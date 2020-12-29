JPSC AE Mains Exam Schedule 2020 Released for Assistant Engineer Post @jpsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

JPSC AE Mains Exam Schedule 2020: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the mains exam date for Assistant Engineer post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the JPSC Assistant Engineer Mains Exam can check the exam date available on the official website of JPSC-jpsc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released by Jharkhand Public Service Commission, the Mains Exam for Combined Assistant Engineer Post will be conducted from 22nd January to 24th January 2021. Candidates who have qualified for Assistant Engineer post Mains exam against Advt. No. 05/2019 can check the notification available on the official website.

Candidates, who have qualified in the Prelims exam for Assistant Engineer posts, will be appear in the mains exam. According to the selection process for the Combined Assistant Engineer Post against Advt. No. 05/2019, candidates who will qualify in the JPSC AE Mains Written Exam will be called for Personality Test.

Candidates qualified in the Prelims exam for Assistant Engineer Post can check the mains exam schedule available on the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: JPSC AE Mains Exam Schedule 2020 for Assistant Engineer Post

Visit the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission i.e.- jpsc.gov.in.

Click on the link- Combined Assistant Engineer Main Examination, Advt. No. 05/2019 will be conducted from 22nd January to 24th January 2021 flashing on the homepage.

It is noted that earlier Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) had invited applications for 637 Assistant Engineer Posts against Advertisement No-05/2019. A number of candidates were applied for this major recruitment drive launched by JPSC in the state.