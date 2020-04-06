JEE Main 2020 & NEET 2020: Check Important Chemical Reactions from CBSE Syllabus & NCERT Textbooks

Check important Chemical Reactions from the latest CBSE Syllabus (& NCERT Textbooks of 11th & 12th( which are expected to be asked in JEE Main 2020 & NEET 2020. Questions based on Chemical Reactions given in NCERT textbooks have been frequently asked in JEE Main, NEET & question paper of CBSE Class 12 Chemistry. Students preparing for these exams are advised to learn these Chemical Reactions. Students are also advised to learn and practice all sorts of possible questions based on these Chemical Reactions as these might be asked in upcoming CBSE board exam 2020 or competitive exams like NEET & JEE Main 2020.

Clemmensen Reduction

Friedel Crafts Reaction:

Cannizzaro Reaction

Now we are mentioning only names of important Chemical Reactions. You can learn about these Chemical Reactions from NCERT Textbooks.

- Hoffmann Bromamide Reaction

- Swarts Reaction

- Etard Reaction

- Finkelstein reaction

- Sandmeyer’s Reaction

- Hell-Volhard-Zelinsky Reaction

- Idoform Test

- Rosenmund reduction

- Perkin Reaction

- Gattermann Koch Reaction

- Kolbe’s Reaction

- Aldol Condensation

- Pinacol-Pinacolone Rearrangement

- Friedel – craft

- Wurtz Reaction

- Williamson Ether Synthesis

