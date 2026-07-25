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KEA Domicile Merit List 2026: Check Category-Wise Cutoff Ranks for Bangalore Medical College

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 13:24 IST

The Karnataka NEET 2026 cutoff will be released soon. For admission to the MBBS course through KEA (Karnataka Examinations Authority) Domicile Merit List students can check previous years' opening and closing ranks. This will help estimate the ranks for 2026 admission. Check more details below.  

KEA Domicile Merit List 2026: Check Category-Wise Cutoff Ranks for Bangalore Medical College
KEA Domicile Merit List 2026: Check Category-Wise Cutoff Ranks for Bangalore Medical College

Under KEA domicile, merit brings possibilities for NEET UG students to get admission to top medical colleges in Karnataka. Medical colleges like Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru, are among the renowned colleges that offer advanced medical training and competitive placement. As per the previous year's trends, the MBBS admission under the quota started at 398 and ended around 1299 (open category).

To help estimate and understand the opening and closing ranks for admission under the KEA quota, students can check a list shared below. It offers previous year counseling trends, distributed in categories, for admission under the KEA quota at Bangalore Medical College. 

NEET UG 2026 Admission: Key Highlights 

The key details share important exam details for the NEET UG 2026 exam. Students can check for essential dates and exam updates shared below. 

Particulars 

Description

Conducting Body 

NTA (National Testing Agency)

Exam Name 

NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test) 

Exam Date

June 21, 2026

Scorecard Website 

neet.nta.nic.in/

Seat Types (Quotas)

  • All India Quota (AIQ): 15%

  • State Quota: 85% 

Result Release Date

July 16, 2026

Counseling Body 

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

What is KEA Domicile in the NEET UG 2026 exam? 

The Karnataka Examinations Authority offers an 85% quota under state-based exam admission requirements. The authority offers the quota to local students for admission to medical and dental college admissions in Karnataka. Students can leverage the quota to secure admission to medical colleges in Karnataka. 

KEA Domicile Merit List 2026: Category-Wise Cutoff Ranks for Bangalore Medical College

As per the previous year trends, MCC opened MBBS seats for BMCR at 398 for open category candidates and closed at 1299 for MBBS seats. Setting it as a benchmark, the OBC and other categories opened the seat admission at the closing ranks that followed. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru

MBBS

All India

Open

398

1299

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru

MBBS

All India

OBC

1389

3040

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru

MBBS

All India

EWS

3671

4514

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru

MBBS

All India

SC

11039

23872

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru

MBBS

All India

ST

13442

39918

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru

MBBS

All India

Open PwD

175937

175937

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru

MBBS

All India

OBC PwD

560904

560904

The table suggests a huge turnout for admission to the MBBS course at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute under KNEA Domicile Merit. The different categories show the significant opening rank gaps. Admission under the open categor, however remains competitive for local students. 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 25, 2026, 13:24 IST

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