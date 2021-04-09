Kerala PSC Recruitment 2021 for 60 Assistant Professor, Instructor, Assistant, Personnel Manager & Other Posts

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2021: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, Instructor, Assistant, Personnel Manager, Scientific Officer, Organiser, Auditor, Personnel Manager, Worker/Plant Attender and other posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for application submission: 5 May 2021

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details:

Assistant Professor in Surgical Gastroenterology - 2 Posts

Assistant Professor in Electronics - 1 Post

State Mass Education and Media Officer - 1 Post

Scientific Officer - 1 Post

Organiser for Sports in Schools- 1 Post

Instructor in Secretarial Practice and Business Correspondence- 1 Post

Assistant/Auditor - Anticipated

Assistant / Auditor- not estimated

Architectural Draftsman Grade I - 3 Posts

Draftsman Gr I/Overseer (Civil): 13 Posts

Personnel Manager -1 Post

Personnel Manager - Anticipated

X-Ray Technician - 1 Post

Lecturer in Computer Engineering - 14 Posts

Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering - Technical Education (Govt. Polytechnics) (Cat.No.65/2021) - 2 Posts

Worker/Plant Attender Grade III - 24 Posts

Worker/Plant Attender Grade III - 23 Posts

Overseer - 1 Post

Lower Division Clerk - 10 Posts

Fireman Gr. II - 2 Posts

Junior Typist - 4 Posts

Accounts Officer - 1 Post

Technician Grade-II (Electronics)- Anticipated

Technician Grade-II (Electronics) - 1 Post

Accounts Assistant - 1 Post

Computer Operator- 1 Post

Boiler Attendant - 1 Post

Assistant Chemist - 6 Posts

Store Keeper - 1 Post

Electrician Gr. II - 1 Post

Full-Time Junior Language Teacher (Arabic)- LPS - 3 Posts

Godown Manager - 1 Post

Candidates can check more details about the posts in the provided link given below.

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Professor in Surgical Gastroenterology: M.Ch.(Surgical Gastroenterology)/DNB (Surgical Gastroenterology); Three years Physical Teaching Experience or such other teaching experience as prescribed by the Medical Council of India. Permanent Registration under State Medical Council.

Assistant Professor in Electronics - Masters Degree in the subject concerned with at least 55% marks or its equivalent and good academic record; Must have passed a Comprehensive Test in the concerned subject specifically conducted for the purpose by UGC or any agency duly constituted by the state government in this behalf. When qualifications are being equal, preference shall be given to those candidates who possess adequate knowledge of Malayalam.

Scientific Officer - First or second class M.Sc., in Analytical Chemistry of a recognised University.

Organiser for Sports in Schools- Bachelor in Physical Education (B.PED) from a recognized university.

Assistant/Auditor -A Degree in any faculty from a recognised University or its equivalent.

Assistant / Auditor-Must have passed SSLC or its equivalent.

Download KPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification & Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for Kerala PSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 5 May 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.