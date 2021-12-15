IREL Admit Card 2021 for Trainee Today 6PM @jobapply.in/irel/2021/trainee, Details Here

IREL Admit Card for Diploma Trainee ,Graduate Trainee, Junior Supervisor and Personal Secretary Today on jobapply.in/irel/2021/trainee. Details Here.

IREL Admit Card 2021 Download: Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) is going to upload the admit card of computer based exam for the post of Diploma Trainee (Technical) (Mining / Chemical / Mechanical / Electrical / Civil, Graduate Trainee, Junior Supervisor and Personal Secretary, today, on 15 December 2021 at 6 PM on jobapply.in/irel/2021/trainee. As per the official notice, IREL Exam will be held on 18 December 2021 (Saturday) at Mumbai, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack.

How to Download IREL Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit the official website of IREL - jobapply.in/IREL/2021/Trainee and Click on the link 'Click here to download Provisional Admit Card for Post Code 1 to 5' A new window will open where you are required to provide your Online Application No., Date of Birth and Email-ID Download IREL Trainee Admit Card 2021

IREL Diploma Trainee Exam Pattern

Paper Subject Marks Paper 1 Section A: Subject Knowledge would consist of questions for testing basic knowledge of General Engineering. 100 Section-B: The knowledge of specific discipline Paper 2 General Knowledge, Numerical ability, Reasoning ability and General English 50

IREL Exam Pattern for Other Posts

Paper Subject Marks Paper 1 Subject Knowledge 50 Paper 2 General Knowledge, Numerical ability, Reasoning ability and General English 50

Candidates who would qualify in the exam will appear in second level Test (Skill Test /Trade Test /Computer Proficiency Test as applicable and Psychometric Test).