KEA Domicile Merit List 2026: Check Category-Wise Cutoff Ranks for Bangalore Medical College
The Karnataka NEET 2026 cutoff will be released soon. For admission to the MBBS course through KEA (Karnataka Examinations Authority) Domicile Merit List students can check previous years' opening and closing ranks. This will help estimate the ranks for 2026 admission. Check more details below.
Under KEA domicile, merit brings possibilities for NEET UG students to get admission to top medical colleges in Karnataka. Medical colleges like Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru, are among the renowned colleges that offer advanced medical training and competitive placement. As per the previous year's trends, the MBBS admission under the quota started at 398 and ended around 1299 (open category).
To help estimate and understand the opening and closing ranks for admission under the KEA quota, students can check a list shared below. It offers previous year counseling trends, distributed in categories, for admission under the KEA quota at Bangalore Medical College.
NEET UG 2026 Admission: Key Highlights
The key details share important exam details for the NEET UG 2026 exam. Students can check for essential dates and exam updates shared below.
|
Particulars
|
Description
|
Conducting Body
|
NTA (National Testing Agency)
|
Exam Name
|
NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test)
|
Exam Date
|
June 21, 2026
|
Scorecard Website
|
neet.nta.nic.in/
|
Seat Types (Quotas)
|
|
Result Release Date
|
July 16, 2026
|
Counseling Body
|
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
What is KEA Domicile in the NEET UG 2026 exam?
The Karnataka Examinations Authority offers an 85% quota under state-based exam admission requirements. The authority offers the quota to local students for admission to medical and dental college admissions in Karnataka. Students can leverage the quota to secure admission to medical colleges in Karnataka.
KEA Domicile Merit List 2026: Category-Wise Cutoff Ranks for Bangalore Medical College
As per the previous year trends, MCC opened MBBS seats for BMCR at 398 for open category candidates and closed at 1299 for MBBS seats. Setting it as a benchmark, the OBC and other categories opened the seat admission at the closing ranks that followed.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
Open
|
398
|
1299
|
Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
1389
|
3040
|
Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
3671
|
4514
|
Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
11039
|
23872
|
Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
13442
|
39918
|
Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
Open PwD
|
175937
|
175937
|
Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC PwD
|
560904
|
560904
The table suggests a huge turnout for admission to the MBBS course at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute under KNEA Domicile Merit. The different categories show the significant opening rank gaps. Admission under the open categor, however remains competitive for local students.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.