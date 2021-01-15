JIPMER Result 2021 Out for X-ray Technician and Medical Laboratory Posts @jipmer.edu.in, Check List of Selected Candidates
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has declared the result for the posts of X-ray Technician and Medical Laboratory on its official website -jipmer.edu.in.
JIPMER Result 2021: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has declared the result for the posts of X-ray Technician and Medical Laboratory on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the X-ray Technician and Medical Laboratory Posts test can check result from the official website of JIPMER-jipmer.edu.in.
As per the short notification released, Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has uploaded the provisional list of shortlisted candidates for X-ray Technician and Medical Laboratory posts on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the selection process round for X-ray Technician and Medical Laboratory posts can check the list of selected candidates uploaded on the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for JIPMER Result 2021 for X-ray Technician Post
Direct Link for JIPMER Result 2021 for Medical Laboratory Post
How to Download: JIPMER Result 2021 for X-ray Technician/ Medical Laboratory Posts
- Visit the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER)- i.e. jipmer.edu.in
- Go to the Announcement Section available on the home page.
- Click on the link-RESULT FOR THE RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF X-RAY TECHNICIAN ON 89 DAYS CONTRACT BASIS UNDER TNCMCHIS SCHEME HELD ON 9.1.2021/MEDICAL LABORATORY TECHNOLOGIST on the home page.
- You will get the PDF of the result for the posts of X-ray Technician/ Medical Laboratory
- Take Print Out of result and save a copy for future reference.
