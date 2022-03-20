IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification Released: Applications invited for Manager, Safety Engineer & Other Posts

IRCON Recruitment 2022: IRCON International Limited has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts including Manager, Sr. Work Engineer/Survey, Safety Engineer, and Sr. Works Engineer/Quality. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 28 and 30 March 2022. Candidates reporting for registration would be allowed to register for such places/projects only that are allocated to that particular registration location.
Important Dates:
Last date for submission of application: 28 and 30 March 2022
IRCON Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Manager/Bridge - 04 Posts
- Manager/Earth Work - 4 Posts
- Manager/Civil - 4 Posts
- Manager/General - 1 Post
- Manager/Legal - 1 Post
- Manager/S&T - 6 Posts
- Sr. Work Engineer/Survey - 2 Posts
- Safety Engineer- 2 Posts
- Sr. Works Engineer/Quality - 1 Post
IRCON Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Manager/Bridge, Manager/Earth Work, Manager/Civil, Manager/General - Full-Time Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University/Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.
- Manager/Legal - LLB with not less than 60% marks from recognized Institute/University 0r LLB (5 years integrated full-time degree) with not less than 60%marks.
- Manager/S&T - Graduate degree in Engineering/Technology with not less than 60% marks from reputed Institute.
- Sr. Work Engineer/Survey - Full-Time Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from
recognized University; Full-time Diploma in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University.
- Safety Engineer- Graduate with minimum 01 years post-graduate diploma in Health and Safety.
- Sr. Works Engineer/Quality - Full-Time Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from
recognized University.
IRCON Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
- Manager/Bridge, Manager/Earth Work, Manager/Civil, Manager/General/Manager/Legal/Manager/S&T - 50 years
- Sr. Work Engineer/Survey/Safety Engineer/Sr. Works Engineer/Quality - 35 years
How to apply for IRCON Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can submit applications along with them one set photocopy along with Originals latest by the last date.
|Post
|Date for registration
|For Posting on Projects at
|Address for Registration and Document Verification
|Manager/Bridge on Contract
|30 March 2022
|Chhattisgarh
|IRCON CGRP Project Office, Ist
Floor, North Avenue, Takhatpur
Road, Bilaspur-495001
|Manager/Earth Work
on Contract
|30 March 2022
|Chhattisgarh
|IRCON CGRP Project Office, Ist
Floor, North Avenue, Takhatpur
Road, Bilaspur-495001
|Manager/Civil on Contract
|30 March 2022
|Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttarakhand
|
IRCON Western R.O. Office, New Admn. Building, 7th Floor, Central Railway, D. N. Road,
IRCON Northern Regional Office, B-40A, Sector 01, NoidaUttarakhand 201301 (Uttar Pradesh)
|Manager/General on
Contract
|30 March 2022
|Chhattisgarh
|IRCON CGRP Project Office, Ist Floor, North Avenue, Takhatpur
Road, Bilaspur-495001
|Manager/Legal on Contract
|30 March 2022
|Chhattisgarh
|IRCON CGRP Project Office, Ist Floor, North Avenue, Takhatpur
Road, Bilaspur-495001
|
Manager/S&T on Contract
|28 March 2022
|
J&K
Assam
|
IRCON USBRL Rail Project
RE Project, IRCON, Subordinate
|
Sr. Work Engineer/Survey
|28 March 2022
|
West Bengal & Sikkim
|
Project Office, Sivok Rangpo Project, Block-C, 2nd Floor, P.C. Mittal Bus Stand, PO: Sivok Road, PS: Bhakti Nagar, Siliguri734001
|
Safety Engineer
|28 March 2022
|
West Bengal & Sikkim
|
Project Office, Sivok Rangpo Project, Block-C, 2nd Floor, P.C. Mittal Bus Stand, PO: Sivok Road, PS: Bhakti Nagar, Siliguri734001
|
Sr. Work Engineer/ Quality
|28 March 2022
|
West Bengal & Sikkim
|
Project Office, Sivok Rangpo Project, Block-C, 2nd Floor, P.C. Mittal Bus Stand, PO: Sivok Road, PS: Bhakti Nagar, Siliguri73400