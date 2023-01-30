JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Answer Key 2023 (Out) at jkpsc.nic.in: Raise Objection, If Any 

Jammu & Kashmir PSC has released the Provisional Answer Key for the post of Prosecuting Officer on its official website - jkpsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Answer Key 2023 Download: Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the Provisional Answer Key for the post of Prosecuting Officer on its official website. The Commission had conducted the Prosecuting Officer exam on 29 January 2023 in two sessions for Paper I and Paper II across the state. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Prosecuting Officer post can download the JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Provisional Answer Key 2023 from the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) - jkpsc.nic.in.

Alternatively JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Answer Key 2023 can be downloaded after clicking the link given below.

Candidates can download the Provisional Answer Key for the Prosecuting Officer posts and check the same with their answer. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, regarding the answer key in prescribed format/proforma available on the official website with the documentary proof/evidence on or before 01 February 2023.

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 500 in the form of demand draft per questions for raising the objections.

You can download the JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Answer Key 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Answer Key 2023