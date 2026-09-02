Gujarat School Holiday List for September 2026: Check Complete List of Dates Here
Gujarat School Holidays: The Education Department of Gujarat released the September 2026 school holiday calendar. Major state and festival closures include Janmashtami on September 4, Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, and Ganesh Visarjan on September 25. Alongside gazetted holidays, these scheduled breaks allow students and institutions to plan academic activities smoothly.
Gujarat School Holidays: The Education Department of Gujarat has released the official academic calendar for the month of September 2026, which includes various cultural and religious occasions along with weekends. Students and parents can organise their academic schedules by taking note of the important holidays such as Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Samvatsari, and Ganesh Visarjan. Janmashtami is observed on Friday, September 4, which gives a start to the month with a long holiday weekend for the schools observing Saturday-Sunday closure.
Following that, there are two more holidays in Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls on Monday, September 14, giving a holiday weekend again with the pre-holiday weekend. Along with these state-wide religious festivals, there are other religious festivals like Samvatsari, which is the most important forgiving day at the end of the Jain Paryushan festival and other regional festivals like Vishwakarma Puja. There is Anant Chaturdashi and Ganesh Visarjan on Friday, September 25, along with regular holiday weekends of the second and fourth Saturdays. Apart from being able to celebrate the religions' festivals, this organised holiday pattern helps the schools to organise their academic activities as well.
Gujarat School Holiday List: September 2026
There are only 3 major holidays in the month of September check the list given below:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday / Event
|
Category
|
September 4, 2026
|
Friday
|
Janmashtami
|
State Holiday
|
September 14, 2026
|
Monday
|
Ganesh Chaturthi
|
Festival Holiday
|
September 25, 2026
|
Friday
|
Anant Chaturdashi / Ganesh Visarjan
|
Festival Holiday
Also Read: Haryana School Holiday in September 2026: Check List of School Closure Dates
September 4, 2026 (Friday) – Janmashtami (State Holiday)
Janmashtami is the festival that celebrates the birthday of Lord Krishna, who is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The festival is celebrated in India with fasting, night-long prayers, and cultural performances. It falls on a Friday, which means that this is a public holiday when students and others will enjoy long weekends before regular classes commence.
September 14, 2026 (Monday) – Ganesh Chaturthi (Festival Holiday)
The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi signifies the entry of Lord Ganesha into the world, known as the god who is worshipped as the source of wisdom, wealth, and one who clears all obstacles. The day being observed on Monday makes it possible for people to celebrate it as a gazetted holiday by setting up the clay idols in their houses and public pandals for three days consecutively.
September 25, 2026 (Friday) – Anant Chaturdashi / Ganesh Visarjan (Festival Holiday)
The Anant Chaturdashi festival is the emotional climax of the ten days of Ganeshotsav celebrations, with the Visarjan of Lord Ganesha idols taking place in water sources on that day. This festival is a holiday of national importance, falling on Friday, September 25. It ensures wide participation of the public in processions, drum performances, and Visarjan on the streets.
School Holidays in Gujarat: Complete List of Gazetted Holidays
Below is the complete list of gazetted public holidays for schools and government institutions in Gujarat for 2026:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday / Event Name
|
Category
|
January 14, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Makar Sankranti / Uttarayan
|
State Holiday
|
January 26, 2026
|
Monday
|
Republic Day
|
National Holiday
|
March 4, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Holi (Dhuleti - 2nd Day)
|
State Holiday
|
March 19, 2026
|
Thursday
|
Cheti Chand
|
State Holiday
|
March 21, 2026
|
Saturday
|
Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)
|
State Holiday
|
March 26, 2026
|
Thursday
|
Shree Ram Navami
|
State Holiday
|
March 31, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
Mahavir Janma Kalyanak
|
State Holiday
|
April 3, 2026
|
Friday
|
Good Friday
|
State Holiday
|
April 14, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti
|
State Holiday
|
May 1, 2026
|
Friday
|
Gujarat State Formation Day / Buddha Purnima
|
State Holiday
|
May 27, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid)
|
State Holiday
|
June 26, 2026
|
Friday
|
Muharram (Ashoora)
|
State Holiday
|
August 15, 2026
|
Saturday
|
Independence Day / Parsi New Year (Pateti)
|
National / State Holiday
|
August 26, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Eid-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi)
|
State Holiday
|
August 28, 2026
|
Friday
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
State Holiday
|
September 4, 2026
|
Friday
|
Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)
|
State Holiday
|
September 15, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) / Ganesh Chaturthi
|
State Holiday
|
October 2, 2026
|
Friday
|
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|
National Holiday
|
October 20, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
Dussehra (Vijaya Dashami)
|
State Holiday
|
October 31, 2026
|
Saturday
|
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti
|
State Holiday
|
November 10, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
Vikram Samvat New Year (Bestu Varas)
|
State Holiday
|
November 11, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Bhai Bij (Bhai Dooj)
|
State Holiday
|
November 24, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti
|
State Holiday
|
December 25, 2026
|
Friday
|
Christmas Day
|
State Holiday
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.