Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Check KSEAB Result via SMS and Official Links, With and Without Internet

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 ANNOUNCED : Karnataka 12th Result 2023 is going to be announced today at 11 AM on the official result website of at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in. Check how to access your 12th Board Exam Result 2023 via SMS, DIgiLocker and other mobile applications.

Check Karnataka SSLC Result via SMS and Official Links, With and Without Internet

Karnataka SSLC Board Result 2023 DECLARED: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will be making the SSLC Exam Result on May 8 at 11 AM. The results were announced at the press conference at 10 AM. However, the official links to check the result will be activated only at 11 AM. Students can check here for updates regarding the announcement of the Karnataka Board result 2023. To check Karnataka SSLC Marks Card 2023, KSEAB candidates must visit the official website of the board i.e. karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in, and download the result. Check the various ways to get your Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Class 10 here.

The authorities announced the result at the official press conference scheduled at 10 AM. Karnataka board conducted the class 10 exams from March 31 to April 15, 2023.

How to Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2023?

Once released, KSEAB candidates will be able to check their result through the official websites provided by the Board. Students will also be able to utilise the SMS service to avail their results.

Login Credentials Required to Check KSEAB SSLC Result 2023

To check the result, following are the log in credentials required: email id, registration number, and name, as provided in their Admit Card / Hall Ticket.

Official Websites to Check TN +2 RESULT 2023

The following is the list of official websites to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2023

karresults.nic.in

Sslc.karnataka.gov.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Steps to Check TN 12th Result 2023 Online

Step 1: Visit the official links provided to check Karantaka Class 10 Result 2023

Step 2: Homepage will open up with the Karnataka PUC result 2023.

Step 3: Click on the link and enter your login credentials as per your Hall Ticket / Admit Card

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: The KSEAB SSLC Result 2023 will open up. Download your result for future reference

How to Check TN HSC Result 2023 via SMS ?

Since the result servers will experience an abrupt surge in traffic, there are chances that the website might crash or get dlowed down.

In such a situation, students can get utilise the SMS service to check their results.

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Create a new SMS in the following format: KAR10(space)Roll Number.

Step 3: Send the SMS to 56263

Step 4: Wait to receive the result via SMS on the same number

Karnataka SSLC 2022

The SSLC final exam in 2022 saw a total of 8,53,436 students appearing for the exams, of which 7,30,881 students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 85.63%.

The exams were conducted between March 28 and April 11. In contrast, the board exams in 2021 were held in MCQ format, and the results were declared on August 9, with a remarkable pass percentage of 99.99%.