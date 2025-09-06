Difference Between Solar Eclipse and Lunar Eclipse?

Solar Eclipse: It takes place about 2-5 times a year but can only be seen in a very tiny area on our planet. Most of the time it takes few minutes (5 to 7 minutes when there is total solar eclipse).

Lunar Eclipse: It happens twice or thrice a year and is visible in any part of the Earth that is in the night during that particular eclipse. It can take hours, and the period of totality takes about an hour.