Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022: 155 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online From 25 Feb

Indian Navy Recruitment SSC Officer 2022 Notification: Indian Navy has published a notification for the recruitment of Short Service Commission Officers. A total of 155 vacancies are available for General Service, Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre, Air Traffic Controller, Observer, Pilot, Logistics, Education, Engineering Branch (GS).
Indian Navy SSC Registration will start on 25 February 2022. Interested candidates can apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 on or before 12 March 2022 on joinindiannavy.gov.in.
Indian Navy
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 27 January 2022
- Last Date of Online Application: 10 February 2021
Indian Navy SSC Officer Vacancy
Total Posts - 155
- General Service [GS (X)] Hydro Cadre - 40
- Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC) - 6
- Air Traffic Controller (ATC) - 6
- Observer - 8
- Pilot - 15
- Logistics - 18
- Education - 17
- Engineering Branch (GS) - 45
Indian Navy SSC Officer Eligibility Criteria
|
Post Name
|
Qualification
|
Gender
|
Age Limit
|
General Service [GS (X)] Hydro Cadre
|
B.Tech with 60% Marks
|
Male
|
2.1.1998- 1.7.2003
|
Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC)
|
BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Mechanical / Mechanical with Automation / Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics / Micro Electronics / Instrumentation / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Tele Communication /Instrumentation & Control / Control Engineering / Production / Industrial Production / Industrial Engineering / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Information Technology / Computer Science / Computer Engineering / Computer Application / Metallurgy / Metallurgical / Chemical/Material Science / Aero Space / Aeronautical Engineering OR Post Graduate degree in Electronics / Physics. Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII
|
Both
|
2.1.1998- 1.7.2003
|
Air Traffic Controller (ATC)
|
BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. (Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII).
|
Both
|
2.1.1998- 1.7.2002
|
Observer
|
BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. (Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII).
|
Male
|
2.1.1999- 1.1.2004
|
Pilot
|
BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. (Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII).
|
Male
|
2.1.1999- 1.1.2004
|
Logistics
|
B.Tech
MBA
B.Sc/B.Com/B.Sc IT with PG Diploma
MCA/ M.Sc IT
|
Male
|
2.1.1998- 1.7.2003
|
Education
|
60% marks in M.Sc. (Maths/Operational Research) with Physics in B.Sc
60% marks in M.Sc. (Physics/Applied Physics) with Maths in B.Sc.
60% marks in M Tech from a recognized University/Institute in any of the following disciplines:- (a) Communication System Engineering. (b) Control & Instrumentation Engineering. (c) Manufacturing / Production Engineering / Metallurgical Engineering/ Material Science. (d) Mechanical System Engineering / Mechanical System Design / Mechanical Design
BE / B.Tech with minimum 60% marks (Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electrical)
BE / B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Mechanical Engineering
|
Both
|
2.1.1996- 1.1.2002
|
Engineering Branch (GS)
|
BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in (i) Mechanical/Mechanical with Automation (ii) Marine (iii) Instrumentation (iv) Production (v) Aeronautical (vi) ) Industrial Engineering & Management (vii) Control Engg (viii) Aero Space (ix) Automobiles (x) Metallurgy (xi) Mechatronics (xii) Instrumentation & Control
BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in (i) Electrical (ii) Electronics (iii) Electrical & Electronics (iv) Electronics & Communication (v) Electronics & Tele Communication (vi) Tele Communication (vii) Applied Electronics and Communication (AEC) (viii) Instrumentation (ix) Electronics & Instrumentation (x) Instrumentation & Control (xi) Applied Electronics & Instrumentation (xii) Power Engineering (xiii) Power Electronics
|
Male
|
2.1.1998-
Selection Process for Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Scrutiny of Applications
- SSB Interview
- Medical Examination
- Final Merit List
How to Apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 ?
Candidates can apply by following steps:
- Go to the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in and register yourself.
- Now, login into your account.
- Fill out the application form.
Indian Navy SSC Officer Nofification 2022
- Upload all the required documents and a recent passport size photograph (should be scanned in original JPG Format).