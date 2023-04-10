BSEB 10th Compartment Exam Applications Close Today, Get Link Here

Bihar Board 10th compartment exam application window to close today. Candidates eligible to apply can complete the applications through the link available here.

BSEB Class 10 Compartment Applications: BSEB 10th compartment exam applications are to close today. Candidates interested in appearing for the compartment exams can visit the official website of the Bihar Board to complete the registration and application process.

Those who were unable to secure the required minimum marks in the Bihar 10th exams are eligible to appear for the compartment exams. Candidates can visit the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com to complete the applications for the compartment exams.

To apply for the Bihar class 10 compartment exams, candidates are required to visit the official website and first login using the credentials following which they can enter all required details and submit the compartment applications.

BSEB 10th Compartment Applications - Click Here

How to Apply for Bihar 10th Compartment Exams 2023

To apply for the class 10 compartment exams of Bihar Board, students are required to first login using the credentials and enter the details of the subjects to appear for. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the Bihar Board official website

Step 2: Click on the Compartment cum Special Exam 2023 link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Fill in the subject details in the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

Bihar Board conducts compartment exams for the students to improve their scores in the board exams. Candidates who failed in the first attempt of the Bihar board exams will be able to appear for the compartment exams and improve their scores. The Bihar 10th compartment exam schedule will be announced by the board officials soon. Students appearing for the exams Bihar 10th compartment exams can keep visiting this page for further details.

