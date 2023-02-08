JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

Karnataka Licensed Surveyors Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 2000 Vacancies at landrecords.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka Licensed Surveyors Recruitment 2023: Karnataka Government is hiring 2000 Licensed Surveyors. Get notification, online application link, eligibility, selection process and other details here.

Karnataka Licensed Surveyors Recruitment 2023: Survey Settlement and Land Records has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Karnataka Licensed Surveyor. A total of 2000 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Candidates who are 12th class passed can apply for the Karnataka Licensed Surveyor Jobs 2023.

Candidates can check the details regarding Karnataka Licensed Surveyors Vacancy 2023 in the notification link provided in this article below:

Karnataka Licensed Surveyors Recruitment 2023 Overview

Organisation Name Survey Settlement and Land Records
Name of the Post Licensed Surveyor
Number of Vacancies 2000 
Last Date of Online Application 20 February 2023
Official Website landrecords.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka Licensed Surveyors Recruitment Notification and Online Application

The candidate can check the notification and online application  link in the article given below:

Karnataka Licensed Surveyor Notification Download
 Download Here
Karnataka Licensed Surveyor Online Application Link
 Click Here

Karnataka Licensed Surveyors Vacancy 2023

There are a total of 2000 vacancies available for the Licensed Surveyor Posts. The candidates can check the location-wise vacancy details in the table given below:

Udupi

 86
Uttara Kannada 75

Kodagu

 25

Kolar

 53

Gadag

 54

Chikkamagaluru

 83

Chitradurga

 73

Chamarajnagar

 35

Tumakuru

 110

Dakshina Kannada

  36

Davanagere

  95

Dharwad

 92

Bangalore Rural

 66

Bijapur

 125

Belagavi

 32

Ballari

 85

Vijayanagara

 55

Bagalkot

 47
Bidar 47

Mandya

 71

Mysore

 40

Yadgir

 20

Ramanagara

 100

Raichur

 40

Shivamogga

 125

Haveri

 152

Hassan

 60

Koppal

 28

Kalaburagi

 10

Chikkaballapur

 45

Total

 2000

Eligibility Criteria for Karnataka Licensed Surveyors Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be 12th Class (PUC), ITI, Diploma (Civil), BE/ B.Tech (Civil)

Experience:

Candidates should have atleast 10 years of Experience in State Government Land Survey Revenue System

Age Limit:

  • Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years
  • Maximum Age Limit: 65 Years

How to Apply for Karnataka Licensed Surveyors Recruitment 2023 ?

The candidates can apply online on the official website on or before 20 February 2023.

 

