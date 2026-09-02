Haryana School Holiday in September 2026: Check List of School Closure Dates
Schools in Haryana to be closed for Janmashtami and Shaheedi Diwas in September. Check the complete school holiday list here
The upcoming festive season is what students want to look forward to, considering the school holidays which have been announced. Amidst a long academic year, these school holidays are what students look forward to. And being a festive holiday adds to the cause of excitement among students.
September marks the beginning of the major festive season in India. Major festivals like Janmashtami, Dussehra, and Diwali are all lined up in the coming months. The month of September has two gazetted holidays in the state of Haryana. Schools in Haryana will be closed on September 4, 2026, on the occasion of Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Jayanti and on September 23, 2026, on the occasion of Shaheedi Diwas, also known as Haryana War Heroes Martyrdom Day
Haryana School Holiday: September 2026 Holiday List
September has two major holidays for the state of Haryana. The list of holidays is given below
|
Holiday
|
Date
|
Janmashtami
|
September 4, 2026
|
Shaheedi Diwas (Haryana War Heroes' Martyrdom Day)
|
September 23, 2026
September 4, 2026: Janmashtami or Krishna Jayanti
Janmashtami is the festival marking the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival is celebrated with immense devotion and culture across the state of Haryana. The festival is celebrated with much pomp and glory in cities like Kurukshetra and Faridabad in Haryana. Much like states across the country, schools in Haryana will also remain closed on September 4, 2026, marking the occasion.
September 23, 2026: Shaheedi Diwas
Shaheedi Diwas in Haryana is celebrated on a fixed date in the calendar year. On September 23, 2026, schools across the state of Haryana will be closed, marking the Haryana War Hero Martyrdom Day. Haryana Veer and Shaheedi Diwas (Heroes' Martyrdom Day) is celebrated every year on the same day to honour state heroes and freedom fighters like Rao Tula Ram.
Why is Shaheedi Diwas Important in Haryana?
Shaheedi Diwas, also known as Haryana War Hero Martyrdom Day, is a regional holiday for the state of Haryana. This year, the holiday falls on September 23, 2026. The holiday is in honour of soldiers, freedom fighters, and citizens of Haryana who have sacrificed their lives defending India and the state.
School Holidays in Haryana: Complete List of Gazetted Holidays
Check the complete list of school holidays announced for the year in Haryana.
|
Name of the Holidays
|
Date on which they fall
|
Sir Chottu Ram Jayanti/Basant Panchmi
|
23 January
|
Republic Day
|
26 January
|
Holi
|
4 March
|
Shaheedi Diwas/Martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh/Rajguru & Sukhdev
|
23 March
|
Ram Navmi
|
26 March
|
Mahavir Jayanti
|
31 March
|
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti/Vaisakhi
|
14 April
|
Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)
|
27 May
|
Maharana Pratap Jayanti
|
17 June
|
Sant Kabir Jayanti
|
29 June
|
Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day
|
31 July
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
28 August
|
Janmashtami
|
4 September
|
Shaheed Divas/Haryana War Heroes' Martyrdom day
|
23 September
|
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|
2 October
|
Dussehra
|
20 October
|
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
|
26 October
|
Vishwakarma Day
|
9 November
|
Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti
|
24 November
|
Christmas day
|
25 December
Other Official Holidays for Schools in Haryana
With prevailing heavy rainfall and waterlogging conditions, it is likely that schools in certain parts of Haryana may be closed in the coming days under extreme weather conditions. Areas like Gurugram in Haryana face extreme waterlogging conditions due to continuous rainfall. Announcements regarding school holidays will be communicated by the respective district authorities as and when required. Under extreme weather conditions, students and parents are advised to keep in touch with the school authorities.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.