Haryana School Holiday in September 2026: Check List of School Closure Dates

The upcoming festive season is what students want to look forward to, considering the school holidays which have been announced. Amidst a long academic year, these school holidays are what students look forward to. And being a festive holiday adds to the cause of excitement among students. September marks the beginning of the major festive season in India. Major festivals like Janmashtami, Dussehra, and Diwali are all lined up in the coming months. The month of September has two gazetted holidays in the state of Haryana. Schools in Haryana will be closed on September 4, 2026, on the occasion of Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Jayanti and on September 23, 2026, on the occasion of Shaheedi Diwas, also known as Haryana War Heroes Martyrdom Day Haryana School Holiday: September 2026 Holiday List

September has two major holidays for the state of Haryana. The list of holidays is given below Holiday Date Janmashtami September 4, 2026 Shaheedi Diwas (Haryana War Heroes' Martyrdom Day) September 23, 2026 September 4, 2026: Janmashtami or Krishna Jayanti Janmashtami is the festival marking the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival is celebrated with immense devotion and culture across the state of Haryana. The festival is celebrated with much pomp and glory in cities like Kurukshetra and Faridabad in Haryana. Much like states across the country, schools in Haryana will also remain closed on September 4, 2026, marking the occasion. September 23, 2026: Shaheedi Diwas Shaheedi Diwas in Haryana is celebrated on a fixed date in the calendar year. On September 23, 2026, schools across the state of Haryana will be closed, marking the Haryana War Hero Martyrdom Day. Haryana Veer and Shaheedi Diwas (Heroes' Martyrdom Day) is celebrated every year on the same day to honour state heroes and freedom fighters like Rao Tula Ram.

Why is Shaheedi Diwas Important in Haryana? Shaheedi Diwas, also known as Haryana War Hero Martyrdom Day, is a regional holiday for the state of Haryana. This year, the holiday falls on September 23, 2026. The holiday is in honour of soldiers, freedom fighters, and citizens of Haryana who have sacrificed their lives defending India and the state. School Holidays in Haryana: Complete List of Gazetted Holidays Check the complete list of school holidays announced for the year in Haryana. Name of the Holidays Date on which they fall Sir Chottu Ram Jayanti/Basant Panchmi 23 January Republic Day 26 January Holi 4 March Shaheedi Diwas/Martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh/Rajguru & Sukhdev 23 March Ram Navmi 26 March Mahavir Jayanti 31 March Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti/Vaisakhi 14 April Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) 27 May Maharana Pratap Jayanti 17 June Sant Kabir Jayanti 29 June Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day 31 July Raksha Bandhan 28 August Janmashtami 4 September Shaheed Divas/Haryana War Heroes' Martyrdom day 23 September Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2 October Dussehra 20 October Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 26 October Vishwakarma Day 9 November Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti 24 November Christmas day 25 December