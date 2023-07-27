IPPB Executive Salary 2023: Check Basic Pay, In hand salary, Job Profile, Allowances, Probation, and Promotions

IPPB Executive Salary 2023: The India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has released the IPPB Executive official notification for 43 posts. The IPPB Executive salary ranges between Rs 10,00,000 to Rs 25,00,000 per annum.

IPPB Executive Salary 2023: The India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) decides the IPPB Executive Salary 2023. Aspirants must go through the official notification to get familiar with the IPPB Executive 2023 salary and job profile before applying for the post. The selection will be made based on Interviews. However, Bank reserves the right to conduct the assessment, Group Discussion, or Online Test in addition to an interview.

As per the latest update, the salary of IPPB Executive ((Associate Consultant -IT, Consultant - IT, and Senior Consultant-IT) ranges between Rs 10,00,000 to Rs 25,00,000 per annum. Along with the IPPB Executive salary, they will also get admissible allowances applicable for the post.

In this article, we have shared detailed information on IPPB Executive salary, including in-hand salary, perks & allowances, promotion, and career growth opportunities.

IPPB Executive Salary 2023: Overview

Have a look at the key highlights of the IPPB Executive Salary 2023 shared in the table below:

IPPB Executive Salary 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) Post Name Executive (Associate Consultant -IT) Executive (Consultant - IT) Executive (Senior Consultant-IT) Vacancies 43 Selection Process Interview IPPB Executive Salary 2023 Rs 10,00,000 to Rs 25,00,000 per annum Job Location Delhi or Chennai

IPPB Executive Salary 2023 Annual Package

The annual package for candidates selected for the IPPB Executive post ranges between Rs 10,00,000 to Rs 25,00,000. The IPPB Executive annual package varies as per the level of the post. It includes pay scale, grade pay, gross salary, net salary, deductions, and allowances. Moreover, all the selected candidates will be provided a maximum of 30% hike on their last drawn CTC depending on their suitability, skill & experience, etc.

IPPB Executive Salary Structure 2023

The IPPB Executive salary structure includes various elements like grade pay, CTC, pay scale, in-hand salary, gross salary, net salary, allowances, deductions, etc. The initial place of posting will be in Delhi /Chennai. However, officers may be posted anywhere in India. Thus, the candidates willing to work anywhere in India should only apply. The post-wise IPPB Executive salary structure are tabulated below.

Designation CTC (Per Annum) Executive (Associate Consultant -IT) Rs 10,00,000/- Executive (Consultant - IT) Rs 15,00,000/- Executive (Senior Consultant-IT) Rs 25,00,000/

IPPB Executive In Hand Salary

The IPPB Executive in hand salary varies as per the level of the posts. Hence, the IPPB Executive's monthly salary is expected to range between Rs 55,000-Rs 1,50,000 per month. Along with the basic IPPB Executive salary, the selected candidates will also receive numerous allowances and benefits as per the norms issued by officials.

IPPB Executive Salary Perks & Allowances

Along with the basic IPPB Executive salary, the officers will receive several allowances as a part of their CTC. The list of perks and allowances applicable to IPPB Executive posts is below.

Cycle Maintenance Allowance.

Combined Duty Allowance.

Fixed Stationery Charge.

Cash Conveyance Allowance.

IPPB Executive Job Profile

The candidates selected for the IPPB Executive ((Associate Consultant -IT, Consultant - IT, and Senior Consultant-IT) post will be entrusted with various roles and responsibilities assigned by the higher officials. The IPPB Executive job profile is as follows:

To assist in developing, implementing, and maintaining IT systems and applications.

To address all the technical issues and offer proper solutions to fix all the technical, and operational interruptions.

To support various tasks like designing, developing, and testing the software applications.

To assist in identifying the latest technologies to upgrade the IT infrastructure of the bank.

Assist in documentation and interaction of IT policies, policies, and norms.

Work with cross-functional teams to collect requirements and ensure easy amalgamation of IT solutions.

IPPB Executive Contract Period

As per the official notification, the IPPB Executive post is contractual. In this, the tenure of the contract shall be for 3 years and may be extended for a further period of 2 years based on the performance of the individuals. Aspirants selected for this post will receive lucrative IPPB Executive salary CTC and great working experience.