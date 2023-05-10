IP College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification: 123 Vacancies, Apply Online, Check Eligibility

IP College Assistant Professors Recruitment is out for 123 vacancies on its official website. Candidates can check the detailed information mentioned below, which includes the educational qualifications, age limit, and other important details for Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023.

IP College Recruitment 2023: Indrapastha (IP) for Women has released the recruitment notification for 123 assistant professors. Assistant Professors Recruitment 2023 notification for 123 posts has been announced on the official website - www.ipcollege.ac.in

Candidates who have done a postgraduate degree or equivalent from a Central Government /State Govt. recognized Institutions/Universities with a minimum of 55% and have cleared the NET/Ph.d are eligible to apply for Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023.

As per the IP College of Women Assistant Professor Recruitment Notification 2023, the application process will start on May 2, 2023, and applicants can apply for the Assistant Professor vacancy from colrec.uod.ac.in. Candidates are advised to carefully read the Assistant Professor Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

IP Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023

Candidates can check here for detailed information according to the notice released by IP College for Women Assistant Recruitment 2023. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the Assistant Recruitment 2023 PDF and visit the official website.

IP College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Overview

Indraprastha (IP) College for Women Recruitment 2023 is out for 123 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professors. The IP College Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.

IP Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Indraprastha (IP) College, Delhi Posts Name Assistant Professor Total Vacancies 123 Mode of Application Online Selection process Interview

IP Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Candidates can check the Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The Assistant Professor 2023 recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

IP Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Dates

Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Vacancy Announced on May 2, 2023 Application Start Date May 2, 2023 Application End Date May 29, 2023

IP Assistant Professor Notification 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the IP College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 123 vacancies announced under Advertisement for the Post of Assistant Professor. Download the official notification for Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

IP College for Women Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 123 vacancies are available under Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023. The Assistant Professor vacancy is announced along with the release of a detailed notification. The number of vacancies announced for Assistant Professor Recruitment is tabulated below

Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Post Name Number of Posts Commerce 11 Computer Science 9 Economics 8 English 10 HDFE 2 Hindi 8 History 7 Mathematics 7 Philosophy 9 Physical Education 1 Political Science 10 Psychology 10 Sanskrit 4 ENVS 8 Geography 11 Sociology 8 Total 123

IP College Assistant Professor Eligibility 2023

The eligibility criteria for IP College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the IP College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Candidates can check below the highlights of the IP College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

IP Assistant Professor Educational Qualification

The required IP College Assistant Professor Recruitment educational qualification is as follows.

A Master's degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point- scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian university or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university

Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR.

For details on eligibility criteria, students are requested to refer to the official notification PDF.

IP Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Apply Online & Fees

Candidates can fill out the Assistant Professor application on the official website. The link to apply for the position of assistant professor is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023. For information on Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023, please visit - www.ipcollege.ac.in.

IP College Assistant Professor Application Form Fees

Rs.500/- for UR/OBC/EWS category.

No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants.

Note: Fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

IP College Assistant Professor Selection Process 2023

The Assistant Professor 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

As per the notification, the selection of the candidates will be done in two stages.

Screening/Shortlisting of candidates based on educational qualifications

The criteria for shortlisting candidates and determining their eligibility for shortlisting for interviews will be based on a 100 point scale. The distribution of the following will be as follows

Graduation

Marks scored:

80% and above = 21 points

60% to less than 80% = 19 points

60% to less than 55% = 16 points

Less than 55% to 45% = 10 points

Post Graduation

Marks scored:

80% and above = 25 points

60% to less than 80% = 23 points

60% to less than 55% = 20 points

Interview of candidates by the Selection Committee

Note: For caste wise and educational qualifications wise relaxations and exemptions in points, please refer to the official notification. PDF

IP College Assistant Professor Salary 2023

Selected candidates will be appointed as Assistant Professors at an Academic Pay Scale Level 10 of Rs. 57700–182400 (as per the 7th CPC) in various departments of the college.