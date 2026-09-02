Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday List for September 2026: Check Complete List of Dates Here
Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday: Get the complete list of Jammu and Kashmir school holiday list for September 2026 with exact dates and day names. Check dates on which Janmastamin and Maharaja Hari Singh birthday will be celebrated.
Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday: September 2026 brings two important holidays for students in Jammu and Kashmir. Schools across the union territory will stay closed on these days. Parents and students always want to plan ahead. This guide will give them a complete list of holidays for September 2026. Every holiday along with the day is mentioned below. This makes planning for a break easy for families, children and teachers. Read the full article to know every detail of the J & K school holiday list for September 2026. As this month offers a good mix of religious festivals and regional observance.
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J&K Complete September Holiday List 2026
Here is the full table of school holidays in Jammu and Kashmir for September 2026. The date, day and holiday names are mentioned in the table.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
September 4, 2026
|
Friday
|
Janmashtami
|
September 23, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji
Date Wise Details of September Holidays
In September 2026, schools in J&K will observe holidays on September 4 and September 23. Let's understand the relevance of these holidays.
September 4, 2026 (Friday)- Janmashtami
Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. This festival is very important for Hindus. Devotees fast and sing devotional songs. Many homes hold midnight prayers. Schools in Jammu and Kashmir remain closed on this day. Families enjoy sweets and special dishes together. This date is part of the Jammu and Kashmir school holiday list for September 2026. The festival brings joy to every home.
September 23, 2026 (Wednesday)- Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji
Maharaja Hari Singh was the last ruler of Jammu and Kashmir. He is remembered for his service to the people. His birthday is a regional holiday in the union territory. Schools stay closed to honour his memory. This day holds great meaning for the people of J&K.
How the Government Prepare This Holiday List
The government of Jammu and Kashmir releases a yearly holiday calendar. This calendar includes national and regional holidays. It also includes religious festivals from all communities. The J&K school holiday list for September 2026 follows this official calendar. Most holidays fall on fixed dates. Some religious dates depend on the moon. So the government confirms them before the year starts. This is why the Jammu and Kashmir school holiday list for September 2026 is reliable for all schools. The calendar respects every faith of the region. This makes the schedule fair for all students and staff.
Why This Holiday List Matters for Families
A clear holiday list helps families plan trips and study time. Students can prepare for exams without confusion. Teachers can also plan their lessons better. The Jammu and Kashmir school holiday list for September 2026 covers all gazetted holidays. These dates come from the official government calendars. Schools, colleges and universities follow this list. So every family in J&K gets the same schedule. This keeps the whole region on one page. Parents should save this Jammu and Kashmir school list September 2026 for future use. A saved list also helps working parents arrange childcare. It removes last minute stress for the whole family.
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.