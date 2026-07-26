ISC Class 11 Economics Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27: Download PDF Here!
Download the ISC Class 11 Economics syllabus 2026-27 PDF here. Check the latest syllabus, marks distribution, project work pattern, and important topics for CISCE students.
ISC Syllabus Class 11 Economics 2026-27: The CISCE Board has released the curriculum for the Class 11 academic session 2026–27. The ISC Class 11 Economics syllabus remains important for students as it outlines the complete structure of the subject, including the chapters, units, and topics to be covered during the year.
Students can check the full ISC Class 11 Economics 2026–27 syllabus in the table given below. The syllabus includes the course structure, suggested project work, evaluation scheme, and other important details that help students understand the subject in a better way. Since the subject is divided into two parts: the theory paper and the project work. Students should carefully go through each unit and topic to plan their preparation effectively.
ISC Class 11 Economics: Detailed Syllabus 2026-27
There will be two papers in the subject:
Paper I - Theory: 3 hours: 80 marks
Paper II- Project Work : 20 marks
ISC Class 11 Economics curriculum for the academic year 2026–2027 has been formally released by the board. For further information about the course structure, students may refer to the table below:
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1. Understanding Economics
(i) Definition of Economics: Adam Smith, Alfred Marshall, Lionel Robbins, Samuelson. Basic understanding of economics and economic phenomena to be explained especially in the context of the concept of scarcity and allocation of resources. Students may be introduced to the main points on which the various definitions of economics could be analyzed. Features of definitions and two- three criticisms.
(ii) Micro and Macro Economics – Meaning and Difference. Basic concepts: utility, price, value, wealth, welfare, money, market, capital, investment, income, production, consumption, saving, Business cycle, Aggregate demand and Aggregate supply.
(iii)Basic problems of an economy: what to produce; how to produce; for whom to produce; efficient use of resources.
(iv) Types of economies: developed and developing; Economic systems: capitalism, socialism and mixed economy; mechanisms used to solve the basic problems faced by each economy.
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2. Indian Economic Development
(i) Introduction
(ii) Parameters of Development.
(iii)Planning and Economic Development in India.
(iv) Structural Changes in the Indian Economy after liberalization.
(v) Current challenges facing the Indian Economy.
(vi) Economic Growth and Development.
(vii) Sustainable Development. Effect of Economic Development on Resources and Environment
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3. Statistics
(i) Statistics: definition, scope and limitations of statistics.
(ii) Collection, organization and presentation of data.
(iii)Measures of Central Value: average defined; type of averages: arithmetic mean; simple and weighted; median and mode; ungrouped and grouped data; numericals, relationship between mean, median and mode.
(iv) Measures of dispersion: definition, methods of studying variation - range; standard deviation; quartile deviation; the mean or average deviation; coefficient of variation.
(v) Correlation: introduction, scatter diagram; Karl Pearson’s coefficient of correlation; Spearman’s coefficient of correlation.
(vi) Index numbers: simple and weighted - meaning, types and purpose. Problems involved in constructing a Price Index Number.
(vii)Some Mathematical Tools used in Economics.
ISC Class 11 Economics: Practical Syllabus 2026-27
PAPER II – PROJECT WORK – 20 Marks
Candidates will be expected to have completed two projects from any topic covered in Theory.
Mark allocation for each Project [10 marks]:
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Overall format
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1 mark
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Content
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4 mark
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Findings
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3 mark
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Viva-voce based on the Project
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2 mark
ISC Class 11 Economics: A list of suggested Projects is given below:
- Study consumer awareness amongst households through designing a questionnaire and collection of primary data.
- Prepare a report on productivity awareness among enterprises through use of statistical data from statistical tables published in Newspapers / RBI Bulletin / Budget /Census report / Economic survey, etc.
- Make a study of two cooperative institutions (example milk cooperatives, etc.) with a view to compare the organizational and financial structure of the organizations, production capacity and output, marketing strategies, sales, market share, etc.
- Study in detail the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and its impact on Indian economy
- Prepare a report on the various poverty alleviation and employment generation programmes started in India, with special focus on MNREGA.
- Compare the status of women of your State with that at the National level for the last ten years, on the basis of educational level, employment, etc.
- Prepare a report on the forest cover in India, highlighting the following aspects:
- Five States/Union Territories having higher and lower forest cover and compare the extent of forest coverage.
- Causes for decrease in forest cover in the Country.
- Measures adopted by the Central/State Governments to increase the forest cover.
To download the ISC Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2026-27, click on the link below
The ISC Class 11 Economics syllabus helps students study in a planned way, understand the scope of theory and project work, and prepare better for the Class 12 ISC examination that follows the two-year course. A clear understanding of the syllabus also helps students avoid missing key topics and improves preparation for future competitive exams.
Students should download the syllabus PDF, go through the chapter list carefully, and begin revision from the first unit itself. Early preparation can make Economics easier, especially for students who want strong conceptual clarity and good marks in the final exam.
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