Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2022 is expected to be declared by May 2022 on the official website- karresults.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka SSLC Examinations can visit the official website to check the results. To check the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022, students are required to enter the 10th Roll number in the result link. Candidates must also note that along with the online link a direct link will also be provided on this page to check the Karnataka 10th class results 2022.

The board will be issuing the result sheet of the students with the marks and qualifying status of the students on the official website. Students are advised to bookmark this page for further details on the Karnataka 10th Results 2022.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Highlights

Overview Specifications Board Name Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) Exam Name Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC - Class 10th) Exam Mode Offline Session 2021-22 Result Announcement Official Website karresults.nic.in Result Mode Online Credentials Required Registration Number

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Date and Time

Karnataka 10th Results 2022 will be declared on the official website by May 2022. The exams are being conducted for the SSLC students from March 28 to April 11, 2022. After the results are declared, the board will conduct the SSLC Compartmental exams and the rechecking and revaluation process for the students.

Candidates appearing for the Karnataka Class 10 exams can check the complete schedule of the examination here.

Karnataka Board Result Date 2022 for Class 10th

Events Important Dates Class 10th Exam Date 28th March to 11th April 2022 Karnataka Board SSLC Result May 2022 Result after Re-evaluation/Rechecking June 2022 Compartmental/Supplementary 10th exam date July 2022 Compartmental/Supplementary 10h result July/August 2022

How To Check Karnataka Board Result 2022 for Class 10th in Online Mode?

Karnataka Board SSLC exam results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Karnataka Board. Students who have appeared for the exams can now visit the official website or follow the steps provided here to check the Karnataka Board class 10 results 2022.

1st Step - Go to the official website of Karnataka Board - karresults.nic.in.

2nd Step - Click on the Karnataka 10th result 2022 link

3rd Step - Click on the SSLC Result link provided

4th Step - Enter the class 10 registration number and click on the submit button to check Karnataka Board Result 2022.

5th Step - Karnataka SSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

6th Step - Download the KAR SSLC Results 2022 for further reference

How To Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Via SMS?

Karnataka Board class 10 results 2022 will be available on the official website of Karnataka Board. Apart from checking the Karnataka Board 10th results 2022 on the official website, students will also be able to check the results via SMS. Candidates who have taken the exams can check here the steps to check the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 via SMS.

Step 1st - Go to the SMS application on the mobile phone.

Step 2nd - For Karnataka SSLC result 2022 type - KAR10<space>Registration number

Step 3rd - Send this SMS to 56263.

Karnataka Board Result 2022 for Class 10th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 will be available on the official website of Karnataka Board 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams 2022 can check the results through the link provided on the official website. In order to make the process of checking the Karnataka Board 10th results 2022 easier, students are provided with the referral window and the steps to check the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022.

Step 1st - Go to the official link - karresults.nic.in.

Step 2nd - The above page will appear on the screen. Now, click on the respective class link.

Step 3rd - Now, enter the registration number and date of birth in the login window.

Step 4th - The result will be displayed on the screen.

What details will be mentioned in Karnataka SSLC Result 2022?

When checking the Karnataka SSLC Examination Results 2022, students are required to make sure that they cross check all the details mentioned in the result sheet. The Karnataka class 10 Results 2022 will include the details such as the name and roll number of the students along with the subject details and the qualifying status. Students can check the complete details mentioned on KSEEB 10th results 2022 below.

Name of the student

Registration number

Father’s name

College/School’s name

College code

Name of the subjects

Subject code

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Result status

Qualifying marks

Karnataka Board SSLC Result Statistics

Karnataka Board authorities KSEEB will be announcing the Class 10 results 2022 on the official website of the board. Along with releasing the board result, students will also be provided with the performance statistics of the students in the examinations. According to the data provided from the previous year, the board recorded a total of 99.99 pass percentage.

Karnataka SSLC Result Statistics

Years Total students Overall Pass % 2021 375787 99.99 2020 738471 75.53 2019 825468 73.7 2018 8,38,088 71.93 2017 8,77,000 67.87 2016 8, 49,000 79.16 2015 8, 35,000 81.82

What After the Announcement of Karnataka Board 10th Result 2022?

After the Karnataka Board class 10 results 2022 are declared on the official website, students who have qualified the exams will be eligible to apply for the class 11 admissions. The board will be issuing the original certificates for the students soon after the results are released for the students to complete the admission process.

The board will also be conducting the re-checking and scrutiny and the compartmental exams for the students. The students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt can visit the official website and apply for the compartmental exams while the students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for mistakes can also do so through the applications.

Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Karnataka Board class 10 revaluation and scrutiny is conducted for those students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated for any totalling mistakes. Candidates who want to get their answer sheets evaluated are required to visit the official website and apply for the Karnataka SSLC 2022 scrutiny procedure.

Candidates are required to submit the application fee based on the number of answer sheets given for scrutiny. After the Karnataka Board class 10 answer sheets are evaluated, the results will be declared on the official website of the board.

Karnataka Board class 10 Result 2022 - Compartmental Exams

Karnataka SSLC Compartmental exams are conducted for students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. Such students are first required to visit the official website and apply for compartmental exams. The board will be conducting the compartmental exams for the students shortly after the class 10 Karnataka Board results 2022 are declared on the official website.

After completing the applications for the compartmental exams, the board will release the admit card and the compartmental exam date sheets. The results of Karnataka Board class 10 compartmental 2022 will be announced on the board shortly after the exams.

Karnataka SSLC Examination Result 2022 - Toppers

Karnataka Board (KSEEB) will be releasing the list of students who topped the class 10 Karnataka board exams 2022 along with the results of the exams. Students will be provided with the list of students who have topped the exams from the different districts in Karnataka. Candidates can check below the list of students who qualified the exams in the previous years.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Toppers (100% each)

Name of the Toppers Percentage Sannidhi Mahabaleshwar Hegde 100% Chirayu K. S 100% Nikhilesh N. Marali 100% Dheeraj Reddy M. P. 100% Anush A. L. 100% Thanmayi I. P. 100%

About Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB)

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) was established in 1966 to function as a regulatory and supervisory board, to formulate and implement education policies of the Karnataka Government. Its jurisdiction includes formulating education policies, school syllabus structuring, yearly examinations for academic evaluation, grading and recognition of schools in the state of Karnataka.