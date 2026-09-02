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Haryana School Holiday in September 2026: Check List of School Closure Dates

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Sep 2, 2026, 14:32 IST

Schools in Haryana to be closed for Janmashtami and Shaheedi Diwas in September. Check the complete school holiday list here

Haryana School Holiday in September 2026: Check List of School Closure Dates
Haryana School Holiday in September 2026: Check List of School Closure Dates

The upcoming festive season is what students want to look forward to, considering the school holidays which have been announced. Amidst a long academic year, these school holidays are what students look forward to. And being a festive holiday adds to the cause of excitement among students. 

September marks the beginning of the major festive season in India. Major festivals like Janmashtami, Dussehra, and Diwali are all lined up in the coming months. The month of September has two gazetted holidays in the state of Haryana. Schools in Haryana will be closed on September 4, 2026, on the occasion of Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Jayanti and on September 23, 2026, on the occasion of Shaheedi Diwas, also known as Haryana War Heroes Martyrdom Day

Haryana School Holiday: September 2026 Holiday List

September has two major holidays for the state of Haryana. The list of holidays is given below

Holiday

Date

Janmashtami

September 4, 2026

Shaheedi Diwas (Haryana War Heroes' Martyrdom Day)

September 23, 2026

September 4, 2026: Janmashtami or Krishna Jayanti

Janmashtami is the festival marking the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival is celebrated with immense devotion and culture across the state of Haryana. The festival is celebrated with much pomp and glory in cities like Kurukshetra and Faridabad in Haryana. Much like states across the country, schools in Haryana will also remain closed on September 4, 2026, marking the occasion. 

September 23, 2026: Shaheedi Diwas

Shaheedi Diwas in Haryana is celebrated on a fixed date in the calendar year. On September 23, 2026, schools across the state of Haryana will be closed, marking the Haryana War Hero Martyrdom Day. Haryana Veer and Shaheedi Diwas (Heroes' Martyrdom Day) is celebrated every year on the same day to honour state heroes and freedom fighters like Rao Tula Ram.

Why is Shaheedi Diwas Important in Haryana?

Shaheedi Diwas, also known as Haryana War Hero Martyrdom Day, is a regional holiday for the state of Haryana. This year, the holiday falls on September 23, 2026. The holiday is in honour of soldiers, freedom fighters, and citizens of Haryana who have sacrificed their lives defending India and the state. 

School Holidays in Haryana: Complete List of Gazetted Holidays

Check the complete list of school holidays announced for the year in Haryana.

Name of the Holidays

Date on which they fall

Sir Chottu Ram Jayanti/Basant Panchmi

23 January

Republic Day

26 January

Holi

4 March

Shaheedi Diwas/Martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh/Rajguru & Sukhdev

23 March

Ram Navmi

26 March

Mahavir Jayanti

31 March

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti/Vaisakhi

14 April

Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)

27 May

Maharana Pratap Jayanti

17 June

Sant Kabir Jayanti

29 June

Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day

31 July

Raksha Bandhan

28 August

Janmashtami

4 September

Shaheed Divas/Haryana War Heroes' Martyrdom day

23 September

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

2 October

Dussehra

20 October

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

26 October

Vishwakarma Day

9 November

Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti

24 November

Christmas day

25 December

Other Official Holidays for Schools in Haryana

With prevailing heavy rainfall and waterlogging conditions, it is likely that schools in certain parts of Haryana may be closed in the coming days under extreme weather conditions. Areas like Gurugram in Haryana face extreme waterlogging conditions due to continuous rainfall. Announcements regarding school holidays will be communicated by the respective district authorities as and when required. Under extreme weather conditions, students and parents are advised to keep in touch with the school authorities. 


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Sep 2, 2026, 14:32 IST

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