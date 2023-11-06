IREL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Mining Surveyor, Foreman & Others, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

IREL Recruitment 2023 Notification: IREL (India) Limited, is a Mini Ratna Category-I under
the Administrative Control of the Department of Atomic Energy has released notification in the Employment News ( 04-10) November 2023. Organisation is recruiting for various posts of Non-Unionized Supervisors including Mining Mate, Mining Surveyor, Mining Foreman, Junior Supervisor (Chemical)and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 14, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of written test [First Level Test], Skill Test / Trade Test / Computer Proficiency Test and Psychometric Test [Second Level Test] as applicable and/or any combination thereof as may be prescribed or decided by the Competent Authority.
IREL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of online application: October 10, 2023
Closing date of application: November 14, 2023
Last date of Online payment : November 14, 2023
IREL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Junior Rajbhasha Adhikari-04
Junior Supervisor (Chemical)-04
Junior Supervisor (Admin)-04
Mining Mate-08
Mining Surveyor- 01
Mining Foreman-04
Supervisor (Electrical)-02
Supervisor (Civil)-02
Supervisor (Finance)-03
IREL Educational Qualification 2023
Junior Rajbhasha Adhikari-Bachelor’s Degree in Hindi or English with Hindi as one of the subjects Or
Master’s Degree in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; Or Master’s degree in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the
medium of examination at the degree level.
Junior Supervisor (Chemical)-Diploma in Engineering/ Graduate in Science with Chemistry as major subject
Junior Supervisor (Admin)-Graduate in any discipline from a recognized Indian University. Mining Mate-HSC with Mining Mate Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS as per Metaliferrous Mines Regulations (MMR), 1961
Mining Surveyor- Diploma in Mines Survey/ Mining Engineering with Survey Certificate of Competency in Mining Survey from DGMS as per Metaliferrous Mines Regulations (MMR), 1961
Mining Foreman-Diploma in Mining with Foreman Competency Certificate issued by DGMS
as per Metaliferrous Mines Regulations (MMR), 1961
Supervisor (Electrical)- 03 years Diploma in Electrical with Electrical Supervisor Certificate of
Competency and License under the Indian Electricity Rules, 1956.
Supervisor (Civil)-03 years Diploma in Civil Engineering.
Supervisor (Finance)-Graduate or Post-Graduate in Commerce.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
IREL Recruitment 2023: Grade /Scale of Pay/ approx. CTC per annum
S-1 Grade Rs.25000- 68000/
Rs 7.25 Lakhs
S-2 Grade Rs.26500- 72000/-
Rs 7.7 Lakhs
Written Exam: Overview
- The written examination will be held for a duration of 2 Hours (in one sitting) consisting
of two Papers.
- Paper-I will consist of 100 Objective type questions on Professional Knowledge (Discipline related), and
- Paper-II will consist of 50 objective type questions on General Knowledge/Awareness, Reasoning, Numerical ability and General English with multiple choice answers in each Paper.
- Each question will carry 1 mark.
- There will not be any negative marking for any wrong answer
IREL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
IREL Recruitment 2023 Apply OnlineYou can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website www.irel.co.in
- Step 2: Read Important Instructions and Click on (√) ‘I Agree’ Button.
- Step 3: Register by filling up necessary details (post applied, name, original category, applied
category, PwD category, Mobile No. and e-mail ID and click on Submit Button).
- Step 4: Check Application Sequence No., User ID & Password received on your e-mail and
mobile number.
- Step 5: Re-login to your account by entering user ID and password received through e-mail.
- Step 6: Fill-up application form and upload Photo, Signature and relevant Documents
- Step 7: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.