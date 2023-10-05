ITBP Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 186 Constable (General Duty) Posts, Check Eligibility And Selection Process

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023: ITBP has released the notification for the 186 Constable (General Duty) posts on the official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility and others.

ITBP Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for the total 186 Constable (General Duty) posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts and can appear for the open rally under the selection process for the posts.

Candidates having age limit of 18 to 23 years with educational qualification as 10th pass can appear for the major recruitment drive launched under the ITBP.

Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of PET/PST, document verification, Biometric Identification followed by Written test. Merit list will be drawn in respect of vacancies as mentioned in the notification. You can check all the details including eligibility, application process, selection methods and other updates here.

ITBP Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Candidates will have to appear from October 5 to 8, 2023 at the venue mentioned in the notification. You will have to bring all the detailed documents including the application form as mentioned in the notification.

ITBP Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total post 186

ITBP Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Matriculation or 10th passed from a recognised Board.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



ITBP Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-08-2023)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 23 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



ITBP Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How to Apply Online for ITBP Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates will have to appear in their district for registration any day between October 5 and October 8, 2023, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM. You will have to bring the details application form with the other details for the registration process as mentioned in the notification.