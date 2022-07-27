ITBP AC Recruitment 2022: Check Salary, Qualification and Other Details

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is hiring 11 Assistant Commandant (Transport) Group ‘A’ Gazetted (Non-Ministerial). Candidates can check the vacancy, salary, qualification, selection process, application fee here.

ITBP AC Recruitment 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will recruit candidates for the post of Assistant Commandant (Transport) Group ‘A’ Gazetted (Non-Ministerial). Both male and female candidates will be able to apply for ITBP Recruitment 2022. As per the reports, ITBP AC Applications will be available on 11 August 2022 on the official website i.e. itbpolice.nic.in or on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Those who possess automobile degrees in engineering and not exceeding 30 years of age are eligible for this recruitment. The selected candidate will be hired on the pay scale of Rs. Rs. 56,100-1,77,500.

Candidates can check the vacancy break-up, salary, educational qualification, age limit, selection process and other details below. Any further information/notification in respect to this recruitment will be made available on the ITBP recruitment website only.

ITBP AC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Category Number of Vacancies UR 6 EWS 1 SC 1 ST 1 OBC 2

ITBP AC Recruitment 2022 Salary

Level-10 (Rs. 56,100-1,77,500) in the Pay Matrix (as per 7th CPC

ITBP AC 2022 Recruitment Qualification:

The candidates should hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering with Automobile as one of the subjects or Bachelor’s Degree in Automobile Engineering from a recognized University or Institution

ITBP AC Age Limit:

30 year Crucial date for determining the age limit will be the closing date i.e. 9th Sept, 2022 (09.09.2022). Candidates should not have been born earlier than 10th Sept, 1992 (10.09.1992).

Selection Process for ITBP AC Recruitment 2022

The selection of the candidates will be done in 5 steps:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Physical Standard Test (PST) Documentation Written Examination Interview & Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME)

Application Fee

Rs. 400/- (No Fee for SC/ST/Female/Ex)