Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 for Sportspersons: Check Eligibility and Other Details Here

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy is inviting applications from boy candidates for selection in ‘navy boys sports company’ – 2022 batch. Boys of Indian citizenship who have participated at the International/ Junior National Championship in Yachting/ Sailing are eligible to apply for this recruitment.

Important Date

Reporting Date and Time for Registration - 02 April 2022 at 8 AM

Venue - Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre, INS Mandovi, Verem, Goa – 403109

Date and Time for Selection Trials - 02 to 03 April 2022 at 8 AM

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy Sportspersons Posts

Educational Qualification:

Minimum class 5th std pass with adequate knowledge of English and Hindi.

Sailing Proficiency:

Should have participated in National (Junior)/ International events or adequate experience of sailing.

Age:

12 to 15 Years

Medical Standards:

Medical examination will be conducted by authorized military doctors as per medical standard prescribed.

No Cardio-vascular disease, surgical deformities like knock knee, flat feet etc. Infection ears, no history of fits or psychiatric ailment, vericose veins, corrective surgery for eye sight etc.

Selection Process for Indian Navy Sportspersons Posts

The selection procedure is as follows:

Short-listing criteria will be based on higher sailing achievements.

All original certificates and mark sheets are to be produced at the time of selection trials.

Candidates declares medically Temporary unfit in the selection medical examination can avail specialist review from the specified Military hospital within a maximum period of 21 days. No further review/ appeal is permissible.

Candidates declared Medically Permanent Unfit in the selection medicals can appeal for Specialist opinion in a Military Hospital within 21 days on payment of Rs. 40/- by Military Receivable Order (MRO) on Government Treasury. (Medical fitness certificate other than that of the specialist opinion in the designated Military Hospital will not be considered). No further review/ appeal is permissible. (e) The select list is based on vacancies will be prepared from the candidates who qualify in selection trials and are found medically fit.

The candidature of candidates selected is valid for the current batch only.

All select listed candidates will also be forwarded Police Verification form along with the Offer of selection and the candidates will be required to submit the same to INS Mandovi at the time of enrolment after getting their antecedents verified on this form from the concerned District Police Authorities.

No enquiry will be entertained regarding selection after a period of six months.

How to Apply for Indian Navy Sportspersons Posts ?

The candidates who report for selection trials at the designated venue will be required to fill up the application form along with other documents provided by the selection team at the venue. They are also required to submit one additional recent colour passport size photograph along with the application with their name and signature on the reverse of the photograph.