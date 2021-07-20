JEE Main 2021 Analysis, Review & Updates: 20 July

JEE Main 2021 - July 20: NTA is conducting JEE Main 2021 on July 20, 22, 25 and 27 in multiple shifts. More than seven lakh candidates have registered for JEE Main 2021 (April). In this article, we will provide reviews & feedback on JEE Main 2021, after talking to several students. Exam analysis and reviews will be helpful for the students who are going to appear for JEE Main 2021 exam in future. All the details about the exam will be available here very soon.

JEE Main Exam Pattern 2021 Paper 1 for B. Tech

Name of Subjects Number of Questions Marks Mathematics 30 (20 MCQs + 10 numerical value)* 100 Physics 30 (20 MCQs + 10 numerical value)* 100 Chemistry 30 (20 MCQs + 10 numerical value)* 100 Total 90 Questions 300

*Each Subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10. There will be no negative marking for Section B.

Marking Schemes for MCQs:

Correct Answer or the best Answer: Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered / Marked for Review: No mark (0)

Marking Scheme for questions for which answer is a Numerical value:

Correct Answer: Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer: No mark (0)

Unanswered / Marked for Review: No mark (0)

JEE Main Exam Pattern 2021 for B. Arch (Paper 2A)

Name of Subjects Number of Questions Marks Mathematics (20+10)* 100 Aptitude 50 200 Drawing Test 2 100 Total 82 Questions 400 Marks

*20 questions will be MCQs and 5 questions will have answers to be filled as a numerical value out of 10. There will be no negative marking for numerical value

JEE Main Exam Pattern 2021 for B. Planning (Paper 2B)

Name of Subjects Number of Questions Marks Mathematics (20+10)* 100 Aptitude 50 200 Planning Based Objective Type MCQs 25 100 Total 105 Questions 400 Marks

*20 questions will be MCQs and 5 questions will have answers to be filled as a numerical value out of 10. There will be no negative marking for numerical value

