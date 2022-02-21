Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022: 155 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online From 25 Feb

Indian Navy is hiring 155 Short Service Commission Officers at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Check Vacancy Break-Up, Eligibility, Selection Process, Important Dates and How to Apply Here.

Indian Navy Recruitment SSC Officer 2022 Notification: Indian Navy has published a notification for the recruitment of Short Service Commission Officers. A total of 155 vacancies are available for General Service, Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre, Air Traffic Controller, Observer, Pilot, Logistics, Education, Engineering Branch (GS).

Indian Navy SSC Registration will start on 25 February 2022. Interested candidates can apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 on or before 12 March 2022 on joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 27 January 2022

Last Date of Online Application: 10 February 2021

Indian Navy SSC Officer Vacancy

Total Posts - 155

General Service [GS (X)] Hydro Cadre - 40

Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC) - 6

Air Traffic Controller (ATC) - 6

Observer - 8

Pilot - 15

Logistics - 18

Education - 17

Engineering Branch (GS) - 45

Indian Navy SSC Officer Eligibility Criteria

Post Name Qualification Gender Age Limit General Service [GS (X)] Hydro Cadre B.Tech with 60% Marks Male 2.1.1998- 1.7.2003 Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC) BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Mechanical / Mechanical with Automation / Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics / Micro Electronics / Instrumentation / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Tele Communication /Instrumentation & Control / Control Engineering / Production / Industrial Production / Industrial Engineering / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Information Technology / Computer Science / Computer Engineering / Computer Application / Metallurgy / Metallurgical / Chemical/Material Science / Aero Space / Aeronautical Engineering OR Post Graduate degree in Electronics / Physics. Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII Both 2.1.1998- 1.7.2003 Air Traffic Controller (ATC) BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. (Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII). Both 2.1.1998- 1.7.2002 Observer BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. (Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII). Male 2.1.1999- 1.1.2004 Pilot BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. (Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII). Male 2.1.1999- 1.1.2004 Logistics B.Tech MBA B.Sc/B.Com/B.Sc IT with PG Diploma MCA/ M.Sc IT Male 2.1.1998- 1.7.2003 Education 60% marks in M.Sc. (Maths/Operational Research) with Physics in B.Sc 60% marks in M.Sc. (Physics/Applied Physics) with Maths in B.Sc. 60% marks in M Tech from a recognized University/Institute in any of the following disciplines:- (a) Communication System Engineering. (b) Control & Instrumentation Engineering. (c) Manufacturing / Production Engineering / Metallurgical Engineering/ Material Science. (d) Mechanical System Engineering / Mechanical System Design / Mechanical Design BE / B.Tech with minimum 60% marks (Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electrical) BE / B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Mechanical Engineering Both 2.1.1996- 1.1.2002 Engineering Branch (GS) BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in (i) Mechanical/Mechanical with Automation (ii) Marine (iii) Instrumentation (iv) Production (v) Aeronautical (vi) ) Industrial Engineering & Management (vii) Control Engg (viii) Aero Space (ix) Automobiles (x) Metallurgy (xi) Mechatronics (xii) Instrumentation & Control BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in (i) Electrical (ii) Electronics (iii) Electrical & Electronics (iv) Electronics & Communication (v) Electronics & Tele Communication (vi) Tele Communication (vii) Applied Electronics and Communication (AEC) (viii) Instrumentation (ix) Electronics & Instrumentation (x) Instrumentation & Control (xi) Applied Electronics & Instrumentation (xii) Power Engineering (xiii) Power Electronics Male 2.1.1998-

Selection Process for Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Scrutiny of Applications SSB Interview Medical Examination Final Merit List

How to Apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply by following steps:

Go to the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in and register yourself. Now, login into your account. Fill out the application form.

Indian Navy SSC Officer Nofification 2022