JKSSB Recruitment 2022: 250+ Vacancies for JA, Computer Operator, Steno and Other Posts

JKSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has published the notifications for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant/ Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator, Junior Scale Stenographer, Driver, Junior Assistant, Assistant Superintendent Jails, Assistant Scientific Officer, Tractor Driver and Re-toucher Artist against advertisement number 01/2022 an 02/2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before the last date.

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Registration for 01/2022: 10 March

Last Date of Online Application for 02/2022: 20 March

JKSSB Vacancy Details

Advertisement Number - 02/2022

Junior Scale Stenographer - 1

Driver - 11

Junior Assistant - 122

Assistant Superintendent Jails - 7

Assistant Scientific Officer - 23

Tractor Driver - 2

Re-toucher Artist - 2

Advertisement Number 01/2022

Junior Assistant/ Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator - 89

Selection Process for JKSSB JA, Computer Operator, Steno and Other Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of a Written Exam.

How to Apply JKSSB Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates are required to apply online through JKSSB’s online Application Portal-https://ssbjk.org.in No other means/ mode of application will be accepted.