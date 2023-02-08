Karnataka Licensed Surveyors Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 2000 Vacancies at landrecords.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka Licensed Surveyors Recruitment 2023: Karnataka Government is hiring 2000 Licensed Surveyors. Get notification, online application link, eligibility, selection process and other details here.

Karnataka Licensed Surveyors Recruitment 2023: Survey Settlement and Land Records has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Karnataka Licensed Surveyor. A total of 2000 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Candidates who are 12th class passed can apply for the Karnataka Licensed Surveyor Jobs 2023.

Candidates can check the details regarding Karnataka Licensed Surveyors Vacancy 2023 in the notification link provided in this article below:

Karnataka Licensed Surveyors Recruitment 2023 Overview

Organisation Name Survey Settlement and Land Records Name of the Post Licensed Surveyor Number of Vacancies 2000 Last Date of Online Application 20 February 2023 Official Website landrecords.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka Licensed Surveyors Recruitment Notification and Online Application

The candidate can check the notification and online application link in the article given below:

Karnataka Licensed Surveyors Vacancy 2023

There are a total of 2000 vacancies available for the Licensed Surveyor Posts. The candidates can check the location-wise vacancy details in the table given below:

Udupi 86 Uttara Kannada 75 Kodagu 25 Kolar 53 Gadag 54 Chikkamagaluru 83 Chitradurga 73 Chamarajnagar 35 Tumakuru 110 Dakshina Kannada 36 Davanagere 95 Dharwad 92 Bangalore Rural 66 Bijapur 125 Belagavi 32 Ballari 85 Vijayanagara 55 Bagalkot 47 Bidar 47 Mandya 71 Mysore 40 Yadgir 20 Ramanagara 100 Raichur 40 Shivamogga 125 Haveri 152 Hassan 60 Koppal 28 Kalaburagi 10 Chikkaballapur 45 Total 2000

Eligibility Criteria for Karnataka Licensed Surveyors Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be 12th Class (PUC), ITI, Diploma (Civil), BE/ B.Tech (Civil)

Experience:

Candidates should have atleast 10 years of Experience in State Government Land Survey Revenue System

Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years

Maximum Age Limit: 65 Years

How to Apply for Karnataka Licensed Surveyors Recruitment 2023 ?

The candidates can apply online on the official website on or before 20 February 2023.