Karnataka Licensed Surveyors Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 2000 Vacancies at landrecords.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka Licensed Surveyors Recruitment 2023: Survey Settlement and Land Records has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Karnataka Licensed Surveyor. A total of 2000 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Candidates who are 12th class passed can apply for the Karnataka Licensed Surveyor Jobs 2023.
Candidates can check the details regarding Karnataka Licensed Surveyors Vacancy 2023 in the notification link provided in this article below:
Karnataka Licensed Surveyors Recruitment 2023 Overview
|Organisation Name
|Survey Settlement and Land Records
|Name of the Post
|Licensed Surveyor
|Number of Vacancies
|2000
|Last Date of Online Application
|20 February 2023
|Official Website
|landrecords.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka Licensed Surveyors Recruitment Notification and Online Application
The candidate can check the notification and online application link in the article given below:
|Karnataka Licensed Surveyor Notification Download
|Download Here
|Karnataka Licensed Surveyor Online Application Link
|Click Here
Karnataka Licensed Surveyors Vacancy 2023
There are a total of 2000 vacancies available for the Licensed Surveyor Posts. The candidates can check the location-wise vacancy details in the table given below:
|
Udupi
|86
|Uttara Kannada
|75
|
Kodagu
|25
|
Kolar
|53
|
Gadag
|54
|
Chikkamagaluru
|83
|
Chitradurga
|73
|
Chamarajnagar
|35
|
Tumakuru
|110
|
Dakshina Kannada
|36
|
Davanagere
|95
|
Dharwad
|92
|
Bangalore Rural
|66
|
Bijapur
|125
|
Belagavi
|32
|
Ballari
|85
|
Vijayanagara
|55
|
Bagalkot
|47
|Bidar
|47
|
Mandya
|71
|
Mysore
|40
|
Yadgir
|20
|
Ramanagara
|100
|
Raichur
|40
|
Shivamogga
|125
|
Haveri
|152
|
Hassan
|60
|
Koppal
|28
|
Kalaburagi
|10
|
Chikkaballapur
|45
|
Total
|2000
Eligibility Criteria for Karnataka Licensed Surveyors Recruitment 2023
Educational Qualification:
Candidates should be 12th Class (PUC), ITI, Diploma (Civil), BE/ B.Tech (Civil)
Experience:
Candidates should have atleast 10 years of Experience in State Government Land Survey Revenue System
Age Limit:
- Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years
- Maximum Age Limit: 65 Years
How to Apply for Karnataka Licensed Surveyors Recruitment 2023 ?
The candidates can apply online on the official website on or before 20 February 2023.