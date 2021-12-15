IREL Admit Card 2021 for Trainee Today 6PM @jobapply.in/irel/2021/trainee, Details Here

IREL Admit Card 2021 Download: Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) is going to upload the admit card of computer based exam for the post of Diploma Trainee (Technical) (Mining / Chemical / Mechanical / Electrical / Civil, Graduate Trainee, Junior Supervisor and Personal Secretary, today, on 15 December 2021 at 6 PM on jobapply.in/irel/2021/trainee. As per the official notice, IREL Exam will be held on 18 December 2021 (Saturday) at Mumbai, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack.
How to Download IREL Admit Card 2021 ?
- Visit the official website of IREL - jobapply.in/IREL/2021/Trainee and Click on the link 'Click here to download Provisional Admit Card for Post Code 1 to 5'
- A new window will open where you are required to provide your Online Application No., Date of Birth and Email-ID
- Download IREL Trainee Admit Card 2021
IREL Diploma Trainee Exam Pattern
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Marks
|
Paper 1
|
Section A: Subject Knowledge would consist of questions for testing basic knowledge of General Engineering.
|
100
|
Section-B: The knowledge of specific discipline
|
Paper 2
|
General Knowledge, Numerical ability, Reasoning ability and General English
|
50
IREL Exam Pattern for Other Posts
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Marks
|
Paper 1
|
Subject Knowledge
|
50
|
Paper 2
|
General Knowledge, Numerical ability, Reasoning ability and General English
|
50
Candidates who would qualify in the exam will appear in second level Test (Skill Test /Trade Test /Computer Proficiency Test as applicable and Psychometric Test).