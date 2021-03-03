ITBP Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2021 Released @itbpolice.nic.in, Download CT/Tradesman/ ITBP 2017 Call Letter here

ITBP Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2021: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has released CT/Tradesman/ ITBP 2017 Call Letter on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the Constable (Tradesman) 2017 Exam can now download their admit cards through the official website of ITBP.i.e.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP CT/ Tradesman written exam is scheduled to be held on 19 March 2021 at various exam centres. The exam date and exam venue details can be checked on the admit card. Candidates can download ITBP CT/ Tradesman written exam admit card 2017-21 by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of ITBP.i.e.itbpolice.nic.in. Click on the login button. Enter your email id, password, captcha and click on the submit button. Download ITBP CT/ Tradesman written exam admit card will be displayed. Download ITBP CT/ Tradesman written exam admit card and save it for future reference.

Download ITBP CT/ Tradesman written exam 2021 Admit Card

ITBP CT/ Tradesman 2017 Exam Pattern

The exam will be of 50 Marks for 1 hour consisting of General Awareness/General Knowledge, Knowledge of elementary mathematic, analytical aptitude and ability to observe and distinguish patterns and to test the basic knowledge of the candidates in English and Hindi Language. The scheme of the exam as follows:-

Subject No. Of Questions Marks Duration General Awareness/General Knowledge 15 15 1 Hour Knowledge of elementary mathematic 10 10 analytical aptitude and ability to observe and distinguish patterns 15 15 to test the basic knowledge of the candidates in English and Hindi Language 10 10

This recruitment is being done to recruit 303 vacancies of Constable (Tradesman). The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of PET, PFT, Trade Test & Written Test. The candidates can download ITBP CT/ Tradesman 2017 Exam Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.

