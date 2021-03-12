Indian Navy Tradesman Admit Card 2021 and Practice Test to Release Tomorrow @joinindiannavy.gov.in, Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test on 20-21 March

Indian Navy Tradesman Admit Card 2021: Indian Navy will release the admit card and practice test of Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET-TMM-01/2021) for the post of Tradesman tomorrow i.e on 13 March 2021 on joinindiannavy.gov.in. However, this Admit Card will contain the only exam city details. Indian Navy Admit Card with exam centre will be available 72 hours before the exam i.e. on 17 March 2021.

Indian Navy Tradesman Exam is scheduled to be held on 20 March 2021 (Saturday) and 21 March 2021 (Sunday).

The candidates should bring their admit card along with original and valid ID such as Aadhar Card and a photograph/PAn Card/Driving License/Passport/Voter ID Card/Bank Passbook with photo at the exam centre

Indian Navy Tradesman Exam Pattern:

The exam will have objective-type questions on

Subject Marks General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 General Numerical Aptitude/Quantitative 25 General English and Comprehension 25 General Awareness 25 Total 100 Marks

Indian Navy Tradesman Syllabus

Indian Navy had invited online applications for recruitment to the various posts of Tradesman classified as Group C, Non Gazetted Industrial at various commands from 22 Feb to 7 March 2021. A total of 1159 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 710 vacancies are for Eastern Naval Command, 324 a.re for Western Naval Command, 125 are for Southern Naval Command