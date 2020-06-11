JEE Advanced 2019: Topper’s Interview - Manan Agarwal (AIR – 14)

JEE Advanced 2019 Result has been declared. Now, JagranJosh is bringing exclusive interviews of JEE Advanced 2019 Toppers. Here, you will watch an exclusive interview of Manan Aggarwal with Jagran Josh. Manan secured All India Rank 14 in JEE Advanced 2019 Result. He also secured AIR 194 in JEE Main 2019 Result. In this video, he is talking about his preparation strategy.

In the interview, Manan told us that he used to study at least 12 hours a day while preparing for JEE Mains and JEE Advanced. He studied the complete syllabus till October. Afterwards, he paid full attention to revision & practice.

Manan also told us about the books he studied while doing preparation of JEE Advanced 2019. Accoring to him, NCERT Textbook and NCERT Exemplar are very important for the preparation of Chemistry subject.

He also told us that coaching institute provided him competitive environment which helped him to improve his performance. Manan Aggarwal want to opt Computer Science branch from IIT Bombay.

