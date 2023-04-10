JKBOSE Class 8th Result 2023 Released, Get PDF Here

JKBOSE 8th result has been released on the official website i.e. dietsrinagar.in. Students who appeared in the exams can download the result in PDF form. Check details mentioned on result here.

JKBOSE 8th Result 2023 Declared: As per the latest updates, the Jammu and Kashmir State Council for Educational Research and Training (JKSCERT) has released the Class 8th results today i.e. April 10, 2023. Students who appeared in the exam can check out the results on the official website i.e. dietsrinagar.in. The authorities have released the result in PDF form.

As per the schedule, the exams were conducted from February 27 to March 10, 2023. The authorities have announced the JKBOSE 8th result 2023 within one month of the conclusion of exams. If any sort of error/discrepancy is found in the result, the students are required to contact the concerned authorities.

The authorities have declared the results online. However, students will have to collect their mark sheets from their respective schools. The mark sheet will comprise the candidate’s personal details along with the total marks/grades obtained in all subjects. It will also mention the qualifying status of the candidate.

JK Board 8th Class Result- Click Here (PDF file)

How to Check JKBOSE 8th Result 2023?

Students who appeared in the exam can access the result on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. dietsrinagar.in

Step 2: Click on Gazette / Result of class 8th DIET Srinagar - 2022-23”

Step 3: The result PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Press Ctrl+F and search for name

Step 5: Check and download the result

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Details Mentioned on JKBOSE 8th Result 2023

The result will comprise important details regarding the performance of students in the exams. Check the list of a few mandatory details here-

Candidate’s name

Candidate’s roll number

Parent’s name

Class

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Qualifying status

Remarks

