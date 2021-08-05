JKSSB Admit Card 2021 on 7 August for 2311 Posts @jkssb.nic.in, Check Exam Date Here

The J&K Services Selection Board will upload the admit card of computer based exam for various categories of posts of the Health & Medical Education Department on 07 August 2021. JKSBB Exam will be conducted from 17 to 24 August 2021.

JKSSB Admit Card 2021: The J&K Services Selection Board will upload the admit card of computer based exam for various categories of posts of the Health & Medical Education Department on 07 August 2021. JKSBB Exam will be conducted from 17 to 24 August 2021, against advertisement number 02/2021.

Any candidate who does not find his/her Admit Card must represent in the Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of his/her claim. No claim or representation shall be entertained after 12th of August 2021.

The candidates are once again intimated that there shall be negative marking for wrong answers (0.25 for each wrong answer) attempted in the said examination. They can check exam pattern and syllabus for each posts through the PDF below:

JKSSB Exam Pattern and Syllabus

JKSSB has is filling up 2300+ vacancies for the post of Patwari, Junior Assistant, Junior Scale Stenographer, Steno Typist, Junior Staff Nurse, Librarian, Junior Electrician, Jr Pharmacist, Junior Nurse, Data Entry Operator, Artist, Junior Occupational Therapist, Laboratory Technician , ECG Technician , Junior Physiotherapist, X- Ray Technician, Junior Radiotherapy Technician, Junior Theatre Assistant, Paramedical Assistant for different departments such as General Administration Department, Revenue Department, Health and Medical Education Department, Cooperative Department, Floriculture, Gardens and Parks Department, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs andDepartment of Skill Development.

