Kerala High Court Assistant Recruitment 2021 Notification Out, Apply Online @ highcourtofkerala.nic.in

Kerala High Court has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant. Check Details Here

Kerala High Court Recruitment 2021: Kerala High Court has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for KHC Assistant Recruitment 2021 through the the Recruitment Portal (www.hckrecruitment.nic.in) from 08 July 2021. The last date for submitting Kerala High Court Assistant Online Application Form is 28 July 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Registration and remittance of application fee through online mode: 08 July 2021 Date of closure of Registration Process: 28 July 2021 Date of closure of Final Submission of application, remittance of application fee through online mode and downloading of challan for offline payment: 09 August 2021 Commencement of remittance of application fee through offline mode at SBI branches: 11 August 2021 Last date for remittance of application fee through offline mode: 27 August 2021

Kerala High Court Vacancy Details

Assistant - 55 Posts

Kerala High Court Assistant Salary:

Rs. 39300 to Rs. 83000

Kerala High Court Assistant Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduation with 50% marks or Master Degree or Law Degree

Kerala High Court Assistant Age Limit:

Candidates should be born between 02/01/1985 and 01/01/2003 (both dates inclusive)

Kerala High Court Assistant Selection Criteria

Selection will be on the basis of objective-type test, descriptive type test and interview.

How to apply for Kerala High Court Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply online from 08 July to 28 July 2021on official website of KHC.

Kerala High Court Assistant Application Fee:

General - Rs. 450/- Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/Unemployed Differently Abled - No Fee

Kerala High Court Assistant Notification PDF