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Gujarat School Holiday List for September 2026: Check Complete List of Dates Here

By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Sep 2, 2026, 15:20 IST

Gujarat School Holidays: The Education Department of Gujarat released the September 2026 school holiday calendar. Major state and festival closures include Janmashtami on September 4, Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, and Ganesh Visarjan on September 25. Alongside gazetted holidays, these scheduled breaks allow students and institutions to plan academic activities smoothly.

Gujarat School Holiday List for September 2026: Check Complete List of Dates Here
Gujarat School Holiday List for September 2026: Check Complete List of Dates Here

Gujarat School Holidays: The Education Department of Gujarat has released the official academic calendar for the month of September 2026, which includes various cultural and religious occasions along with weekends. Students and parents can organise their academic schedules by taking note of the important holidays such as Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Samvatsari, and Ganesh Visarjan. Janmashtami is observed on Friday, September 4, which gives a start to the month with a long holiday weekend for the schools observing Saturday-Sunday closure. 

Following that, there are two more holidays in Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls on Monday, September 14, giving a holiday weekend again with the pre-holiday weekend. Along with these state-wide religious festivals, there are other religious festivals like Samvatsari, which is the most important forgiving day at the end of the Jain Paryushan festival and other regional festivals like Vishwakarma Puja. There is Anant Chaturdashi and Ganesh Visarjan on Friday, September 25, along with regular holiday weekends of the second and fourth Saturdays. Apart from being able to celebrate the religions' festivals, this organised holiday pattern helps the schools to organise their academic activities as well.

Gujarat School Holiday List: September 2026

There are only 3 major holidays in the month of September check the list given below: 

Date

Day

Holiday / Event

Category

September 4, 2026

Friday

Janmashtami

State Holiday

September 14, 2026

Monday

Ganesh Chaturthi

Festival Holiday

September 25, 2026

Friday

Anant Chaturdashi / Ganesh Visarjan

Festival Holiday

Also Read: Haryana School Holiday in September 2026: Check List of School Closure Dates

September 4, 2026 (Friday) – Janmashtami (State Holiday)

Janmashtami is the festival that celebrates the birthday of Lord Krishna, who is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The festival is celebrated in India with fasting, night-long prayers, and cultural performances. It falls on a Friday, which means that this is a public holiday when students and others will enjoy long weekends before regular classes commence.

September 14, 2026 (Monday) – Ganesh Chaturthi (Festival Holiday)

The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi signifies the entry of Lord Ganesha into the world, known as the god who is worshipped as the source of wisdom, wealth, and one who clears all obstacles. The day being observed on Monday makes it possible for people to celebrate it as a gazetted holiday by setting up the clay idols in their houses and public pandals for three days consecutively.

September 25, 2026 (Friday) – Anant Chaturdashi / Ganesh Visarjan (Festival Holiday)

The Anant Chaturdashi festival is the emotional climax of the ten days of Ganeshotsav celebrations, with the Visarjan of Lord Ganesha idols taking place in water sources on that day. This festival is a holiday of national importance, falling on Friday, September 25. It ensures wide participation of the public in processions, drum performances, and Visarjan on the streets.

School Holidays in Gujarat: Complete List of Gazetted Holidays

Below is the complete list of gazetted public holidays for schools and government institutions in Gujarat for 2026:

Date

Day

Holiday / Event Name

Category

January 14, 2026

Wednesday

Makar Sankranti / Uttarayan

State Holiday

January 26, 2026

Monday

Republic Day

National Holiday

March 4, 2026

Wednesday

Holi (Dhuleti - 2nd Day)

State Holiday

March 19, 2026

Thursday

Cheti Chand

State Holiday

March 21, 2026

Saturday

Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)

State Holiday

March 26, 2026

Thursday

Shree Ram Navami

State Holiday

March 31, 2026

Tuesday

Mahavir Janma Kalyanak

State Holiday

April 3, 2026

Friday

Good Friday

State Holiday

April 14, 2026

Tuesday

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti

State Holiday

May 1, 2026

Friday

Gujarat State Formation Day / Buddha Purnima

State Holiday

May 27, 2026

Wednesday

Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid)

State Holiday

June 26, 2026

Friday

Muharram (Ashoora)

State Holiday

August 15, 2026

Saturday

Independence Day / Parsi New Year (Pateti)

National / State Holiday

August 26, 2026

Wednesday

Eid-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi)

State Holiday

August 28, 2026

Friday

Raksha Bandhan

State Holiday

September 4, 2026

Friday

Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)

State Holiday

September 15, 2026

Tuesday

Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) / Ganesh Chaturthi

State Holiday

October 2, 2026

Friday

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

National Holiday

October 20, 2026

Tuesday

Dussehra (Vijaya Dashami)

State Holiday

October 31, 2026

Saturday

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti

State Holiday

November 10, 2026

Tuesday

Vikram Samvat New Year (Bestu Varas)

State Holiday

November 11, 2026

Wednesday

Bhai Bij (Bhai Dooj)

State Holiday

November 24, 2026

Tuesday

Guru Nanak Jayanti

State Holiday

December 25, 2026

Friday

Christmas Day

State Holiday

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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First Published: Sep 2, 2026, 15:20 IST

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