Jharkhand Government Cancelled 22 Recruitment Exams: JPSC 11th-13th & 14th Among the List
The Jharkhand Government in a press release has notified the cancellation of at least 22 recruitments which includes JPSC 11th-13th and 14th, FSO, CDPO, and other examinations. Check the notice and the recruitments that have been cancelled in this article.
Key Points
- On August 17, Jharkhand govt cancelled JSSC-CGL exam following public protests.
- A total of 22 recruitment exams were cancelled due to irregularities in the process.
- All recruitments done with TDPL since 2014 were cancelled, impacting appointed candidates.
Amidst the ongoing protests in the state of Jharkhand, the state government has issued a circular which mentions the recruitment names along with the advertisement number that stands cancelled. The recruitments include some of the major exams such as Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination-2025 Advt No.01/2026, Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination-2025 (Backlog) Advt No.05/2026, Recruitment of Child Development Project Officer, Advt No.21/2023, and others. On 17 August, the government announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL (Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level) examination for which the protestors were demanding. The government has cancelled all the recruitments done in association with TDPL (a private agency) since 2014 along with the cancellation of JSSC CGL.
Cancellation of 22 Recruitment Exams
The Department of Personnel Administrative Reforms & Official Language, Government of Jharkhand had issued circulars mentioning the cancellation of a total of 22 recruitments because of the issues of irregularities in the current examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission through TDPL. Here’s the list of recruitment exams that got cancelled.
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S.No.
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Advertisement No.
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Recruitment Name
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JPSC Exams
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1.
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09/2025
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Recruitment of Non-Teaching Posts in Universities of Jharkhand
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2.
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10/2025
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Recruitment of Assistant Director/ Senior Scientific Officer (Backlog)
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3.
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11/2025
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Recruitment of Assistant Director/ Senior Scientific Officer (Regular)
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4.
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12/2025
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Recruitment of Drug Inspector
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5.
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02/2026
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Recruitment of Assistant Professor in Government Engineering Colleges (Backlog)
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6.
|
03/2026
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Recruitment of Lecturer in Govt. Polytechnic/ Women’s Polytechnic (Backlog)
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7.
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04/2026
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Recruitment of Lecturer in Govt. Polytechnic/ Women’s Polytechnic (Regular)
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8.
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07/2026
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Recruitment of Assistant Professor in Medical Colleges (Super Specialist) Department
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9.
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22/2023
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Recruitment of Civil Judge (Junior Division)
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10.
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03/2024
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Recruitment of Assistant Conservator of Forest
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11.
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04/2024
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Recruitment of Forest Range Officer
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12.
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05/2025
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Recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutor (Backlog)
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13.
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06/2025
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Recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutor (Regular)
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14.
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01/2026
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Recruitment of Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination-2025
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15.
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05/2026
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Recruitment of Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination (Backlog)-2025
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16.
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06/2026
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Recruitment of Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination-2023
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17.
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18/2023
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Recruitment of Food Safety Officer
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18.
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21/2023
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Recruitment of Child Development Project Officer
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19.
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01/2024
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Recruitment of Combined Civil Services Examination-2023
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JSSC Exams
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20.
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11/2018
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Recruitment of 6th Limited Deputy Collector
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21.
|
08/2025
|
Jharkhand Eligibility Test-2024
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22.
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10/2023
|
Combined Graduate Level Examination
What are the Implications on the Candidates?
The cancellation of all these recruitments brings a divide among the candidates who were demanding the cancellation and who got selected through these recruitments. Some of these recruitment processes have been completed and the candidates were also given the appointment letters and are currently working. This majorly includes the JSSC-CGL recruitment where the appointments were done earlier this year in January after too many legal hurdles. Therefore, the implications can be explained in terms of both type of candidates:
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Candidates Demanding Cancellation
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Candidates Appointed
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They got a chance to reappear for the examination (if conducted again).
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Their appointment gets cancelled abruptly.
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Starting a new era with new hope.
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Career in Turmoil.
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Embarks towards a new journey of preparation.
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Loss of jobs and less determination to reappear for an already appointed job.
Thus, we can see that the cancellation of the recruitments is a step towards good governance on the part of the government as it shows their accountability and determination to improve the structure of the government exams in the state. But, on the other hand, the candidates who have lost their jobs due to the recruitment cancellations are also disappointed. Therefore, the government should find a way out to cater to this section of candidates while reforming the system.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.