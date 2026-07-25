KEA Domicile Merit List 2026: Check Category-Wise Cutoff Ranks for Bangalore Medical College

Under KEA domicile, merit brings possibilities for NEET UG students to get admission to top medical colleges in Karnataka. Medical colleges like Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru, are among the renowned colleges that offer advanced medical training and competitive placement. As per the previous year's trends, the MBBS admission under the quota started at 398 and ended around 1299 (open category).

To help estimate and understand the opening and closing ranks for admission under the KEA quota, students can check a list shared below. It offers previous year counseling trends, distributed in categories, for admission under the KEA quota at Bangalore Medical College.

NEET UG 2026 Admission: Key Highlights

The key details share important exam details for the NEET UG 2026 exam. Students can check for essential dates and exam updates shared below.