Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020 on 28 Jan @joinindiannavy.gov.in, Check Updates Here

Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020: Indian Navy will release the admit card for Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET). All candidates who had applied for Indian Navy INET Exam 2020 can download their admit card from Indian Navy official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in from 28 January 2020 onwards.

As per the official website, Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020 will be available from 28 January to 08 February 2020. Candidates will be required to download INET 2020 Admit Card by login in the Indian Navy Portal using their email and password.

All the details regarding Indian Navy Indian Navy Entrance Test such as Date, Time and Venue will be available on Indian Navy Admit Card 2020.

There will be 100 Multiple Choice Questions on English, Reasoning & Numerical Ability, General Science, Mathematical Aptitude & General Knowledge. Each section will consist 20 questions of 100 Marks. 4 marks will be given for each correct answer and, one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Indian Navy is conducting the INET 2020 Exam for Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer Entry 2021. A total of 144 vacancies are available for SSC Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC), SSC ATC, SSC Observer – 6 Posts, SSC Pilot – 3 Posts , SSC Pilot (Other than MR), SSC Logistics, SSC X (IT), SSC General Science/Hydro Cadre,SSC Engineering Branch (General Science), SSC Electrical Branch (General Service) and SSC Education.