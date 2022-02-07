JVVNL Rajasthan Energy/RVUNL Recruitment 2022 for 1512 Technical Assistant Posts, Apply Online From 9 Feb @energy.rajasthan.gov.in

Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) is looking for 1512 Technical Assistants. Check Qualification, Vacancy -Break, Notification, Online Application Link, Selection Process and Other Details Here.

JVVNL Rajasthan Energy Recruitment 2022: The State Power Distribution Companies (commonly known as DISCOMS) or Rajasthan Vidhut Vitran Nigam Limited (RVVUNL), has uploaded the notification for the post of Technical Assistant. Around 1512 vacancies will be filled in all three electricity departments of Rajasthan including Jaipur Vidynt Vitran Nigam Ltd, Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (AVVNL) and Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (Jd.VVNL).

JVVNL Technical Assistant Online Application will start on 09 February 2022. Interested candidates can submit their applications on or before 28 February 2022 on www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl or www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/avvnl or www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jdvvnl.

More details on JVVNL Technical Assistant Recruitment is available in the detailed notification.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 09 February 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 28 February 2022

JVVNL Rajasthan Energy Technical Assistant Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant -1512

Department UR EWS BC MBC SC ST Saharia Total JVVNL Non TSP 370 103 216 51 164 124 7 1035 JdVVNL Non TSP 135 37 77 18 59 44 0 370 AVVNL 41 0 0 0 04 35 0 80 JdVVNL 14 0 0 0 01 12 0 27

JVVNL Rajasthan Energy Technical Assistant Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Secondary Exam from RBSE/CBSE and ITI in Lineman/Electrician/Power Electrician/Wireman/SBA from NCVT/SVT or NAC educational qualification.

Age Limit:

18 to 28 years

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of online “common competitive examination” i.e. Pre & Main examinations

How to Apply for JVVNL Rajasthan Energy Technical Assistant Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply from 09 February to 28 February 2022:

Go to the official website (www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl or www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/avvnl or www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jdvvnl)and click on the option “Apply Online” which will open a new screen. To register for the application, choose the tab “Apply Online” and enter Name, Contact details and E-mail id and all other details. A Provisional Registration Number will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. After filling up the details, click on the “preview tab” to preview and veri~’ the application form before “SUBMIT”. Now, Uload Photograph, Signature & Hand written declaration as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for “Scanning and Uploading of Photograph, Signature & Hand Written Declaration” detailed hereunder. Click on the “Payment’ Tab and proceed for payment of ‘Fee’

Application Fee:

UR(Gen.) if the annual income of a family is Rs. 2.50 - Lakh or more (including OST) - Rs. 1200/-

UR(Gen.) if the annual income of a family is less than Rs.2.50 Lakh/SC/ST/BC-Non Creamy Layer/MBC-Non Creamy Layer/EWS/PwBD(HH) - Rs. 1000/-

JVVNL Technical Assistant Notification Download