Karnataka Police Civil Constable Previous Year Question Papers, Download Year-Wise PDF Here

Candidates who will be appearing for the Karnataka Police Civil Constable recruitment exam 2026 should include solving the previous year's question papers in their preparation strategy. The previous year's question papers help the candidates understand what type of questions can be asked in the exam, the difficulty level of the exam and the important topics from which the questions can be asked and have been repeatedly asked. Practising with the help of the previous year papers also improves the speed of the candidates, accuracy and the confidence level before the exam.

Karnataka Police Civil Constable Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Candidates should practise the previous year's question paper regularly. It is recommended by the experts to solve the paper in a yearly order, as it helps understand how the exam pattern has changed over the years. Once the candidates have solved the questions in the exam environment, they should also compare their answers with the official answer key, if it is available or from reliable sources. Given below are the Karnataka Police Civil Constable previous year’s question papers in chronological order:-