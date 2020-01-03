IOCL Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification Released @iocl.com for 25 Vacancies, Download Notification & Application Form Here

IOCL Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), which is a Maharatna and Government of India Undertaking, has released the notification No. RD-2020 dtd 04.01.2020 for the 25 Medical Officers vacancies in Grade A on 03 January 2020 at its official website, iocl.com.

As per the IOCL Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification released, the Corporation has uploaded the notification, application and other formants to be attached with application at its official portal. The application form can be submitted offline by Ordinary Post till 31 January 2020 to the address given in the official notification.

To apply for IOCL Medical Officer Recruitment 2020, a candidate must be PG diploma/degree holder in respective disciplines discipline in addition to the MBBS with 4 years experience in General Medicine with any industrial hospital / reputed hospital/nursing home.

While candidates applying for IOCL Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 must not have attained the age above 35 years. However, the Corporation has given the relaxation to the reserved category candidates.

Candidates can go through the details of IOCL Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification from the below or can download the Official Notification PDF of IOCL Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 from the direct link given below.

Notification details

Advertisement No. RD-2020 dtd 04.01.2020; dated: 04.01.2020

Employment Newspaper Week: 04 January – 10 January 2020

Important Dates for IOCL Medical Officer Recruitment 2020

Date of Release of Notification: 04 January 2029

Last Date making payment of application fee through SBI e-collect: From 10.00 AM on 04 January to 17.30 PM on 25 January 2020

Last Date of Submission of Offline Application: 31 January 2020

Likely date of communication regarding Personal Interviews – 2nd week of February 2020

Likely date of Personal Interview at Guwahati & New Delhi – 3rd week of February 2020.

Vacancy Details of IOCL Medical Officer Recruitment 2020

Name of the Post: Medical Officers (Grade A)

No. of Posts: 25 posts

Gynecology & Obstetrics – 07 Posts

General Physician– 05 Posts

General Surgeon– 02 Posts

Pathology– 01 Post

Pediatrics– 06 Posts

Orthopedic– 01 Post

Anesthesia– 03 Posts

Eligibility Conditions for IOCL Medical Officer Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification Medical Officers (Grade A)

PG Degree / diploma in respective disciplines

MBBS with 4 years experience in General Medicine with any industrial hospital/ reputed hospital/nursing home

Age Limits (as on last date of application)

Medical Officers (Grade A) – 35 years

Note: Age Relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per the Government Norms.

Selection Procedure for IOCL Medical Officer Recruitment 2020

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the Personal Interview being organized by the selection body. The candidates should secure minimum 50% qualifying marks (40% for SC/ST/OBC(NCL) /PwBD/EXM candidates) in Personal Interview, for being adjudged suitable for selection. Personal Interviews at Guwahati & New Delhi.

Application Fee for IOCL Medical Officer Recruitment 2020

For General, EWS and OBC – Rs.300/-

For SC/ST/PwBD/EXM Candidates – Nil (exempted)

Mode of Payment: Online payment through SBI e-collect.

How to Apply for IOCL Medical Officer Recruitment 2020

The eligible candidates can apply offline to the post through the official application format available at the official website of IOCL. Candidates can send their application along with the necessary documents as given in the official notification to ‘The Advertiser, Post Box No.3096 Head Post Office, Lodhi Road, New Delhi -110003. The last date of submission of hard copy of the online application is 31 January 2020.

Official Notification PDF for IOCL Medical Officer Recruitment 2020

Link for Online Application Fee Payment for IOCL Medical Officer Recruitment 2020

Application Form PDF Download for IOCL Medical Officer Recruitment 2020

Link for Downloading other Required Formats for IOCL Medical Officer Recruitment 2020

Official Website