IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification Released: Applications invited for Manager, Safety Engineer & Other Posts

IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on ircon.org. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

IRCON Recruitment 2022: IRCON International Limited has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts including Manager, Sr. Work Engineer/Survey, Safety Engineer, and Sr. Works Engineer/Quality. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 28 and 30 March 2022. Candidates reporting for registration would be allowed to register for such places/projects only that are allocated to that particular registration location.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 28 and 30 March 2022

IRCON Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Manager/Bridge - 04 Posts

Manager/Earth Work - 4 Posts

Manager/Civil - 4 Posts

Manager/General - 1 Post

Manager/Legal - 1 Post

Manager/S&T - 6 Posts

Sr. Work Engineer/Survey - 2 Posts

Safety Engineer- 2 Posts

Sr. Works Engineer/Quality - 1 Post

IRCON Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Manager/Bridge, Manager/Earth Work, Manager/Civil, Manager/General - Full-Time Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University/Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.

Manager/Legal - LLB with not less than 60% marks from recognized Institute/University 0r LLB (5 years integrated full-time degree) with not less than 60%marks.

Manager/S&T - Graduate degree in Engineering/Technology with not less than 60% marks from reputed Institute.

Sr. Work Engineer/Survey - Full-Time Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from

recognized University; Full-time Diploma in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University.

recognized University; Full-time Diploma in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University. Safety Engineer- Graduate with minimum 01 years post-graduate diploma in Health and Safety.

Sr. Works Engineer/Quality - Full-Time Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from

recognized University.

IRCON Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Manager/Bridge, Manager/Earth Work, Manager/Civil, Manager/General/Manager/Legal/Manager/S&T - 50 years

Sr. Work Engineer/Survey/Safety Engineer/Sr. Works Engineer/Quality - 35 years

How to apply for IRCON Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with them one set photocopy along with Originals latest by the last date.