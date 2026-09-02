Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday List for September 2026: Check Complete List of Dates Here

Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday: September 2026 brings two important holidays for students in Jammu and Kashmir. Schools across the union territory will stay closed on these days. Parents and students always want to plan ahead. This guide will give them a complete list of holidays for September 2026. Every holiday along with the day is mentioned below. This makes planning for a break easy for families, children and teachers. Read the full article to know every detail of the J & K school holiday list for September 2026. As this month offers a good mix of religious festivals and regional observance. Also Read: School Holidays in September 2026: Check State-Wise School Closure Dates and Latest Updates Gujarat School Holiday List for September 2026: Check Complete List of Dates Here J&K Complete September Holiday List 2026

Here is the full table of school holidays in Jammu and Kashmir for September 2026. The date, day and holiday names are mentioned in the table. Date Day Holiday September 4, 2026 Friday Janmashtami September 23, 2026 Wednesday Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji Date Wise Details of September Holidays In September 2026, schools in J&K will observe holidays on September 4 and September 23. Let's understand the relevance of these holidays. September 4, 2026 (Friday)- Janmashtami Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. This festival is very important for Hindus. Devotees fast and sing devotional songs. Many homes hold midnight prayers. Schools in Jammu and Kashmir remain closed on this day. Families enjoy sweets and special dishes together. This date is part of the Jammu and Kashmir school holiday list for September 2026. The festival brings joy to every home.

September 23, 2026 (Wednesday)- Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji Maharaja Hari Singh was the last ruler of Jammu and Kashmir. He is remembered for his service to the people. His birthday is a regional holiday in the union territory. Schools stay closed to honour his memory. This day holds great meaning for the people of J&K. How the Government Prepare This Holiday List The government of Jammu and Kashmir releases a yearly holiday calendar. This calendar includes national and regional holidays. It also includes religious festivals from all communities. The J&K school holiday list for September 2026 follows this official calendar. Most holidays fall on fixed dates. Some religious dates depend on the moon. So the government confirms them before the year starts. This is why the Jammu and Kashmir school holiday list for September 2026 is reliable for all schools. The calendar respects every faith of the region. This makes the schedule fair for all students and staff.