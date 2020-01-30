JK Police Constable Result 2019-20 Download @jkpolice.gov.in, Check List of 462 Selected Candidates in JK Police Constable PET/PST

JK Police Constable Result 2019-20: Jammu & Kashmir Police has announced the result of Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Constable (Female). Candidates who have appeared for JK Police Constable Exam can download JK Police Constable PET / PST Result from Jammu and Kashmir Police official website www.jkpolice.gov.in.

A total of 462 candidates are selected in the JK Police PET/PST Exam. JK Constable Result PDF is given below. Candidates can check the roll number of selected candidates through the prescribed link.

Shortlistd candidates will now appear for objective type written exam. There will be 100 questions on General Awareness/General Knowledge, Elementary Maths and Analytical Aptitude and ability. The time allotted to complete the test will be 2 hours.

JK Constable PET PST was conducted from 20 January to 31 January 2020 at Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, Samba, Udhampur and Resai,Kathua and Jammu.

JK Police Constable Exam Result PDF Download

A total of 1350 vacancies are available in two Women Battalions (one Battalion each in Jammu/Kashmir Region) in which 837 candidates are appeared in JK Police Women Constable PST/PET Exam. Out of total, 462 are qualified and 375 are not qualified in the exam.