JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022: 155 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online From 25 Feb

Indian Navy is hiring 155 Short Service Commission Officers at  joinindiannavy.gov.in. Check Vacancy Break-Up, Eligibility, Selection Process, Important Dates and How to Apply Here.

Created On: Feb 21, 2022 10:57 IST
Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022
Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022

Indian Navy Recruitment SSC Officer 2022 Notification: Indian Navy has published a notification for the recruitment of Short Service Commission Officers. A total of 155 vacancies are available for General Service, Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre, Air Traffic Controller, Observer, Pilot, Logistics, Education, Engineering Branch (GS).

Indian Navy SSC Registration will start on 25 February 2022. Interested candidates can apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 on or before 12 March 2022 on joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy 

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 27 January 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application: 10 February 2021

Indian Navy SSC Officer Vacancy

Total Posts - 155

  • General Service [GS (X)] Hydro Cadre - 40
  • Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC) - 6
  • Air Traffic Controller (ATC) - 6
  • Observer - 8
  • Pilot - 15
  • Logistics - 18
  • Education - 17
  • Engineering Branch (GS) - 45

Indian Navy SSC Officer Eligibility Criteria

Post Name

Qualification

Gender

Age Limit

General Service [GS (X)] Hydro Cadre

B.Tech with 60% Marks

Male

2.1.1998- 1.7.2003

Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC)

BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Mechanical / Mechanical with Automation / Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics / Micro Electronics / Instrumentation / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Tele Communication /Instrumentation & Control / Control Engineering / Production / Industrial Production / Industrial Engineering / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Information Technology / Computer Science / Computer Engineering / Computer Application / Metallurgy / Metallurgical / Chemical/Material Science / Aero Space / Aeronautical Engineering OR Post Graduate degree in Electronics / Physics. Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII

Both

2.1.1998- 1.7.2003

Air Traffic Controller (ATC)

BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. (Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII).

Both

2.1.1998- 1.7.2002

Observer

BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. (Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII).

Male

2.1.1999- 1.1.2004

Pilot

BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. (Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII).

Male

2.1.1999- 1.1.2004

Logistics

B.Tech

MBA

B.Sc/B.Com/B.Sc IT with PG Diploma

MCA/ M.Sc IT

Male

2.1.1998- 1.7.2003

Education

60% marks in M.Sc. (Maths/Operational Research) with Physics in B.Sc

60% marks in M.Sc. (Physics/Applied Physics) with Maths in B.Sc.

60% marks in M Tech from a recognized University/Institute in any of the following disciplines:- (a) Communication System Engineering. (b) Control & Instrumentation Engineering. (c) Manufacturing / Production Engineering / Metallurgical Engineering/ Material Science. (d) Mechanical System Engineering / Mechanical System Design / Mechanical Design

BE / B.Tech with minimum 60% marks (Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electrical)

BE / B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Mechanical Engineering

Both

2.1.1996- 1.1.2002

Engineering Branch (GS)

BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in (i) Mechanical/Mechanical with Automation (ii) Marine (iii) Instrumentation (iv) Production (v) Aeronautical (vi) ) Industrial Engineering & Management (vii) Control Engg (viii) Aero Space (ix) Automobiles (x) Metallurgy (xi) Mechatronics (xii) Instrumentation & Control

BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in (i) Electrical (ii) Electronics (iii) Electrical & Electronics (iv) Electronics & Communication (v) Electronics & Tele Communication (vi) Tele Communication (vii) Applied Electronics and Communication (AEC) (viii) Instrumentation (ix) Electronics & Instrumentation (x) Instrumentation & Control (xi) Applied Electronics & Instrumentation (xii) Power Engineering (xiii) Power Electronics

Male

2.1.1998- 

 

Selection Process for Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Scrutiny of Applications
  2. SSB Interview
  3. Medical Examination
  4. Final Merit List

How to Apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply by following steps:

  1. Go to the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in and register yourself.
  2. Now, login into your account.
  3. Fill out the application form.

Indian Navy SSC Officer Nofification 2022

  1. Upload all the required documents and a recent passport size photograph (should be scanned in original JPG Format).

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.