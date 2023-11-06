IREL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Mining Surveyor, Foreman & Others, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

IREL Recruitment 2023: IREL has released the notification for the 32 Mining Mate & other posts on the official website. Check notification pdf and others here.

IREL Recruitment 2023 Notification: IREL (India) Limited, is a Mini Ratna Category-I under

the Administrative Control of the Department of Atomic Energy has released notification in the Employment News ( 04-10) November 2023. Organisation is recruiting for various posts of Non-Unionized Supervisors including Mining Mate, Mining Surveyor, Mining Foreman, Junior Supervisor (Chemical)and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 14, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of written test [First Level Test], Skill Test / Trade Test / Computer Proficiency Test and Psychometric Test [Second Level Test] as applicable and/or any combination thereof as may be prescribed or decided by the Competent Authority.

IREL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: October 10, 2023

Closing date of application: November 14, 2023

Last date of Online payment : November 14, 2023



IREL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Junior Rajbhasha Adhikari-04

Junior Supervisor (Chemical)-04

Junior Supervisor (Admin)-04

Mining Mate-08

Mining Surveyor- 01

Mining Foreman-04

Supervisor (Electrical)-02

Supervisor (Civil)-02

Supervisor (Finance)-03

IREL Educational Qualification 2023

Junior Rajbhasha Adhikari-Bachelor’s Degree in Hindi or English with Hindi as one of the subjects Or

Master’s Degree in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; Or Master’s degree in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the

medium of examination at the degree level.

Junior Supervisor (Chemical)-Diploma in Engineering/ Graduate in Science with Chemistry as major subject

Junior Supervisor (Admin)-Graduate in any discipline from a recognized Indian University. Mining Mate-HSC with Mining Mate Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS as per Metaliferrous Mines Regulations (MMR), 1961

Mining Surveyor- Diploma in Mines Survey/ Mining Engineering with Survey Certificate of Competency in Mining Survey from DGMS as per Metaliferrous Mines Regulations (MMR), 1961

Mining Foreman-Diploma in Mining with Foreman Competency Certificate issued by DGMS

as per Metaliferrous Mines Regulations (MMR), 1961

Supervisor (Electrical)- 03 years Diploma in Electrical with Electrical Supervisor Certificate of

Competency and License under the Indian Electricity Rules, 1956.

Supervisor (Civil)-03 years Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Supervisor (Finance)-Graduate or Post-Graduate in Commerce.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



IREL Recruitment 2023: Grade /Scale of Pay/ approx. CTC per annum

S-1 Grade Rs.25000- 68000/

Rs 7.25 Lakhs

S-2 Grade Rs.26500- 72000/-

Rs 7.7 Lakhs

Written Exam: Overview