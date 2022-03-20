JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification Released: Applications invited for Manager, Safety Engineer & Other Posts

IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on ircon.org. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 20, 2022 11:30 IST
IRCON Recruitment 2022
IRCON Recruitment 2022: IRCON International Limited has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts including Manager, Sr. Work Engineer/Survey, Safety Engineer, and Sr. Works Engineer/Quality. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 28 and 30 March 2022. Candidates reporting for registration would be allowed to register for such places/projects only that are allocated to that particular registration location. 

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application:  28 and 30 March 2022

IRCON Recruitment 2022  Vacancy Details

  • Manager/Bridge -  04 Posts
  • Manager/Earth Work - 4 Posts
  • Manager/Civil - 4 Posts
  • Manager/General - 1 Post
  • Manager/Legal - 1 Post
  • Manager/S&T - 6 Posts
  • Sr. Work Engineer/Survey - 2 Posts
  • Safety Engineer- 2 Posts
  • Sr. Works Engineer/Quality - 1 Post

IRCON Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Manager/Bridge, Manager/Earth Work, Manager/Civil, Manager/General - Full-Time Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University/Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.
  • Manager/Legal - LLB with not less than 60% marks from recognized Institute/University 0r LLB (5 years integrated full-time degree) with not less than 60%marks. 
  • Manager/S&T -  Graduate degree in Engineering/Technology with not less than 60% marks from reputed Institute.
  • Sr. Work Engineer/Survey - Full-Time Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from
    recognized University; Full-time Diploma in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University.
  • Safety Engineer- Graduate with minimum 01 years post-graduate diploma in Health and Safety.
  • Sr. Works Engineer/Quality - Full-Time Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from
    recognized University. 

IRCON Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

  • Manager/Bridge, Manager/Earth Work, Manager/Civil, Manager/General/Manager/Legal/Manager/S&T -  50 years
  • Sr. Work Engineer/Survey/Safety Engineer/Sr. Works Engineer/Quality - 35 years

How to apply for IRCON Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with them one set photocopy along with Originals latest by the last date. 

Post Date for registration For Posting on Projects at Address for Registration and Document Verification
Manager/Bridge on Contract 30 March 2022 Chhattisgarh IRCON CGRP Project Office, Ist
Floor, North Avenue, Takhatpur
Road, Bilaspur-495001
Manager/Earth Work
on Contract		 30 March 2022 Chhattisgarh IRCON CGRP Project Office, Ist
Floor, North Avenue, Takhatpur
Road, Bilaspur-495001
Manager/Civil on Contract 30 March 2022 Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttarakhand

IRCON Western R.O. Office, New Admn. Building, 7th Floor, Central Railway, D. N. Road,
Mumbai CST-400001

IRCON Northern Regional Office, B-40A, Sector 01, NoidaUttarakhand 201301 (Uttar Pradesh)

 
Manager/General on
Contract		 30 March 2022 Chhattisgarh IRCON CGRP Project Office, Ist Floor, North Avenue, Takhatpur
Road, Bilaspur-495001
Manager/Legal on Contract 30 March 2022 Chhattisgarh IRCON CGRP Project Office, Ist Floor, North Avenue, Takhatpur
Road, Bilaspur-495001 

Manager/S&T on Contract

 28 March 2022

J&K

Assam

IRCON USBRL Rail Project
Office, Satyam Resort Complex, Marbel Market, Greater Kailash, 
Jammu (J&K)-180011

 

RE Project, IRCON, Subordinate
Officer Guest House, Tinsukia
Railway Colony, Near Ramthakur
Ashram, Tinsukia-786125, Assam

Sr. Work Engineer/Survey

 28 March 2022

West Bengal & Sikkim

Project Office, Sivok Rangpo Project, Block-C, 2nd Floor, P.C. Mittal Bus Stand, PO: Sivok Road, PS: Bhakti Nagar, Siliguri734001

Safety Engineer

 28 March 2022

West Bengal & Sikkim

Project Office, Sivok Rangpo Project, Block-C, 2nd Floor, P.C. Mittal Bus Stand, PO: Sivok Road, PS: Bhakti Nagar, Siliguri734001

Sr. Work Engineer/ Quality

 28 March 2022

West Bengal & Sikkim

Project Office, Sivok Rangpo Project, Block-C, 2nd Floor, P.C. Mittal Bus Stand, PO: Sivok Road, PS: Bhakti Nagar, Siliguri73400

 

ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
