Indian Navy SSR 2023 Registration Date Extended: 12th pass can apply online @agniveernavy.cdac.in

Indian Navy SSR 2023 Registration Date Extended @agniveernavy.cdac.in: Check the online application process to register for 4165 SSR Vacancies in Indian Navy.

Indian Navy SSR 2023 Registration Date Extended @agniveernavy.cdac.in: Indian Navy has extended the registration dates for Agniveer SSR recruitment 2023. Only eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply for Agniveer (SSR) for 02/2023 (November 2023) and 01/2024 (April 2024) batches at the official website - agniveernavy.cdac.in. Below are the important dates for Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Recruitment Process:

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Recruitment Important Dates Online application opening date May 29, 2023 Online application closing date June 19, 2023 till 1600 Hrs Acceptance of pending payment June 20, 2023 till 1600 Hrs Provision of correction of application, except additional details June 21, 2023 (0900 Hrs to 1600 Hrs) Examination & Physical Fitness To be notified soon Medical & Joining To be notified soon Training Agniveer 02/23 batch – November 23 Agniveer 01/24 batch – April 24 at INS Chilka, Odisha

Indian Navy SSR 2023 Vacancies Gender-wise

Here are the details of Indian Navy Agniveer SSR 4165 vacancies:

Post Number of Vacancies Details Male Female Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) 3332 833 The total vacancies are 4165 (including a maximum of 833 females only), will be earmarked in a state-wise manner.

Indian Navy SSR Registration Process 2023

Let's look at the step by step registration process of Indian Navy SSR recruitment 2023:

Step-1: Go to the Official Website of the Indian Navy

Candidates are to register and fill application on the Indian Navy website https://agniveernavy.cdac.in

Step-2: Click on the ‘Register’ link

Candidates should register themselves by providing a valid email ID and mobile number. A verification link will be sent to the email ID provided by the candidate. Please remember this email ID for future reference.

Step-3: Login

Candidates are required to login using their Email ID & Password, which was given during the registration process.

Step-4: Verify Yourself

The candidate is advised to click on the link / copy-paste the link received in their Email ID to a web browser. Candidates will receive an OTP to the registered mobile number, which should be submitted to complete the registration process.

Step-5: Data Submission

After successful login to the portal, candidates will be provided with forms to furnish the required details viz. personal, academic, address, and exam centre’s preferences in order to apply for the various posts (as per the eligibility) under this scheme. Candidates have to choose any three locations for the online examination, as per their convenience.

Photograph: Passport size recent color photograph (taken not before April 23) of size 10 KB to 50 KB (front portrait in light background without head gear except for Sikhs). The photograph is to be taken with the candidate holding a black slate in front of his/her chest with his her name and date of photograph taken, clearly written on it with white chalk in capital letters. Change in appearance like growing a beard, head gear, etc., in comparison to the photograph, may result in cancellation of candidature.

Step-6: Payment

After furnishing the requisite details for the applications to the various posts (As per the eligibility), candidates will be redirected to make the payment for the number of posts applied.

Step-7: Final Submission of Application

After completing the payment process successfully, candidates will be able to view/download/print the duly filled application form.

Indian Navy SSR 2023 Application Fee

An examination fee of Rs. 550/- (Rupees Five hundred fifty only) plus 18% GST has to be paid by the candidate during the online application through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/ Master/ RuPay Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI. Admit cards will be issued for the examination only to those candidates who have successfully paid the examination fee.