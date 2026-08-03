Kakatiya University Result 2026 OUT at kuonline.co.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF
KU Result OUT: Kakatiya University declared the June 2026 examination results for various UG and PG courses on its official website, kuonline.co.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the KU result.
Key Points
- Kakatiya University (KU) released results for various UG & PG courses.
- Results are available online at the official website, kuonline.co.in.
- Exams covered were held between August 2025 and April 2026.
Kakatiya University Result 2026 OUT: Kakatiya University (KU) has released the Revaluation and main results of various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses and other exams. The university recently released the semester and annual results of courses like LLB (3YDC), LLB (5YDC), BA, BCom, BSc, BBM, BPharmacy, BPEd, BEd, BA BEd. The KU results have been released online on the official website, kuonline.co.in, for the exam held in May-June 2026. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their kuonline.co.in results using the direct link provided below. To download the Kakatiya University result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number.
KU Results 2026
As per the latest update, Kakatiya University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. Students can check their Kakatiya University results 2026 on the official website, kuonline.co.in.
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Kakatiya University Result 2026 Link
How to Check Kakatiya University Result 2026.
Candidates can check their various semester Kakatiya University results for UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the Kakatiya University result PDF 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - kuonline.co.in
Step 2: Click on the “Results” segment.
Step 3: Select your course from the given list of UG, PG, and Engg sections and click on it.
Step 4: Enter the Hall Ticket Number and security code and click on Submit.
Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Download Kakatiya University Result PDF
Check the direct link below to view and download the Kakatiya University results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their Kakatiya University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.
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Course
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Result Link
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Revaluation Results of LLB (3YDC) V Semester and LLB (5YDC) IX Semester Examinations Held In The Month of March, 2026
|Click here
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LLB (3YDC) VI Semester And LLB (5YDC) X Semester Examinations Held In The Month Of May, 2026
|Click here
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BA/BCom/BSc/BBM (YWS) I Year Examinations Held In The Month Of March, 2026
|Click here
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BA/BCom/BSc/BBM/BSc(VOC) (YWS) II Year Examinations Held In The Month Of March, 2026
|Click here
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BA/BCom/BSc/BSc(VOC) (YWS) III Year Examinations Held In The Month Of March, 2026
|Click here
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BPharmacy (CBCS) VIII Semester Examinations Held In The Month Of June, 2026
|Click here
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BPEd I Semester Examinations Held In The Month Of February, 2026
|Click here
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BPharmacy (CBCS) III Semester Examinations Held In The Month Of March, 2026
|Click here
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BPharmacy (CBCS) I Semester Examinations Held In The Month Of March, 2026
|Click here
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Revaluation Results Of BEd III & I Semester Examinations Held In The Month Of December,2025/ February, 2026 And BA BEd (CBCS) I Year I Semester Examinations Held In The Month Of March, 2026
|Click here
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LLB (5YDC) V Semester Examinations Held In The Month Of February, 2026
|Click here
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LLB (5YDC) III Semester Examinations Held In The Month Of February, 2026
|Click here
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LLB (5YDC) I Semester Examinations Held In The Month Of February, 2026
|Click here
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LLB (Honours) (3YDC) I Semester Examinations Held In The Month Of February, 2026
|Click here
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Revaluation Results Of BPharmacy (CBCS) V Semester Examinations Held In The Month Of February, 2026
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PDC I Year Examinations Held In The Month of April, 2026
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PDC II Year Examinations Held In The Month of April, 2026
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LLB (3YDC) I Semester Examinations Held In The Month of February, 2026
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LLB (3YDC) III Semester and LLB (5YDC) VII Semester Examinations Held In The Month of February, 2026
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Revaluation Results Of B.Pharmacy (CBCS) VII Semester Examinations Held In The Month of January, 2026
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BPEd III Semester Examinations Held In The Month of December, 2025
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BEd I Semester Examinations Held In The Month of February, 2026
|BEd III Semester Examinations Held In The Month of December, 2025
|Click here
|BA BEd (CBCS) I Year I Semester Examinations Held In The Month of March, 2026
|Click here
|BA BEd (CBCS) I Year II Semester Examinations Held In The Month of March, 2026
|Click here
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BA BEd (CBCS) II Year II Semester Examinations Held In The Month of March, 2026
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LLB (3YDC) V Semester and LLB (5YDC) IX Semester Examinations Held In The Month of March, 2026
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Revaluation Results Of BHM & CT (CBCS) I, III & V Semesters Examinations Held In The Month of November, 2025
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BPharmacy (CBCS) V Semester Examinations Held In The Month of February, 2026
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BPharmacy (CBCS) VII Semester Examinations Held In The Month of January, 2026
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Revaluation Results Of BLISc (CBCS) (CDOE) I Semester Examinations Held In The Month of October, 2025
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Diploma In Computer Applications (CDOE) (CBCS) I Semester Examinations Held In The Month of August, 2025
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Revaluation Results LLB (3YDC) IV Semester and LLB (5YDC) VIII Semester Examinations Held In The Month of October, 2025
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Revaluation Results Of BPharmacy (CBCS) II Semester Examinations Held In The Month of October,2025
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Revaluation Results Of LLB (3YDC) I Semester, III Semester, V Semester and LLB (5YDC) I Semester, III Semester, V Semester, VII Semester, IX Semester Examinations Held In The Month of October, 2025
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BHM & CT (CBCS) I Semester Examinations Held In The Month of November, 2025
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BHM & CT (CBCS) III Semester Examinations Held In The Month of November, 2025
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BHM & CT (CBCS) V Semester Examinations Held In The Month of November, 2025
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Revaluation Results Of B.Pharmacy (Non-CBCS) I, II/I, II/II, III/II & IV/I Semester Examinations Held In The Month of October, 2025
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BLISc (CBCS) (CDOE) I Semester Examinations Held In The Month of October, 2025
Kakatiya University: Highlights
Kakatiya University (KU) is located in Hanumakonda, Telangana. It was established in the year 1976. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Kakatiya University offers various programs at UG and PG levels in the faculties of arts, science, commerce and business management, social sciences, education, engineering and pharmaceutical sciences.
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Kakatiya University: Highlights
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University Name
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Kakatiya University
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Established
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1976
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Location
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Hanumakonda, Telangana
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KU Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
Manager - Editorial
Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc