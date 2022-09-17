Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022 for Teacher and Other Posts

Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022: Samagra Shiksha Ladakh is inviting applications for Teacher, Warden, Accountant, Head Cook, Assistant Cook, Supporting Staff, Chowkidar and Sweeper cum Scavenger for Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya.

Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022: Samagra Shiksha Ladakh has vacancies for the post of Full Time Teacher, Warden, Accountant, Head Cook, Assistant Cook, Supporting Staff, Chowkidar and Sweeper cum Scavenger for Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Type 1, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Type IV and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya Hostel.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 22 September 2022

Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Vacancy Details

Warden - 26

Full-Time Teacher - 20

Full-Time Accountant - 22

Head Cook - 23

Assistant Cook - 46

Supporting Staff - 38

Chowkidar - 04

Sweeper – Scavenger - 15

Eligibility Criteria for Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Warden - Graduate from a recognized university (Preference shall be given to the candidates with experience in Management and Administration).

Full-Time Teacher - Graduate from a Recognized university (Preference shall be given to the candidates having B.Ed Qualification).

Full-Time Accountant - Graduate from a Recognized university with statistics/ economic/ accountancy as one of the subjects.

Head Cook - 10+2 from any recognized Board (Preference shall be given to the local candidates where the hostel is located with experience in respective fields).

Assistant Cook- 10+2 from any recognized Board (Preference shall be given to the local candidates where the hostel is located with experience in respective fields).

Supporting Staff- Graduate from a Recognized university with statistics/ economic/ accountancy as one of the subjects.

Chowkidar- Matric from any recognized Board (Preference shall be given to the local candidates where the hostel is located with experience in respective fields).

Sweeper – Scavenger 10+2 from any recognized Board (Preference shall be given to the local candidates where the hostel is located with experience in respective fields).

Age Limit:

Warden, Teacher and Accountant - 21 to 40 years

Head Cook, Assistant Cook, Supporting Staff, Chowkidar and Sweeper – Scavenger -21 to 45 years

Salary:

Warden, Full-Time Teacher and Full-Time Accountant - Rs. 20,000/-

Head Cook, Assistant Cook, Supporting Staff, Chowkidar and Sweeper – ScavengerRs. 10,000/-

How to Apply for Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Jobs 2022 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to Samagra Siksha Section, Office of Chief Education Officer, Leh on or before 22nd September 2022 by 4 PM.

