSP)

Military Service Pay (MSP) to the Officers from the rank of Lieutenant to Brigadier

₹15,500/- Per month fixed

Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training

Stipend to Gentlemen or Lady Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service academy i.e. during training period at OTA

₹ 56,100/- Per month* (Starting pay in Level- 10)

NOTE: *On successful commissioning, the pay in the Pay Matrix of the Officer commissioned shall be fixed in the first Cell of Level-10 and the period of training shall not be treated as commissioned service and arrears on account of admissible allowances, as applicable, for the training period shall be paid to cadets.

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Allowances

Allowances

Details

Flying Allowance

Rs 25,000/- per month fixed (R1H1 of Risk and Hardship Matrix) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above)

Dearness Allowance

Admissible at the same rates and under the same condition as are applicable to the civilian personnel from time to time

Para Allowance

₹ 10,500/- per month

Para Reserve Allowance

₹ 26,25/- per month

Para Jump Instructor Allowance

₹ 10,500/- per month

Project Allowance

₹ 3,400/- per month

Special Forces Allowance

₹ 25,000/- per month

Technical Allowance (Tier-I)

₹ 3,000/- per month

Technical Allowance (Tier-II)

₹ 4,500/- per month

Field Area Allowance

Rs 10,500 per month (R2H2) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above)

Highly Active Field Area (HAFA) Allowance

Rs 16,900 per month (R1H2) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above)

Modified Field Area Allowance

Rs 6,300 per month (60 per cent R2H2) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above)

High Altitude Allowance

Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above)

Category-I - Rs 3,400 per month (R3H2)

Category-II - Rs 5,300 per month (R3H1)

Category-III - Rs 25,000 per month (R1H1)

Siachen Allowance

Rs. 42,500 per month

Uniform allowance

Included into the newly proposed Dress Allowance of Rs 20,000/-per year

Ration in Kind

Officer in Peace & Filed Areas get Free ration

Transport Allowance (TPTA)

Higher TPTA Cities: Rs 7,200 + DA per month

Higher TPT Cities (UA) include Hyderabad, Patna, Delhi, Ahmadabad, Surat, Bengaluru,

Kochi, Kozhikode, Indore, Greater Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Jaipur, Chennai, Coimbatore,

Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Kolkata.

Other Places: Rs 3,600 + DA per month

 

Officers in Pay Level 14 and above, who are entitled to use an official car, will have the option to avail official car facility or to draw the TPTA at the rate of Rs. 15,750+DA per month.  

 

Physically disabled service personnel will continue to be paid at a double rate, subject to a minimum of Rs. 2,250 + DA per month

Children Education Allowance (CEA)

Rs. 2,250 per month per child for only the eldest two eldest surviving only. CEA is admissible from Nursery to Class 12th. CEA is applicable from kids' Nursery to 12th class.

Reimbursement should be done just once a year, after completion of the

financial year (which for most schools coincides with the Academic year).

Hostel Subsidy

Rs 6,750/- per month per child for two eldest surviving children only. Hostel subsidy is admissible from Nursery to Class 12th.

NOTE: Qualification Grant. Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by newly proposed Higher Qualification Incentive (HQI). Order for HQI is yet to be issued by Ministry of Defence. Pay & allowances and rules/provisions thereof are subject to revision from time to time.

Army Group Insurance Fund (AGIF)

The Gentlemen/Lady Cadets when in receipt of stipend are insured for ₹ 1 Cr (w.e.f 01 Apr 2022) as applicable to officers of the regular Army. For those who are invalidated out by Invalidating Medical Board (IMB) on account of disability and not entitled to any pension will be provided ₹ 25 lakhs for 100 percent disability. This will be proportionately reduced to ₹ 5 lakhs for 20 percent disability.

However, for less than 20 percent disability, an Ex-Gratia Grant of ₹ 50,000/- only will be paid. Disability due to alcoholism, drug addiction and due to the diseases of pre-enrolment origin will not qualify for disability benefit and Ex-Gratia Grant.

In addition, Gentleman/Lady Cadets withdrawn on disciplinary grounds, expelled as undesirable or leaving the Academy voluntarily will not be eligible for disability benefits and Ex-Gratia. Subscription at the rate of ₹ 10,000/- will have to be paid in advance on monthly basis by Gentlemen/Lady Cadets to become member under the AGI Scheme as applicable to regular Indian Army officers. The subscription for the relegated period would also be recovered at the same rate.

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Promotion

Rank

Promotion Criteria

Lieutenant

On commission

Captain

On completion of 2 years

Major

On completion of 6 years

Lieutenant Colonel

On completion of 13 years

Colonel (TS)

On completion on 26 years

Colonel

On selection basis subject to fulfillment of requisite service conditions

Brigadier

Major General

Lieutenant General/HAG Scale

HAG + Scale

(*Admissible to 1/3rd of total strength of Lieutenant General)

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Apply Online

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Eligibility, Vacancies, How to Apply for 52nd Course

FAQ

Q1 What is the starting salary of Indian Army NCC Special Entry 52nd Course?

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 52nd Course: PayScale Starts at Level 10 – Pay Band (Rs 56,100 - 1,77,500).

Q2 What is the last date to apply for Indian Army NCC Special Entry 52nd Course get?

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 52nd Course Application End Date: 13th April 2022.

Q3 What is the rank assigned to selected candidates in Indian Army NCC Special Entry 52nd Course after training?

On Successful Completion Of Pre Commission Training At OTA, Officer Will Be Confirmed Short Service Commission (Technical) In The Rank Of Lieutenant.

Q4 How many vacancies are there in Indian Army NCC Special Entry 52nd Course?

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 Vacancies: A Total Of 55 Vacancies.

Q5 Where can I find detailed payscale, perks, promotion scale of Indian Army NCC Special Entry 52nd Course?

Read Our Article Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2022 PayScale, Perks, Promotion for 52nd Course.

