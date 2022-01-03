IRFC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Hindi Translator and Assistant Posts @irfc.nic.in, Check Eligibility

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has invited online application for the Hindi Translator and Assistant posts on its official website. Check IRFC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IRFC Recruitment Notification 2021 Job Notification: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC) has invited applications in the Employment News (01-07 January) 2022 for Hindi Translator and Assistant posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28 January 2022. ( 01 February 2022. for North-East, Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nikobar Island or Lakshadweep.)

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Master's Degree/Diploma or Certificate Course/Graduate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for IRFC Recruitment Notification 2021 Job Notification.

Notification Details for IRFC Recruitment Notification 2021:

Advt. No. 04/2021

Important Dates for IRFC Recruitment Notification 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 28 January 2022 (01 February 2022. for North-East, Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nikobar Island or Lakshadweep.)

Vacancy Details for IRFC Recruitment Notification 2021 Job Notification:

Hindi Translator -01

Assistant (Finance)-02

Assistant (Administration)-01

Eligibility Criteria for IRFC Recruitment Notification 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Hindi Translator -Master's Degree from a recognized University in Hindi with English as

subject at the Graduation level OR Master's degree from a recognized University in English with Hindi as a subject at the degree level AND Diploma or Certificate Course in Translation from Hindi to English and vice-versa or Two years experience in translation work from English to Hindi and vice versa in Central / State Government / CPSE.

Minimum 55% marks for all category in Graduation/Post Graduation.

Assistant (Finance)-Bachelor/Master Degree in Commerce stream with 55%marks from a recognized University. Or

Graduate with Intermediate examination passed CA/CMA from the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India/Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Assistant (Administration)-Bachelor in any stream with 55% marks from a recognized University.

How to Apply for IRFC Recruitment Notification 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28 January 2022. ( 01 February 2022 for North-East, Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nikobar Island or Lakshadweep.)