IRFC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Hindi Translator and Assistant Posts @irfc.nic.in, Check Eligibility

IRFC Recruitment Notification 2021 Job Notification: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC) has invited applications in the Employment News (01-07 January) 2022 for Hindi Translator and Assistant posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28 January 2022. ( 01 February 2022. for North-East, Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nikobar Island or Lakshadweep.)
Candidates with certain educational qualification including Master's Degree/Diploma or Certificate Course/Graduate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for IRFC Recruitment Notification 2021 Job Notification.
Notification Details for IRFC Recruitment Notification 2021:
Advt. No. 04/2021
Important Dates for IRFC Recruitment Notification 2021 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 28 January 2022 (01 February 2022. for North-East, Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nikobar Island or Lakshadweep.)
Vacancy Details for IRFC Recruitment Notification 2021 Job Notification:
Hindi Translator -01
Assistant (Finance)-02
Assistant (Administration)-01
Eligibility Criteria for IRFC Recruitment Notification 2021 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Hindi Translator -Master's Degree from a recognized University in Hindi with English as
subject at the Graduation level OR Master's degree from a recognized University in English with Hindi as a subject at the degree level AND Diploma or Certificate Course in Translation from Hindi to English and vice-versa or Two years experience in translation work from English to Hindi and vice versa in Central / State Government / CPSE.
Minimum 55% marks for all category in Graduation/Post Graduation.
Assistant (Finance)-Bachelor/Master Degree in Commerce stream with 55%marks from a recognized University. Or
Graduate with Intermediate examination passed CA/CMA from the Institute of Chartered
Accountants of India/Institute of Cost Accountants of India.
Assistant (Administration)-Bachelor in any stream with 55% marks from a recognized University.
IRFC Recruitment Notification 2021 Job Notification: PDF
How to Apply for IRFC Recruitment Notification 2021 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28 January 2022. ( 01 February 2022 for North-East, Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nikobar Island or Lakshadweep.)