ISC Class 11 Economics Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27: Download PDF Here!

ISC Syllabus Class 11 Economics 2026-27: The CISCE Board has released the curriculum for the Class 11 academic session 2026–27. The ISC Class 11 Economics syllabus remains important for students as it outlines the complete structure of the subject, including the chapters, units, and topics to be covered during the year.

Students can check the full ISC Class 11 Economics 2026–27 syllabus in the table given below. The syllabus includes the course structure, suggested project work, evaluation scheme, and other important details that help students understand the subject in a better way. Since the subject is divided into two parts: the theory paper and the project work. Students should carefully go through each unit and topic to plan their preparation effectively.