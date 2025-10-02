RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
JIPMAT Exam Pattern 2026, Check Latest Marking Scheme and Subject-wise Weightage

By Sunil Sharma
Oct 2, 2025, 11:25 IST

JIPMAT Exam Pattern 2026: The entrance test comprises 100 MCQs from sections like Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension. The maximum marks shall be 400. Check the detailed JIPMAT Exam Pattern 2026 and Marking Scheme here.

JIPMAT Exam Pattern 2026

JIPMAT Exam Pattern 2026: The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test, or JIPMAT, is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) every year. This entrance test is held for admission to a five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) at IIM Bodh Gaya and Jammu. The official JIPMAT 2026 notification can be published anytime soon. Candidates seeking admission must thoroughly check the JIPMAT exam pattern to understand the test requirements and scoring system. The entrance test is expected to carry 100 multiple-choice questions from Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension. According to the marking scheme, each question carries 4 marks, and 1 mark shall be deducted for every incorrect response in this entrance test. We have compiled below the detailed JIPMAT Exam Pattern 2026 and marking scheme based on the previous year's notification for candidates’ reference.

JIPMAT Exam Pattern 2026 Highlights

Understanding the JIPMAT Exam Pattern 2026 helps candidates align their learning preferences with the actual requirements of the entrance test to build an exam-aligned strategy. Check the overview of the entrance test tabulated below:

Particular

Details

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Name

Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT)

Exam Level

National Level

Purpose

Admission to a five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) at IIM Bodh Gaya and Jammu

Exam Mode

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Number of Questions

100 MCQs

Negative Marking

Yes

JIPMAT Exam Pattern 2026 Section-Wise Weightage (Expected)

Reviewing the JIPMAT exam pattern is crucial in order to understand the test format & mode, marks assigned per section, total questions, marking scheme, exam duration, and more. Here is the expected JIPMAT 2026 exam pattern shared below for reference purposes:

  • The entrance test is a Computer-Based Test (CBT).

  • The entrance exam consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from three sections.

  • The medium of the exam shall be in English only.

  • The exam duration shall be 150 minutes.

  • A total of 100 questions are asked for 400 marks in the test.

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Quantitative Aptitude

33

132

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

33

132

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension

34

136

Total

100

400

JIPMAT Marking Scheme 2026 (Expected)

The JIPMAT marking scheme follows an easy and straightforward format. As per the previous year's notification, 4 marks are allocated for every correct answer, and a negative marking of 1 mark is applicable for each wrong response. Here is the expected JIPMAT 2026 marking scheme shared below for reference purposes:

  • Each question in the exam carries 4 marks.  

  • For each correct answer, the candidate will get 4 marks.  

  • For every wrong answer, 1 mark will be deducted from the total marks.

  • No marks will be given to the Unanswered/unattempted questions. 

JIPMAT Important Topics

Candidates must integrate the JIPMAT important topics in their preparation plan to improve their chances of success in the exam. They should build strong foundations and master advanced-level topics for a successful test strategy. Here are the expected JIPMAT important topics tabulated below for the ease of the candidates.

Section

JIPMAT Important Topics

Quantitative Aptitude

Algebra

Simple Equations

Data Interpretation

Square Root and Cube Root

Time and Work

Profit and Loss

HCF and LCM

Geometry

Averages

Simple Interest and Compound Interest

Percentage

Time and Distance

Numbers

Mixtures and Alligations, etc

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Blood Relations

Pie Charts

Assumptions

Data Sufficiency

Puzzles

Data Arrangement

Data Structures

Clocks and Calendars

Proposition

Sets & Caselets

Direction Sense

Venn Diagram

Coding-Decoding

Syllogism

Family Tree

Tables

Bars & Line Graphs

Series

Statements

Seating Arrangement

Binary Logic, etc

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension

Grammar

Articles

Error Spotting

Antonyms

Fill in the Blanks

Proper Usage of Words

Sentence Corrections

Reading Comprehension

Vocabulary

Para Jumbles

Synonyms

Preposition, etc

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

