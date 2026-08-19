Jharkhand Government Cancelled 22 Recruitment Exams: JPSC 11th-13th & 14th Among the List

Key Points On August 17, Jharkhand govt cancelled JSSC-CGL exam following public protests.

A total of 22 recruitment exams were cancelled due to irregularities in the process.

All recruitments done with TDPL since 2014 were cancelled, impacting appointed candidates.

Amidst the ongoing protests in the state of Jharkhand, the state government has issued a circular which mentions the recruitment names along with the advertisement number that stands cancelled. The recruitments include some of the major exams such as Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination-2025 Advt No.01/2026, Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination-2025 (Backlog) Advt No.05/2026, Recruitment of Child Development Project Officer, Advt No.21/2023, and others. On 17 August, the government announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL (Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level) examination for which the protestors were demanding. The government has cancelled all the recruitments done in association with TDPL (a private agency) since 2014 along with the cancellation of JSSC CGL.

Cancellation of 22 Recruitment Exams The Department of Personnel Administrative Reforms & Official Language, Government of Jharkhand had issued circulars mentioning the cancellation of a total of 22 recruitments because of the issues of irregularities in the current examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission through TDPL. Here’s the list of recruitment exams that got cancelled. S.No. Advertisement No. Recruitment Name JPSC Exams 1. 09/2025 Recruitment of Non-Teaching Posts in Universities of Jharkhand 2. 10/2025 Recruitment of Assistant Director/ Senior Scientific Officer (Backlog) 3. 11/2025 Recruitment of Assistant Director/ Senior Scientific Officer (Regular) 4. 12/2025 Recruitment of Drug Inspector 5. 02/2026 Recruitment of Assistant Professor in Government Engineering Colleges (Backlog) 6. 03/2026 Recruitment of Lecturer in Govt. Polytechnic/ Women’s Polytechnic (Backlog) 7. 04/2026 Recruitment of Lecturer in Govt. Polytechnic/ Women’s Polytechnic (Regular) 8. 07/2026 Recruitment of Assistant Professor in Medical Colleges (Super Specialist) Department 9. 22/2023 Recruitment of Civil Judge (Junior Division) 10. 03/2024 Recruitment of Assistant Conservator of Forest 11. 04/2024 Recruitment of Forest Range Officer 12. 05/2025 Recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutor (Backlog) 13. 06/2025 Recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutor (Regular) 14. 01/2026 Recruitment of Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination-2025 15. 05/2026 Recruitment of Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination (Backlog)-2025 16. 06/2026 Recruitment of Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination-2023 17. 18/2023 Recruitment of Food Safety Officer 18. 21/2023 Recruitment of Child Development Project Officer 19. 01/2024 Recruitment of Combined Civil Services Examination-2023 JSSC Exams 20. 11/2018 Recruitment of 6th Limited Deputy Collector 21. 08/2025 Jharkhand Eligibility Test-2024 22. 10/2023 Combined Graduate Level Examination

What are the Implications on the Candidates? The cancellation of all these recruitments brings a divide among the candidates who were demanding the cancellation and who got selected through these recruitments. Some of these recruitment processes have been completed and the candidates were also given the appointment letters and are currently working. This majorly includes the JSSC-CGL recruitment where the appointments were done earlier this year in January after too many legal hurdles. Therefore, the implications can be explained in terms of both type of candidates: Candidates Demanding Cancellation Candidates Appointed They got a chance to reappear for the examination (if conducted again). Their appointment gets cancelled abruptly. Starting a new era with new hope. Career in Turmoil. Embarks towards a new journey of preparation. Loss of jobs and less determination to reappear for an already appointed job.