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Kakatiya University Result 2026 OUT at kuonline.co.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 3, 2026, 13:07 IST

KU Result OUT: Kakatiya University declared the June 2026 examination results for various UG and PG courses on its official website, kuonline.co.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the KU result.

Kakatiya University Result 2026
Kakatiya University Result 2026

Key Points

  • Kakatiya University (KU) released results for various UG & PG courses.
  • Results are available online at the official website, kuonline.co.in.
  • Exams covered were held between August 2025 and April 2026.

Kakatiya University Result 2026 OUT: Kakatiya University (KU) has released the Revaluation and main results of various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses and other exams. The university recently released the semester and annual results of courses like LLB (3YDC), LLB (5YDC), BA, BCom, BSc, BBM, BPharmacy, BPEd, BEd, BA BEd. The KU results have been released online on the official website, kuonline.co.in, for the exam held in May-June 2026. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their kuonline.co.in results using the direct link provided below. To download the Kakatiya University result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number.

KU Results 2026

As per the latest update, Kakatiya University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. Students can check their Kakatiya University results 2026 on the official website, kuonline.co.in. 

Kakatiya University Result 2026 Link

Click here

How to Check Kakatiya University Result 2026.

Candidates can check their various semester Kakatiya University results for UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the Kakatiya University result PDF 2026. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - kuonline.co.in

Step 2: Click on the “Results” segment.

Step 3: Select your course from the given list of UG, PG, and Engg sections and click on it.

Step 4: Enter the Hall Ticket Number and security code and click on Submit.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference. 

Direct Links to Download Kakatiya University Result PDF

Check the direct link below to view and download the Kakatiya University results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their Kakatiya University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.

Course

Result Link

Revaluation Results of LLB (3YDC) V Semester and LLB (5YDC) IX Semester Examinations Held In The Month of March, 2026

 Click here 

LLB (3YDC) VI Semester And LLB (5YDC) X Semester Examinations Held In The Month Of May, 2026

 Click here 

BA/BCom/BSc/BBM (YWS) I Year Examinations Held In The Month Of March, 2026

 Click here 

BA/BCom/BSc/BBM/BSc(VOC) (YWS) II Year Examinations Held In The Month Of March, 2026

 Click here 

BA/BCom/BSc/BSc(VOC) (YWS) III Year Examinations Held In The Month Of March, 2026

 Click here 

BPharmacy (CBCS) VIII Semester Examinations Held In The Month Of June, 2026

 Click here 

BPEd I Semester Examinations Held In The Month Of February, 2026

 Click here 

BPharmacy (CBCS) III Semester Examinations Held In The Month Of March, 2026

 Click here 

BPharmacy (CBCS) I Semester Examinations Held In The Month Of March, 2026

 Click here 

Revaluation Results Of BEd III & I Semester Examinations Held In The Month Of December,2025/ February, 2026 And BA BEd (CBCS) I Year I Semester Examinations Held In The Month Of March, 2026

 Click here 

LLB (5YDC) V Semester Examinations Held In The Month Of February, 2026

 Click here 

LLB (5YDC) III Semester Examinations Held In The Month Of February, 2026

 Click here 

LLB (5YDC) I Semester Examinations Held In The Month Of February, 2026

 Click here 

LLB (Honours) (3YDC) I Semester Examinations Held In The Month Of February, 2026

 Click here 

Revaluation Results Of BPharmacy (CBCS) V Semester Examinations Held In The Month Of February, 2026

Click here

PDC I Year Examinations Held In The Month of April, 2026

Click here

PDC II Year Examinations Held In The Month of April, 2026

Click here

LLB (3YDC) I Semester Examinations Held In The Month of February, 2026

Click here

LLB (3YDC) III Semester and LLB (5YDC) VII Semester Examinations Held In The Month of February, 2026

Click here

Revaluation Results Of B.Pharmacy (CBCS) VII Semester Examinations Held In The Month of January, 2026

Click here

BPEd III Semester Examinations Held In The Month of December, 2025

Click here

BEd I Semester Examinations Held In The Month of February, 2026

Click here
BEd III Semester Examinations Held In The Month of December, 2025 Click here
BA BEd (CBCS) I Year I Semester Examinations Held In The Month of March, 2026 Click here
BA BEd (CBCS) I Year II Semester Examinations Held In The Month of March, 2026 Click here

BA BEd (CBCS) II Year II Semester Examinations Held In The Month of March, 2026

Click here

LLB (3YDC) V Semester and LLB (5YDC) IX Semester Examinations Held In The Month of March, 2026

Click here

Revaluation Results Of BHM & CT (CBCS) I, III & V Semesters Examinations Held In The Month of November, 2025

Click here

BPharmacy (CBCS) V Semester Examinations Held In The Month of February, 2026

Click here

BPharmacy (CBCS) VII Semester Examinations Held In The Month of January, 2026

Click here

Revaluation Results Of BLISc (CBCS) (CDOE) I Semester Examinations Held In The Month of October, 2025

Click here

Diploma In Computer Applications (CDOE) (CBCS) I Semester Examinations Held In The Month of August, 2025

Click here

Revaluation Results LLB (3YDC) IV Semester and LLB (5YDC) VIII Semester Examinations Held In The Month of October, 2025

Click here

Revaluation Results Of BPharmacy (CBCS) II Semester Examinations Held In The Month of October,2025

Click here

Revaluation Results Of LLB (3YDC) I Semester, III Semester, V Semester and LLB (5YDC) I Semester, III Semester, V Semester, VII Semester, IX Semester Examinations Held In The Month of October, 2025

Click here

BHM & CT (CBCS) I Semester Examinations Held In The Month of November, 2025

Click here

BHM & CT (CBCS) III Semester Examinations Held In The Month of November, 2025

Click here

BHM & CT (CBCS) V Semester Examinations Held In The Month of November, 2025

Click here

Revaluation Results Of B.Pharmacy (Non-CBCS) I, II/I, II/II, III/II & IV/I Semester Examinations Held In The Month of October, 2025

Click here

BLISc (CBCS) (CDOE) I Semester Examinations Held In The Month of October, 2025

Click here

Kakatiya University: Highlights

Kakatiya University (KU) is located in  Hanumakonda, Telangana. It was established in the year 1976. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Kakatiya University offers various programs at UG and PG levels in the faculties of arts, science, commerce and business management, social sciences, education, engineering and pharmaceutical sciences.

Kakatiya University: Highlights

University Name

Kakatiya University

Established

1976

Location

Hanumakonda, Telangana

KU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Aug 3, 2026, 13:07 IST

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FAQs

  • What details are mentioned in the Kakatiya University Result 2026?
    +
    The Kakatiya University result generally includes the student's name, registration number, course name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the Kakatiya University result.
  • When will the Kakatiya University Result 2026 be released?
    +
    The Kakatiya University Result 2026 has been released on the official website. Students who appeared for the semester examinations should regularly visit the university portal for the latest updates regarding the result announcement.
  • How can I check the Kakatiya University Result 2026?
    +
    Students can check their Kakatiya University results by visiting the official website and entering their registration number or other required login details. The Kakatiya University result will be available online in scorecard format.
  • What should I do if there is an error in my Kakatiya University result?
    +
    If students find any discrepancy in their marks or personal details, they should immediately contact the university examination department. The university will provide guidance on the correction process.

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