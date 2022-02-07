JVVNL Rajasthan Energy/RVUNL Recruitment 2022 for 1512 Technical Assistant Posts, Apply Online From 9 Feb @energy.rajasthan.gov.in

JVVNL Rajasthan Energy Recruitment 2022: The State Power Distribution Companies (commonly known as DISCOMS) or Rajasthan Vidhut Vitran Nigam Limited (RVVUNL), has uploaded the notification for the post of Technical Assistant. Around 1512 vacancies will be filled in all three electricity departments of Rajasthan including Jaipur Vidynt Vitran Nigam Ltd, Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (AVVNL) and Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (Jd.VVNL).
JVVNL Technical Assistant Online Application will start on 09 February 2022. Interested candidates can submit their applications on or before 28 February 2022 on www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl or www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/avvnl or www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jdvvnl.
More details on JVVNL Technical Assistant Recruitment is available in the detailed notification.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 09 February 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 28 February 2022
JVVNL Rajasthan Energy Technical Assistant Vacancy Details
Technical Assistant -1512
|
Department
|
UR
|
EWS
|
BC
|
MBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Saharia
|
Total
|
JVVNL Non TSP
|
370
|
103
|
216
|
51
|
164
|
124
|
7
|
1035
|
JdVVNL Non TSP
|
135
|
37
|
77
|
18
|
59
|
44
|
0
|
370
|
AVVNL
|
41
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
04
|
35
|
0
|
80
|
JdVVNL
|
14
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
01
|
12
|
0
|
27
JVVNL Rajasthan Energy Technical Assistant Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
Secondary Exam from RBSE/CBSE and ITI in Lineman/Electrician/Power Electrician/Wireman/SBA from NCVT/SVT or NAC educational qualification.
Age Limit:
18 to 28 years
Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of online “common competitive examination” i.e. Pre & Main examinations
How to Apply for JVVNL Rajasthan Energy Technical Assistant Recruitment 2022 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply from 09 February to 28 February 2022:
- Go to the official website (www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl or www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/avvnl or www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jdvvnl)and click on the option “Apply Online” which will open a new screen.
- To register for the application, choose the tab “Apply Online” and enter Name, Contact details and E-mail id and all other details. A Provisional Registration Number will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen.
- After filling up the details, click on the “preview tab” to preview and veri~’ the application form before “SUBMIT”.
- Now, Uload Photograph, Signature & Hand written declaration as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for “Scanning and Uploading of Photograph, Signature & Hand Written Declaration” detailed hereunder.
- Click on the “Payment’ Tab and proceed for payment of ‘Fee’
Application Fee:
- UR(Gen.) if the annual income of a family is Rs. 2.50 - Lakh or more (including OST) - Rs. 1200/-
- UR(Gen.) if the annual income of a family is less than Rs.2.50 Lakh/SC/ST/BC-Non Creamy Layer/MBC-Non Creamy Layer/EWS/PwBD(HH) - Rs. 1000/-