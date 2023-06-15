Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Eligibility Criteria 2023: 12th Pass can Apply Online! Check Age Limit, Physical Standards

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Eligibility Criteria 2023 : Check the age limit, upper age limit relaxation, educational qualification & physical standards required to be fulfilled before applying for the Indian Navy Agniveer SSR 4165 Vacancies.

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Eligibility Criteria 2023: Indian Navy has invited online applications from unmarried male and female candidates for enrolment as Agniveer (SSR) for 02/2023 (November 2023) and 01/2024 (April 2024) batches. The eligible candidates can apply online at the official website - agniveernavy.cdac.in. Below are the important dates for Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Sailor Recruitment Process 2023:

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Recruitment Important Dates Online application opening date May 29, 2023 Online application closing date June 19, 2023 till 1600 Hrs Acceptance of pending payment June 20, 2023 till 1600 Hrs Provision of correction of application, except additional details June 21, 2023 (0900 Hrs to 1600 Hrs) Examination & Physical Fitness To be notified soon Medical & Joining To be notified soon Training Agniveer 02/23 batch – November 23 Agniveer 01/24 batch – April 24 at INS Chilka, Odisha

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR 4165 Vacancies

The selection process of Agniveer (SSR) - 02/2023 batch and 01/2024 batch will include two stages i.e. shortlisting (computer-based online examination), written examination, PFT, and Recruitment Medical Examination. Here are the details of Indian Navy Agniveer SSR 4165 vacancies:

Post Number of Vacancies Details Male Female Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) 3332 833 The total vacancies are 4165 (including a maximum of 833 females only), will be earmarked in a state-wise manner.

So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for Posts under the Indian Navy Sailor AA SSR 2021 Recruitment drive:

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Age Limit 2023

Candidates should be born between November 1, 2002 - April 30, 2006 (Both dates inclusive).

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates must be 12th pass from the recognized Boards of School Education:

Post Educational Qualification SSR Qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects:- Chemistry/Biology/Computer science from the Boards of School Education recognized by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Marital Status 2023

Only unmarried Indian male and female candidates are eligible for enrolment as Agniveer in Indian Navy. Candidates will have to give a certificate of being ‘unmarried’ at the time of enrolment. Agniveers shall not be permitted to marry during their entire tenure of four years in the Indian Navy. A candidate shall be dismissed from service if he/ she marries during his/her tenure or is found to be already married despite giving a certificate of being unmarried.

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Physical Standards 2023

Gender 1.6 Km run Squats (Uthak Baithak) Push-ups Bent Knee Situps Male 06 min 30 sec 20 12 - Female 08 min 15 - 10

Advisory: Proficiency in sports, swimming, and extra-curricular activities is desirable

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Minimum Height Standards 2023

Male Female 157 cms 152 cms

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Visual Standards 2023

Without glasses With glasses Better Eye Worse Eye Better Eye Worse Eye 6/6 6/9 6/6 6/6

Tattoo

Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on the inner face of forearms i.e. from the inside of the elbow to the wrist and on the reversed side of the palm/back (dorsal) side of the hand. Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body are not acceptable and the candidate will be barred from recruitment.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for the Indian Navy Agniveer SSR 2023 Recruitment Exam.