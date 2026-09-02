Gujarat School Holiday List for September 2026: Check Complete List of Dates Here

Gujarat School Holidays: The Education Department of Gujarat has released the official academic calendar for the month of September 2026, which includes various cultural and religious occasions along with weekends. Students and parents can organise their academic schedules by taking note of the important holidays such as Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Samvatsari, and Ganesh Visarjan. Janmashtami is observed on Friday, September 4, which gives a start to the month with a long holiday weekend for the schools observing Saturday-Sunday closure. Following that, there are two more holidays in Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls on Monday, September 14, giving a holiday weekend again with the pre-holiday weekend. Along with these state-wide religious festivals, there are other religious festivals like Samvatsari, which is the most important forgiving day at the end of the Jain Paryushan festival and other regional festivals like Vishwakarma Puja. There is Anant Chaturdashi and Ganesh Visarjan on Friday, September 25, along with regular holiday weekends of the second and fourth Saturdays. Apart from being able to celebrate the religions' festivals, this organised holiday pattern helps the schools to organise their academic activities as well.

Gujarat School Holiday List: September 2026 There are only 3 major holidays in the month of September check the list given below: Date Day Holiday / Event Category September 4, 2026 Friday Janmashtami State Holiday September 14, 2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi Festival Holiday September 25, 2026 Friday Anant Chaturdashi / Ganesh Visarjan Festival Holiday Also Read: Haryana School Holiday in September 2026: Check List of School Closure Dates September 4, 2026 (Friday) – Janmashtami (State Holiday) Janmashtami is the festival that celebrates the birthday of Lord Krishna, who is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The festival is celebrated in India with fasting, night-long prayers, and cultural performances. It falls on a Friday, which means that this is a public holiday when students and others will enjoy long weekends before regular classes commence.

September 14, 2026 (Monday) – Ganesh Chaturthi (Festival Holiday) The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi signifies the entry of Lord Ganesha into the world, known as the god who is worshipped as the source of wisdom, wealth, and one who clears all obstacles. The day being observed on Monday makes it possible for people to celebrate it as a gazetted holiday by setting up the clay idols in their houses and public pandals for three days consecutively. September 25, 2026 (Friday) – Anant Chaturdashi / Ganesh Visarjan (Festival Holiday) The Anant Chaturdashi festival is the emotional climax of the ten days of Ganeshotsav celebrations, with the Visarjan of Lord Ganesha idols taking place in water sources on that day. This festival is a holiday of national importance, falling on Friday, September 25. It ensures wide participation of the public in processions, drum performances, and Visarjan on the streets.