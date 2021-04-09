Kerala PSC Recruitment 2021 for 60 Assistant Professor, Instructor, Assistant, Personnel Manager & Other Posts
Kerala PSC Recruitment 2021 Notification is released @kpsc.gov.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details about the recruitment here.
Kerala PSC Recruitment 2021: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, Instructor, Assistant, Personnel Manager, Scientific Officer, Organiser, Auditor, Personnel Manager, Worker/Plant Attender and other posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 May 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for application submission: 5 May 2021
Kerala PSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details:
- Assistant Professor in Surgical Gastroenterology - 2 Posts
- Assistant Professor in Electronics - 1 Post
- State Mass Education and Media Officer - 1 Post
- Scientific Officer - 1 Post
- Organiser for Sports in Schools- 1 Post
- Instructor in Secretarial Practice and Business Correspondence- 1 Post
- Assistant/Auditor - Anticipated
- Assistant / Auditor- not estimated
- Architectural Draftsman Grade I - 3 Posts
- Draftsman Gr I/Overseer (Civil): 13 Posts
- Personnel Manager -1 Post
- Personnel Manager - Anticipated
- X-Ray Technician - 1 Post
- Lecturer in Computer Engineering - 14 Posts
- Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering - Technical Education (Govt. Polytechnics) (Cat.No.65/2021) - 2 Posts
- Worker/Plant Attender Grade III - 24 Posts
- Worker/Plant Attender Grade III - 23 Posts
- Overseer - 1 Post
- Lower Division Clerk - 10 Posts
- Fireman Gr. II - 2 Posts
- Junior Typist - 4 Posts
- Accounts Officer - 1 Post
- Technician Grade-II (Electronics)- Anticipated
- Technician Grade-II (Electronics) - 1 Post
- Accounts Assistant - 1 Post
- Computer Operator- 1 Post
- Boiler Attendant - 1 Post
- Assistant Chemist - 6 Posts
- Store Keeper - 1 Post
- Electrician Gr. II - 1 Post
- Full-Time Junior Language Teacher (Arabic)- LPS - 3 Posts
- Godown Manager - 1 Post
Candidates can check more details about the posts in the provided link given below.
Kerala PSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Professor in Surgical Gastroenterology: M.Ch.(Surgical Gastroenterology)/DNB (Surgical Gastroenterology); Three years Physical Teaching Experience or such other teaching experience as prescribed by the Medical Council of India. Permanent Registration under State Medical Council.
- Assistant Professor in Electronics - Masters Degree in the subject concerned with at least 55% marks or its equivalent and good academic record; Must have passed a Comprehensive Test in the concerned subject specifically conducted for the purpose by UGC or any agency duly constituted by the state government in this behalf. When qualifications are being equal, preference shall be given to those candidates who possess adequate knowledge of Malayalam.
- Scientific Officer - First or second class M.Sc., in Analytical Chemistry of a recognised University.
- Organiser for Sports in Schools- Bachelor in Physical Education (B.PED) from a recognized university.
- Instructor in Secretarial Practice and Business Correspondence- 1 Post
- Assistant/Auditor -A Degree in any faculty from a recognised University or its equivalent.
- Assistant / Auditor-Must have passed SSLC or its equivalent.
Download KPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification & Online Application Link
How to apply for Kerala PSC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 5 May 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.