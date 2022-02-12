JKSSB Recruitment 2022: 250+ Vacancies for JA, Computer Operator, Steno and Other Posts

JKSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has published the notifications for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant/ Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator, Junior Scale Stenographer, Driver, Junior Assistant, Assistant Superintendent Jails, Assistant Scientific Officer, Tractor Driver and Re-toucher Artist against advertisement number 01/2022 an 02/2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before the last date.
Important Dates
- Last Date of Online Registration for 01/2022: 10 March
- Last Date of Online Application for 02/2022: 20 March
JKSSB Vacancy Details
Advertisement Number - 02/2022
- Junior Scale Stenographer - 1
- Driver - 11
- Junior Assistant - 122
- Assistant Superintendent Jails - 7
- Assistant Scientific Officer - 23
- Tractor Driver - 2
- Re-toucher Artist - 2
Advertisement Number 01/2022
Junior Assistant/ Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator - 89
Selection Process for JKSSB JA, Computer Operator, Steno and Other Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of a Written Exam.
How to Apply JKSSB Recruitment 2022 ?
Candidates are required to apply online through JKSSB’s online Application Portal-https://ssbjk.org.in No other means/ mode of application will be accepted.