IOCL Recruitment 2020-21 for Junior Engineering Assistant (JEA)/Junior Technical Assistant (JTA) and Junior Quality Control Posts, Apply Online @iocl.com

IOCL Recruitment 2020: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineering Assistant (JEA)/Junior Technical Assistant (JTA) and Junior Quality Control Analyst at Haldia Refinery. Interested and Experienced Non-Executive Personnel can apply for IOCL JEA JTA Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on IOCL official website - iocl.com on or before 21 December 2020.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 07 December 2020 at 10 AM

Last date for submission of online application: 21 December 2020 till 5 PM

Date for submission of hard-copy application along with documents: 03 January 2021

Written Test Date: 03 January 2021

Written Test Result Date: 08 January 2021

IOCL Vacancy Details

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV - 3 Posts

Junior Quality Control Analyst-IV - 1 Post

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety)- 1Post

Pay Scale:

Rs. 25,000-1,05,000/- (Revised)

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Engineering Assistant /Junior Technical Assistant and Junior Quality Control Analyst Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant IV - 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC(NCL) candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved/ identified for PwBD positions. Minimum one year of post qualification experience in operation/ maintenance of Power Generators/ Distribution SubStations (LT & HT at 0.4 KV & 6.6 KV level or above respectively)/ Maintenance of HT/LT Switch gears (PCC/MCC)/ Transformers/ Motors/ ACBs/ VCBs/ UPS/ Battery Chargers/ Variable speed drives/ protective relays including electromagnetic/ Static/ Numerical relays in Petroleum Refinery/ Petro-chemicals/ Heavy Chemical/ Fertilizers / Power Plants/ large industrial establishments.

3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC(NCL) candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved/ identified for PwBD positions. Minimum one year of post qualification experience in operation/ maintenance of Power Generators/ Distribution SubStations (LT & HT at 0.4 KV & 6.6 KV level or above respectively)/ Maintenance of HT/LT Switch gears (PCC/MCC)/ Transformers/ Motors/ ACBs/ VCBs/ UPS/ Battery Chargers/ Variable speed drives/ protective relays including electromagnetic/ Static/ Numerical relays in Petroleum Refinery/ Petro-chemicals/ Heavy Chemical/ Fertilizers / Power Plants/ large industrial establishments. Junior Quality Control Analyst- IV - B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry & Mathematics with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC(NCL) candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved/ identified for PwBD positions. Minimum one year of post qualification experience in handling instruments like HPLC, XRF, WDXRF, GC, ICAP, AAS, Auto Analyzers, Flash Points, etc. in a Petroleum Refinery/ Petro-chemical/ Heavy Chemical/ Gas Processing Industry/ Fertilizers/ Power Plants/ large industrial establishments.

- B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry & Mathematics with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC(NCL) candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved/ identified for PwBD positions. Minimum one year of post qualification experience in handling instruments like HPLC, XRF, WDXRF, GC, ICAP, AAS, Auto Analyzers, Flash Points, etc. in a Petroleum Refinery/ Petro-chemical/ Heavy Chemical/ Gas Processing Industry/ Fertilizers/ Power Plants/ large industrial establishments. Junior Engineering Assistant – IV (Fire & Safety) - Matric plus Sub-Officers’ Course from NFSCNagpur or Equivalent (Regular Course) from any other recognized institute, with Heavy Vehicle Driving License. Minimum one year of post qualification experience in Fire & Safety set-up involving handling of fire-fighting equipment, fire water networks, related communication systems, emergency handling, fire-fighting, operation of fire tenders/pump-house, etc. in a Petroleum Refinery/ Petro-chemical/ Heavy Chemical/ Gas Processing Industry/ Fertilizers/ Power Plants/ large industrial establishments

Matric plus Sub-Officers’ Course from NFSCNagpur or Equivalent (Regular Course) from any other recognized institute, with Heavy Vehicle Driving License. Minimum one year of post qualification experience in Fire & Safety set-up involving handling of fire-fighting equipment, fire water networks, related communication systems, emergency handling, fire-fighting, operation of fire tenders/pump-house, etc. in a Petroleum Refinery/ Petro-chemical/ Heavy Chemical/ Gas Processing Industry/ Fertilizers/ Power Plants/ large industrial establishments The prescribed qualification should be from a recognized Indian University/Institute as a regular full time course / Diploma course (including a sandwich diploma course with industrial training as part of the course; with no break) with minimum 50% marks (45% for SC/ST and PwBD category candidates against reserved positions) in aggregate

Age Limit:

18 to 26 years

Selection Process for Junior Engineering Assistant /Junior Technical Assistant and Junior Quality Control Analyst Posts



The selection will be done on the basis of Written Test, Skill/ Proficiency/ Physical Test (SPPT) which will be of qualifying nature. A candidate will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the written test to qualify for further consideration

How to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can submit their applications on the website https://onlineenroll.co.in/IOCLHALDIAREFINERYRECTT . The link to the online application portal is also hosted on the official website of Indian Oil i.e. www.iocl.com.

Candidates are mandatorily required to submit the printout of the online application along with self-attested photocopies of all supporting documents as per Document Checklist annexed to this notification & 4 copies of passport size colour photographs, at the venue of the written test on the day of written test i.e. tentatively on 03January 2021, in a sealed envelope.

IOCL Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Application Fee: