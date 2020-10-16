JIPMER Faculty Result 2020 Out for Assistant Professor/Associate Professor Posts under AIIMS Bibinagar @jipmer.edu.in

JIPMER Faculty Result 2020: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has announced the Interview result for the Faculty Posts under All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bibinagar on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the Interview for Faculty Posts under AIIMS Bibinagar can check their result from the official website of JIPMER-jipmer.edu.in.

According to the short notification released by the JIPMER, the result for the Faculty Posts for the AIIMS Bibinagar, Telangana has been uploaded on the official website.

Notification further says," This is reference to the Advertisement mentioned for the faculty interview on direct recruitment basis in AIIMS Bibinagar were conducted by the Standing Selection Committee of AIIMS Bibinagar on 26th September to 01 October 2020 at AIIMS Bibinagare (Telangana)." Candidates can check the Provisional result of the First Phase Faculty Interview uploaded on its official website.

It is noted that AIIMS Bibinagar has conducted the Interview for Faculty Posts for the departments including Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Community and Family Medicine, Pharmacology and Microbiology. Candidates appeared in the Interview round for the above post can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for JIPMER Faculty Result 2020 for Assistant Professor/Associate Professor Posts





How to Download: JIPMER Faculty Result 2020 for Assistant Professor/Associate Professor Posts