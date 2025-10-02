JIPMAT Exam Pattern 2026, Check Latest Marking Scheme and Subject-wise Weightage

JIPMAT Exam Pattern 2026: The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test, or JIPMAT, is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) every year. This entrance test is held for admission to a five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) at IIM Bodh Gaya and Jammu. The official JIPMAT 2026 notification can be published anytime soon. Candidates seeking admission must thoroughly check the JIPMAT exam pattern to understand the test requirements and scoring system. The entrance test is expected to carry 100 multiple-choice questions from Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension. According to the marking scheme, each question carries 4 marks, and 1 mark shall be deducted for every incorrect response in this entrance test. We have compiled below the detailed JIPMAT Exam Pattern 2026 and marking scheme based on the previous year's notification for candidates’ reference.
JIPMAT Exam Pattern 2026 Highlights
Understanding the JIPMAT Exam Pattern 2026 helps candidates align their learning preferences with the actual requirements of the entrance test to build an exam-aligned strategy. Check the overview of the entrance test tabulated below:
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Exam Name
|
Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT)
|
Exam Level
|
National Level
|
Purpose
|
Admission to a five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) at IIM Bodh Gaya and Jammu
|
Exam Mode
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Number of Questions
|
100 MCQs
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes
JIPMAT Exam Pattern 2026 Section-Wise Weightage (Expected)
Reviewing the JIPMAT exam pattern is crucial in order to understand the test format & mode, marks assigned per section, total questions, marking scheme, exam duration, and more. Here is the expected JIPMAT 2026 exam pattern shared below for reference purposes:
-
The entrance test is a Computer-Based Test (CBT).
-
The entrance exam consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from three sections.
-
The medium of the exam shall be in English only.
-
The exam duration shall be 150 minutes.
-
A total of 100 questions are asked for 400 marks in the test.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
33
|
132
|
Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning
|
33
|
132
|
Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension
|
34
|
136
|
Total
|
100
|
400
JIPMAT Marking Scheme 2026 (Expected)
The JIPMAT marking scheme follows an easy and straightforward format. As per the previous year's notification, 4 marks are allocated for every correct answer, and a negative marking of 1 mark is applicable for each wrong response. Here is the expected JIPMAT 2026 marking scheme shared below for reference purposes:
-
Each question in the exam carries 4 marks.
-
For each correct answer, the candidate will get 4 marks.
-
For every wrong answer, 1 mark will be deducted from the total marks.
-
No marks will be given to the Unanswered/unattempted questions.
JIPMAT Important Topics
Candidates must integrate the JIPMAT important topics in their preparation plan to improve their chances of success in the exam. They should build strong foundations and master advanced-level topics for a successful test strategy. Here are the expected JIPMAT important topics tabulated below for the ease of the candidates.
|
Section
|
JIPMAT Important Topics
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Algebra
Simple Equations
Data Interpretation
Square Root and Cube Root
Time and Work
Profit and Loss
HCF and LCM
Geometry
Averages
Simple Interest and Compound Interest
Percentage
Time and Distance
Numbers
Mixtures and Alligations, etc
|
Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning
|
Blood Relations
Pie Charts
Assumptions
Data Sufficiency
Puzzles
Data Arrangement
Data Structures
Clocks and Calendars
Proposition
Sets & Caselets
Direction Sense
Venn Diagram
Coding-Decoding
Syllogism
Family Tree
Tables
Bars & Line Graphs
Series
Statements
Seating Arrangement
Binary Logic, etc
|
Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension
|
Grammar
Articles
Error Spotting
Antonyms
Fill in the Blanks
Proper Usage of Words
Sentence Corrections
Reading Comprehension
Vocabulary
Para Jumbles
Synonyms
Preposition, etc
