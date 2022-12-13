IOCL Recruitment 2022-23 for Marketing Apprentices, 1760 Vacancies, Apply @iocl.com

IOCL Recruitment 2022-23: Indian Oil Corporation Limited is looking to recruit 1760 Technicians, Graduates, and Trade Apprentice. Candidates can check the vacancy, eligibility criteria, selection criteria, and how to apply here.

IOCL Recruitment 2022-2023 for Trade/Technician/Graduate Apprentices: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) released the vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Technician, Graduate, and Trade Apprentice (Technical & Non-Technical). These vacancies will be filled through online registration of the candidates from 14 December 2022 to 03 January 2023 on the corporate website www.iocl.com/ apprenticeships.

A total of 1760 vacacncies are notified at its various locations in States and UTs of India including Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Sikkim, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, UT of Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, UT of J&K, UT of Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand.

Candidates can read the details regarding the IOCL in the PDF given below.

IOCL Apprentice Online Application Link

IOCL Apprentice Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 14 December 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 03 January 2023

IOCL Apprentice Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies - 1760 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Trade Apprentice –Matric with regular full time 2(Two) year ITI course recognized by NCVT/SCVT.

Technician Apprentice (Mechanical) –3 years regular full time Diploma in Engineering with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS and OBC-NCL& 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.

Graduate Apprentice (BA/B. Com/B. Sc.) – Regular full time Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS and OBC-NCL & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.

Trade Apprentice - Data Entry Operator (Fresher) – Class 12th (but below graduate) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS and OBC-NCL& 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/Board.

Trade Apprentice - Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders) - Class 12th (but below graduate) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS and OBC-NCL & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/Board. Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Government.

Trade Apprentice - Retail Sales Associate (Fresher) - Class 12th (but below graduate) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS and OBC-NCL & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/Board.

Trade Apprentice - Retail Sales Associate (Skilled Certificate Holders) - Class 12th (but below graduate) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS and OBC-NCL & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/Board. Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of ‘Retail Trainee Associate’ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Government.

Trade Apprentice - Retail Sales Associate (Skilled Certificate Holders) - Class 12th (but below graduate) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS and OBC-NCL & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/Board.

IOCL Apprentice Age Limit:

18 to 24 years

Selection Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of an online exam.

How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 14 December 2022 to 03 January 2023. They are required to register themselves as an Apprentice with appropriate authority of the respective State against which they are applying. You need to register at Apprentices -> Apprentice Registration.